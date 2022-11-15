Read full article on original website
Related
Djokovic matches Federer's record with 6th ATP Finals title
Novak Djokovic has claimed a record-equaling sixth ATP Finals title by beating Casper Ruud to top a fantastic finish to the season for the Serb
Qatar opens the World Cup with a message of inclusion
The World Cup began in Qatar 12 years after the tiny gulf nation secured the rights. The moment was celebrated in a 30-minute, seven-act opening ceremony ahead of the match between Qatar and Ecuador.
I Ranked Royals From Around The World Based On Their Net Worth, And The Range Is Honestly Really Surprising
Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, the leader of Brunei, is worth an estimated $20 billion. He lives in the world's largest palace, and allegedly owns over 600 Rolls-Royces.
2022 World Cup: Ecuador Spoil Qatar's Party Defeating The Hosts In The Opening Game
Ecuador stole the headlines as they defeated Qatar 2-0 in the opening game of the 2022 World Cup thanks to a brace from Fenerbahçe striker Enner Valencia.
KTVZ
Asia must not become arena for ‘big power contest,’ says China’s Xi as APEC summit gets underway
Chinese leader Xi Jinping has stressed the need to reject confrontation in Asia, warning against the risk of cold war tensions, as leaders gather for the last of three world summits hosted in the region this month. Xi began the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders’ summit in Bangkok by staking...
KTVZ
Most popular cat breeds in America
As the world faced the COVID-19 pandemic together, more people realized how much they needed a little more comfort and company, which is why 2 in 5 people in the United States decided to welcome a feline pet into their home. More than 45 million Americans own a cat, according to the latest American Pet Products Association survey. Surprisingly, fewer than 1 in 10 people purchased their cat from a breeder or a pet store. Others found their furry companions through adoption, family and friends, or taking in strays. While cats are easier to care for than dogs (which need more walking and training), it would still cost about $801 in annual veterinary visits per household in addition to providing food and a comfortable place to live.
Comments / 0