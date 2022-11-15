Read full article on original website
Qatar World Cup bans alcohol around stadiums in last-ditch U-turn
Qatar World Cup organisers have banned alcohol around stadium sites at the tournament in a major late U-turn.The move comes just two days before the start of the World Cup, when hosts Qatar take on Ecuador in Doha.Budweiser was contracted to sell alcoholic beer within the ticketed perimeter surrounding the eight World Cup venues, in a designated window three hours before each match and one hour afterwards. Fifa said in a statement: “Following discussions between host country authorities and Fifa, a decision has been made to focus the sale of alcoholic beverages on the Fifa Fan Festival, other fan...
Activists hoped Egypt’s COP27 would bring a focus on Africa. They were disappointed
The crowd was loving what Bhekumuzi Bhebhe had to say, cheering loudly as he yelled “don’t gas Africa!” into the megaphone. Standing under the baking Egyptian sun at the COP27 UN climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh on Tuesday, Bhebhe, a South Africa-based climate campaigner, was protesting against what he says is an attempt by rich countries to bribe Africa into investing in planet-warming fossil fuels.
World Cup 2022 LIVE: Qatar vs Ecuador and opening ceremony approach as fans are banned from buying alcohol
Four years since the last World Cup and 12 since Qatar won a bid to host the 2022 edition of the tournament, the first ever winter world championship begins on Sunday (20 November). As is traditional, the host nation will kick off the World Cup, with Qatar in action against Ecuador at 8pm GMT.Qatar and Ecuador are joined in Group A by Netherlands and Senegal, who clash on Monday (21 November) afternoon. Before Qatar take on Ecuador, an opening ceremony will take place in the Al Bayt Stadium, where that fixture will be held. Originally, the World Cup was...
Myanmar to release former British envoy, Australian economist in prisoner amnesty, state media says
A former British ambassador, an Australian economist and a Japanese journalist are reportedly set to be released by Myanmar’s ruling military junta under an amnesty — along with more than 6,000 other prisoners. Vicky Bowman, Sean Turnell and Toru Kubota are among 5,774 male and 676 female prisoners...
CNN obtains exclusive photos of drone attack aftermath on Pacific Zircon tanker ship
CNN has obtained exclusive images showing the damage and debris from a self-detonating drone attack against an oil tanker off the coast of Oman on Tuesday evening. The two images, provided by a Western defense official, show a hole in what appears to be the hull of the Liberian-flagged, Singaporean-owned and Israeli-affiliated Pacific Zircon, as well as what appear to be the crushed remains of a drone next to evidence markers. The charred remains of the drone show the numbers 229 on the side.
Hong Kong’s leader to join China’s Xi for APEC, in bid to revive the city’s reputation
Hong Kong leader John Lee has arrived at a regional economic summit in Bangkok in the first appearance by the city’s chief executive at an international event in nearly three years — as the Asian financial hub angles for a comeback. Lee, a US-sanctioned official who has guided...
Latest North Korea long-range missile had potential to reach US mainland, Japan says
North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Friday, the second missile test by the Kim Jong Un regime in two days. Japan said it had the potential range to reach the US mainland. The ICBM was launched around 10:15 a.m. local time from the Sunan area of the...
Israel accuses Iran of drone attack on oil tanker off Oman coast
Israel on Wednesday accused Iran of launching a drone attack on an oil tanker off the coast of Oman, with one official describing it as “an Iranian provocation in the Gulf” linked to the World Cup in Qatar. A self-destructing drone attacked the Pacific Zircon, a Liberian-flagged, Israeli-affiliated...
Egypt Fast Facts
Here’s a look at Egypt, the most populous country in the Arab world. Egypt is located in North Africa and is bisected by the Nile River. It shares a border with Israel, Sudan and Libya. It also borders the Mediterranean and the Red Sea. About Egypt. (from the CIA...
5 things to know for Nov. 18: Snowstorm, Twitter, Student loans, House, North Korea
While parts of the East Coast are facing a barrage of winter weather hazards this weekend, millions of people on the West Coast will be under fire watches. In recent years, firefighters have been keen on trying new technologies and tools to avert large wildfires. One solution combines drones with “dragon eggs” that can help prevent extreme blazes and save lives. Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On With Your Day.
North Korea fires ICBM into sea off Japan in ‘brazen violation’ of UN resolutions
North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Friday, the second missile test by the Kim Jong Un regime in two days, condemned as a “brazen violation” of UN resolutions by the US and its allies. The ICBM was launched around 10:15 a.m. local time from the...
New Zealand's Ardern talked co-operation with China, while also raising concerns
WELLINGTON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern discussed bilateral relations and areas of co-operation with China's President Xi Jinping on Friday, while also raising concerns about human rights and the Taiwan Strait, the New Zealand government said.
