taylorvilledailynews.com
William J. "Bill" Smith
William J. “Bill” Smith, 84 of Taylorville, died on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Bill was born on June 21, 1938 in Edinburg, the son of Joseph and Ruth Smith. He married Natalie Orlandini in 1959 in Taylorville. Bill graduated from Taylorville High School and Millikin University. Bill served in the Illinois Air National Guard. He worked for the Illinois Department of Revenue for 35 years. After retiring, he was the owner and operator of the Credit Bureau of Christian and Montgomery Counties for 18 years. Bill was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church where he served as a lector and eucharistic minister for several years. He served on the Memorial Hospital Foundation Board, Christian County Mental Health Association Board, Taylorville Country Club Board, and the Christian County Y.M.C.A Board. Bill was an avid reader and especially enjoyed learning about the Civil War and World War II. Bill always enjoyed giving back to his community.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Kim L. Brandt
Kim L. Brandt, 63 of Taylorville, passed away at 1:45a.m. on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield. She was born on July 14, 1959 in Taylorville, the daughter of LeeDon and Catherine (Hogge) Vaughn. She married Lee Brandt on November 12, 2005 and they were together as a couple for 40 years. Kim worked for over 30 years at the Taylorville WalMart. She enjoyed spending time outside working in her yard and flower garden. She also enjoyed crafts and animals of all kinds. More than anything she loved her grandchildren.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Mary Margaret Holthaus
Mary Margaret (Beyers) Holthaus of Stonington, IL, passed away early Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Taylorville Memorial Hospital. She was born on April 30, 1922 in Pana, IL, the second child of Wilfred and Marguerite Beyers. She graduated from Pana High School and worked as a stenographer in the Civil Service before her marriage to Art Holthaus on June 6, 1946 in Pana. She was a long-time member of the Altar & Rosary Society at Holy Trinity Church. Mary and Art lived most of their life in Stonington where Art farmed until his retirement in 1985.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Taylorville School Board Meets For November Meeting
Taylorville School Board met Tuesday evening for their regular monthly meeting in the Taylorville High School cafeteria. Under communications, the board heard a performance from Taylorville High School Madrigals, who have their Madrigal Dinner December 9th and 10th. The board approved minutes, reviewed and approved CLAIMS, and went over the...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Taylorville School District Superintendent Provides Monthly Update
Superintendent of Taylorville School District Dr. Chris Dougherty provided a district update this week. She congratulates a pair of students on their Tornado Appreciation Awards. She’s proud of the Taylorville Volleyball team on their fourth place finish, as well as the cross country team in their journey to state.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Taylorville Kiwanis Hears From Economic Development Executive Director at Weekly Meeting
The Taylorville Kiwanis Club heard from the Executive Director of the Christian County Economic Development Corporation, at their weekly meeting at the Taylorville Moose Lodge on Tuesday. Dick Adams was hired February First of this year as the new Executive Director, succeeding long-time Director Mary Renner who retired. Adams, a...
freedom929.com
STATE NEWS BRIEF (11/17/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois state lawmakers left Springfield yesterday without taking up changes to the no-cash bail provision of the SAFE-T Act which begins statewide on January 1st, 2023. Leading up to last week’s election, Republicans and Democrats alike were talking about possible changes, however since the election, many lawmakers say the dynamics have changed, therefore no real changes to the legislation is needed. Lawmakers cancelled today’s session at the State Capitol and have adjourned for next week’s Thanksgiving break. The veto session will have its final three days the following week beginning November 29th.
WAND TV
Buyers officially close on Benedictine University Campus in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Board of Directors of Preservation, Inc. announced on Tuesday, they have officially closed on the Benedictine Property. Preservation, Inc posted to Facebook Tuesday evening stating " The campus is now back in the hands of people that will love and protect Ursuline for many years to come."
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during November 6-12, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Scott McDaniels, 59 of Carlinville, is charged with criminal trespassing to a residence with a person present in connection with a November 6 incident. Melissa Hughes, 47...
advantagenews.com
Movement to create a new state in southern Illinois gaining momentum
A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted to leave Illinois and form a new state. Three more counties, Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County, recently voted in favor of a nonbinding resolution allowing their county board to explore the possibility of leaving the state, bringing the total to 27. In all three counties, close to 75% of residents were in favor of the idea.
Effingham Radio
Thursday Police Blotter
28 year old, Marquis J Ratliff, of Effingham was arrested by the Effingham Police Department for domestic battery. 29 year old, Jeffrey L Durbin, of Beecher City was arrested by the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department on a Fayette County failure to appear warrant for possession/sell of a stolen vehicle. Durbin posted $375 and was released.
nprillinois.org
Mountain lion captured in Springfield settling in at new home
A young male mountain lion that traveled from Nebraska to Springfield is now a resident of the Exotic Feline Rescue Center in Center Point, Indiana. “From our point of view, he’s doing surprisingly well,” said Joe Taft, the center’s founder and director. “When he came, he was pretty upset. He had been sedated and then, had to be sedated again.”
taylorvilledailynews.com
Bell-Ringers Needed For Salvation Army Collection
The Taylorville Ministerial Association searching for bell-ringers to collect funds for the Salvation Army. Bell-ringing coordinator for the TMA Jessica Franks says they welcome anyone willing to stand outside of Walmart or Kroger for an hour or two. Franks says the association will take about 85 percent of the funds...
First snowfall lands in Central Illinois, more to come
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Central Illinois saw the first snowfall of the winter season on Saturday. Viewers shared snowfall totals on Facebook throughout the viewing area. Roughly three inches of snow fell in Charleston and Greenup, and four inches in Oakland and Effingham. Other areas hit with snowfall include Vermilion, Shelby and Fayette Counties. Make […]
taylorvilledailynews.com
Taylorville Edward Jones Hosts November "Business After Hours" at Nesty's Burger Joint
The Greater Taylorville Chamber of Commerce held its monthly "Business After Hours" event Wednesday evening at Nesty's Burger Joint on the south side of the Taylorville Square. Edward Jones Financial Advisor Brad Davis hosted the event with his son Blake, who is also a financial advisor. Davis loves the atmostphere...
Effingham Radio
Monday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 30 year old Dakota W. Keller of Altamont for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Dakota was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 32 year old Kyle J. Young of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA warrant...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Theft, burglary charges filed Monday in Madison County
EDWARDSVILLE – Multiple theft and burglary charges were filed Monday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Robert D. Baker III, 25, of Wood River, was charged Nov. 14 with offenses relating to motor vehicles, a Class 2 felony, and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, a Class 4 felony.
foxillinois.com
Illinois sailor killed in Pearl Harbor attack finally laid to rest
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Decades after Keith Tipsword of Effingham was killed in the Pearl Harbor attack, his remains have been returned home. More than a hundred crew members died on the USS West Virginia, during the attack on Pearl Harbor. One of those sailors was Navy Machinist’s Mate First Class Keith Tipsword.
Effingham Radio
Wednesday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 32 year old Daniel E. Martin of Teutopolis for a Crawford County FTA warrant for violation of probation conditions. Daniel was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 44 year old Angela M. Mace of Altamont for an Effingham County...
wlds.com
Former AC-Humko Site May Be Retrofitted For New Cannabis Craft Grow Facility
Jacksonville may soon be home to a cannabis craft grow facility. The Jacksonville City Council heard a presentation from representatives of Wyvern Botanticals, an Illinois-licensed cannabis craft grower who is looking to place a facility in Jacksonville. Tim Dorsey, Managing Partner of Dorsey Ventures & Consulting, who is consulting on...
