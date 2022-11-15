Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Poland Likely to Invoke NATO's Article 4, Will Raise Missile Blast With UN - Officials
WARSAW (Reuters) -Poland is likely to request consultations under NATO's Article 4. after a missile, reportedly Russian-made, struck Polish territory near the border with Ukraine, and raise the issue at a U.N. Security Council meeting on Wednesday, officials said. Two people were killed in an explosion in a village 6...
US News and World Report
Biden Said Ukraine Air Defence Missile Responsible for Poland Blast - NATO Source
BERLIN (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden told G7 and NATO partners that a missile blast in eastern Poland was caused by a Ukrainian air defence missile, a NATO source told Reuters on Wednesday. The blast, which killed two people, raised global alarm that the Ukraine conflict could spill into neighbouring...
US News and World Report
Russia Says Missile Strike in Poland Caused by Ukrainian Air Defence
(Reuters) -Russia said an explosion in Poland on Tuesday had been caused by a Ukrainian air defence missile and that Russian strikes in Ukraine had been no closer than 35 km (22 miles) from the Polish border. Moscow said it had nothing to do with the blast, which killed two...
US News and World Report
Polish Incident Attempt to Provoke Direct Military Clash Between NATO and Russia - Russian Mission to UN
(Reuters) - The incident in Poland, a blast in a village near the border with Ukraine that killed two people, is an attempt to provoke a direct clash between Russia and NATO, the head of the permanent mission of Russia to the United Nations said on Wednesday. "There is an...
US News and World Report
Russia, Not Ukraine Bears Ultimate Responsibility for Blast in Poland - NATO
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - An explosion in eastern Poland was likely caused by a Ukrainian air defence missile, NATO said on Wednesday, adding there is no indication for a deliberate attack or that Russia is preparing offensive military actions against NATO. "This is not Ukraine's fault. Russia bears ultimate responsibility as...
US News and World Report
Russia's Medvedev Says Polish Missile Incident Shows West Moving Closer to World War
(Reuters) - Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday that an alleged missile strike on Polish territory showed that the West was moving closer to another World War. "The incident with the Ukrainian-alleged 'missile strike' on a Polish farm proves just one thing: waging a hybrid war against Russia,...
US News and World Report
Turkey's Erdogan Says He Believes Neither Russia, Nor U.S. Will Use Nuclear Weapons
ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he was informed following the U.S. - Russia talks held earlier this week in Ankara that neither party would use nuclear weapons, according a readout of his comments to reporters. In remarks Erdogan made on the way back from the G20 Summit,...
US News and World Report
NATO Allies Wake up to Russian Supremacy in the Arctic
(Reuters) - The world's largest satellite ground station, on the Svalbard archipelago off Norway, is used by Western space agencies to gather vital signals from polar-orbiting satellites. This January, one of two fibre-optic cables on the Arctic seabed connecting Svalbard to the mainland was severed. Norway was forced to rely on a back-up link.
US News and World Report
Brittney Griner Transferred to Russian Penal Colony
(Reuters) -U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner, facing nine years behind bars in Russia after being convicted on drug charges, has been transferred to a penal colony about 500 km (300 miles) southeast of Moscow, her lawyers said on Thursday. Griner was sentenced in August following her arrest at a Moscow...
US News and World Report
Russia Summons Polish Envoy After Missile Incident
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has summoned the Polish ambassador to Moscow to the foreign ministry, ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday. Earlier the Kremlin accused Poland of reacting in "absolutely hysterical" fashion to Tuesday's incident when two people were killed by a missile in eastern Poland. Poland and NATO said on Wednesday it was probably a stray rocket fired by Ukraine's air defences and not, as some reports initially suggested, by Russia.
US News and World Report
Zelenskiy Has 'No Doubt' Ukrainian Missile Did Not Cause Blast in Poland
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was quoted by Interfax Ukraine news agency as saying on Wednesday he had no doubt that an explosion that killed two people in Poland was not caused by a Ukrainian missile. "I have no doubt that it was not our missile," he was...
US News and World Report
Analysis-Shocked by Ukraine War, Russian Neighbour Kazakhstan Looks West
ALMATY (Reuters) - There is little doubt that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will extend his rule over Kazakhstan by seven years in presidential elections on Sunday. What is less clear is how the former diplomat can reduce his resource-rich country's dependence on Russia without alienating it. Tokayev – who opinion polls predict...
US News and World Report
Lithuanian President Says 'Every Inch of NATO Territory Must Be Defended'
VILNIUS (Reuters) -NATO member Lithuania's president said Tuesday evening that 'every inch of NATO territory' must be defended after an explosion was reported in a village in eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine. "Concerning news from Poland tonight on at least two explosions. Keeping a close contact with our...
US News and World Report
Attacks in Ukraine During G20 Shows Putin's Contempt for International Rules, Spain's PM Says
MADRID (Reuters) - The attacks in Ukraine during the G20 summit in Indonesia this week shows Russian President Vladimir Putin's contempt towards international rules, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday. Sanchez also entirely blamed Russia for the crises on the food and energy markets in a news conference...
US News and World Report
Biden Disputes Ukraine Leader Comments That Missiles That Landed in Poland Weren't Ukrainian
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday disputed Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's comment that missiles that landed in Poland were not of Ukranian origin. "That's not the evidence," Biden told reporters at the White House upon returning from a trip to Asia. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by...
CNET
Banksy Street Art Found in Devastated Ukraine Cities
The renowned artist Banksy confirmed to The Art Newspaper on Monday that he created street art in and around Ukraine. As Russia wages a war in the country, Banksy has spray-painted several murals in Ukraine, including in the capital city Kyiv, the suburb of Irpin and the town of Borodyanka.
US News and World Report
Senegal Reform Implementation Slower Than Expected - IMF Staff
(Reuters) - Senegal has made "significant progress" in implementing structural reforms but those have come at a slower pace than anticipated, the International Monetary Fund's staff said on Wednesday. Performance of the reform program was "broadly satisfactory" and "the economy should rebound in 2023 with a strong pickup in growth...
US News and World Report
U.S.-Russia Meeting Was Key to Prevent Escalation, Erdogan Tells Putin
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin the meeting between American and Russian intelligence services was important to prevent "uncontrolled" escalation in the field, the Turkish presidency said on Friday. In a phone call, Erdogan said diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine must...
US News and World Report
Russian Economy Shrinks 4% in Third Quarter - Statistics Agency
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's economy shrank 4% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2022, data from the Rosstat federal statistics service showed on Wednesday, as the consequences of the country's military actions in Ukraine continued to weigh on the economy. That was a slight improvement from the second quarter, when...
Confusion, finger-pointing, opposing views at Egypt's COP27
SHARM el-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — A day before UN climate talks were supposed to wrap up, negotiators appeared to be far apart on all the major issues being discussed. Will countries get behind a proposal to phase down all fossil fuels? Will the demands of developing nations that rich countries compensate them for climate impacts be part of a final deal? What about calls to lower interest rates and overhaul how world financing works so that developing nations can invest in green energies? The resounding answer to all of these questions appeared to be “no” for most of Thursday, at least if one carefully parses rhetoric and readouts from closed-door meetings. That was not to say that a significant deal couldn’t be reached, however. There would be another round of talks on Friday with extensions into the weekend a possibility. A look at where thing stand late Thursday.
