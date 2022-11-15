Read full article on original website
AEVI’s Mike Camerling on Customer Expectations and Using Data to Keep Digitisation Personal
At Money20/20, we catch up with Mike Camerling, the CEO of the cloud-based platform, AEVI, to discuss the changes in customer expectations and the diversity of digital options for merchants and consumers. For Camerling, eCommerce has exposed merchants to a wider pool of customers, and to help them develop and...
Leading M&A Deal Sourcing Partner Finquest Doubles Private Company Database
Finquest, a fintech company that helps Private Equity and Corporate Mergers & Acquisitions teams source proprietary mid-market deals, has today announced a 100 percent expansion of its private company database alongside headcount growth to 250 global employees. Finquest now makes over 100 million mid-market companies discoverable to potential investors and...
Fintech Finance Podcasts: The FF Salon at Sibos with Drew Graham, Radish Credit
Joining us at the FF Salon for Sibos 2022, we caught up with Drew Graham, the Co-Founder and CEO of embedded lending service, Radish, to talk about cultural relativity when competing in local markets, and why being early sometimes means being wrong. Competition will always be intense in the fintech industry, especially as their are dozens of companies attempting to solve the same problem. For Graham, businesses with an honest and singular goal are the ones that usually survive.
Plug and Play to Launch Crypto and Digital Assets Innovation Platform
Global innovation platform, Plug and Play, together with founding partners Visa, AllianceBlock, The INX Digital Company, IGT, and Franklin Templeton, has announced the launch of their new Crypto and Digital Assets program in Silicon Valley. The program aims to connect international startups with the founding partners to pilot the startups’ technologies and drive the future of Crypto and Digital Assets as world-class leaders.
AGAM set to accelerate lending revolution for individuals and businesses as it completes investment round
AGAM, the UK-headquartered next generation fintech, which is revolutionising lending for individuals and businesses, has announced the completion of its latest funding round today. AGAM has secured the backing of international investors such as the Development Bank of Wales, which invests in technologies which deliver positive impacts for Wales. AGAM...
EXCLUSIVE: “All the Smarts” – SimplyPayMe in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
SimplyPayMe is a case study in how the next generation of providers is able to respond to the needs of one of the world’s biggest, yet the least understood and most under-served business markets – SMEs. SMEs and sole traders often experience challenges in traditional banking. There is...
The Fintech Fix 17/11/2022
Welcome to The Fintech Fix, where we cover the biggest fintech stories of the working week. Whether it’s the next groundbreaking trend in crypto, or a new partnership that’s about to change the global economic landscape, this is the place to keep up with the breaking news of the future.
Sacha Latchu of Convenience Pay Technologies Ltd Discusses Cashless Fleet Solutions and Brining Digital Wallets to the Caribbean
At Fintech Islands, we welcome Sacha Latchu, the Business Development Manager at the Caribbean energy company, Unipet, and their FS subsidiary, Convenience Pay Technologies Ltd, to discuss the financial and non-financial solutions the company provides across the region and how they foster a cashless ecosystem. Convenience Pay’s current focus is...
SmartStream’s Haytham Kaddoura on Why Institutions Building Their Own Data Centres is a Waste of Time
At Sibos 2022, we caught up with Haytham Kaddoura, the CEO of the financial transaction management company, SmartStream Technologies, to discuss the ESG benefits of technology-forward infrastructure and what tighter regulation means for the industry. Regulation has scared institutions in attempting to build technology infrastructures and data centres in-house. For...
EXCLUSIVE: “D is for Diversity” – Joel Blake OBE, The GFA Exchange in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
As Founder of The GFA Exchange, Joel Blake, OBE, wants to light the fire of inclusive capital for underserved SMEs in the UK. Inclusive capital – the notion that finance providers can unlock sustainable new revenue by improving access to finance to the most underserved, while enabling a fairer and inclusive contribution to society by all – may seem philosophical, even a little whimsical for some. But history tells us that philosophical ideas can indeed change the world, although the world must also want to change for those ideas to become real and embedded. Current times of restricted growth and a need for more impactful business support have evidenced that inclusive capital has never been more important. For too long, finance providers have held on to traditional methodologies of control, managing cost, risk management, and, dare I say, discriminatory decision making, based upon ‘higher risk applications that don’t meet our profile’.
Shard Credit Partners Provides Additional Funding in Support of MAPD’s Acquisition of a Majority Stake in Bermans
Shard Credit Partners has provided additional senior debt facilities to The MAPD Group (“MAPD”) in support of its acquisition of a majority shareholding in Bermans (2012) Limited (“Bermans”), a North-West based commercial law firm specialising in invoice and asset finance. This is the largest acquisition by...
EXCLUSIVE: “Change on the Inside” – Raphael Barisaac, UniCredit in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
UniCredit recognised that it had to transform how the organisation functioned if it was to make the most of digital progress. Raphael Barisaac, its SVP Global Head of Cash Management, explains what impact that’s had on his business division. Evolve or die’ is a much-used maxim, adopted by many...
Vantage Launches UK Liquidity Service for Institutional Traders
International multi-asset trading platform Vantage (or “Vantage Markets”) is announcing the launch of Vantage Connect, a liquidity solution for institutions and corporates in the UK. The news comes as part of a wider strategic push by Vantage to expand the institutional side of their business in response to...
The Evolution of On-Demand Liquidity: Corporate Adoption of Crypto-Enabled Payments
The challenges associated with cross-border payments are well known, but these challenges are not relegated to financial institutions (FIs) like banks and payment service providers (PSPs). In a hyper-global and ever-connected world, the need for cross-border payments is on the rise, with an estimated $156t worth of cross-border payment flows in 2022 alone.
Chubb Introduces Third Generation of Fiduciary Solutions for Multiemployer Plans
Chubb has introduced the Multiemployer Plan Fiduciary Liability Policy, the third generation of this fiduciary liability product, which is specifically designed to address the unique needs of multiemployer and multiple employer benefit plans, including Taft-Hartley funds. This policy protects these plans and their fiduciaries against allegations of breaches of the duties imposed by employee benefit laws, including the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA) as well as alleged errors in plan administration. This policy can also be tailored to protect individuals who manage governmental plans.
Stake’s Matthew Leibowitz is Taking Wall Street by the Horns
In this segment of our exclusive interview with Matthew Leibowitz, the Co-Founder and CEO of brokerage platform, Stake, we discuss the company’s trading capabilities and the access UK customers have to over 6000 U.S. stocks, free of FX charge. Leibowitz knows that customers want full access to Wall Street, and the Stake platform allows customers around the world to trade as if they were U.S. residents themselves.
UAE’s Invest Bank Selects Temenos Banking Cloud to Accelerate Digital Transformation
Invest Bank, a premier commercial bank in UAE, has selected Temenos to take its digital and core banking to the cloud, in partnership with NdcTech. Invest Bank will adopt an end-to-end retail and wholesale banking solution on the Temenos Banking Cloud, becoming one of the first in the UAE to adopt a full SaaS model for its digital and core banking platform.
Gregory Nicholas Hill on Digital Banking and Driving Customer-Centricity through Technology
At Fintech Islands, we sat down with Gregory Nicholas Hill, the Managing Director of the ANSA Merchant Bank Group, and talked about the challenges in consumer banking in the Caribbean and the evolution of KYC in regulation. ANSA Bank is currently developing its digital banking platform, where they will be...
COP27: Leading Technology Companies Launch “Ethereum Climate Platform” Initiative
COP27 is the world’s largest gathering on climate action, a group of Web3 companies convened by ConsenSys and Allinfra, joined civil society leaders and the UNFCCC Climate Innovation Hub, to announce the creation of the Ethereum Climate Platform (ECP). Its mission is to incentivize and fund the development of real-world projects that will mitigate greenhouse gas emissions and deliver positive environmental and social impact long into the future. Founding members of the Platform launch team include: AAVE, Art Blocks, Celo, CodeGreen.Org, Enterprise Ethereum Alliance (EEA), ERM, Filecoin Green, Gitcoin, Global Blockchain Business Council (GBBC), Huobi Global, Laser Digital (Nomura), Microsoft, Polygon, The Climate Collective, UPC Capital Ventures, and W3bcloud, in collaboration with Gold Standard.
Coinbase introduces Easy Bank Transfers for UK users
Coinbase has today announced the launch of Easy Bank Transfers, making it one of the first major crypto platforms to offer rapid, Open Banking powered payments. Users can now link their bank account directly to Coinbase and begin making near instant deposits, securely, and without the need to manually enter their bank account details. The move is expected to significantly reduce the risk of errors and failed payments that arise from manual data entry, save time, and provide Coinbase customers with an overall more convenient way to move their funds.
