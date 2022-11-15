William J. “Bill” Smith, 84 of Taylorville, died on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Bill was born on June 21, 1938 in Edinburg, the son of Joseph and Ruth Smith. He married Natalie Orlandini in 1959 in Taylorville. Bill graduated from Taylorville High School and Millikin University. Bill served in the Illinois Air National Guard. He worked for the Illinois Department of Revenue for 35 years. After retiring, he was the owner and operator of the Credit Bureau of Christian and Montgomery Counties for 18 years. Bill was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church where he served as a lector and eucharistic minister for several years. He served on the Memorial Hospital Foundation Board, Christian County Mental Health Association Board, Taylorville Country Club Board, and the Christian County Y.M.C.A Board. Bill was an avid reader and especially enjoyed learning about the Civil War and World War II. Bill always enjoyed giving back to his community.

TAYLORVILLE, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO