As Founder of The GFA Exchange, Joel Blake, OBE, wants to light the fire of inclusive capital for underserved SMEs in the UK. Inclusive capital – the notion that finance providers can unlock sustainable new revenue by improving access to finance to the most underserved, while enabling a fairer and inclusive contribution to society by all – may seem philosophical, even a little whimsical for some. But history tells us that philosophical ideas can indeed change the world, although the world must also want to change for those ideas to become real and embedded. Current times of restricted growth and a need for more impactful business support have evidenced that inclusive capital has never been more important. For too long, finance providers have held on to traditional methodologies of control, managing cost, risk management, and, dare I say, discriminatory decision making, based upon ‘higher risk applications that don’t meet our profile’.

2 DAYS AGO