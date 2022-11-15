Read full article on original website
Holiday Light Show opens at Splish-Splash Friday
The Riverhead Holiday Light Show opens Friday at Splish Splash Waterpark. The drive-through show offers a mile of “dancing light displays” synchronized to music, which guests enjoy from the comfort of their own vehicle. Visitors can expect to take 20-25 minutes to drive through the show in its...
longisland.com
A Restaurant Thanksgiving Dinner With No Prices On The Menu
The inflation rate has been burdensome on many Long Islanders, especially lower-income individuals, and families. Harmony Café and Cohost Toast Coffeehouse Restaurant relieves pressure during the holidays with a free meal. Its 4th Annual Toast-giving Thanksgiving Dinner and is set for Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Dinner will run from...
danspapers.com
New Moon Cafe Owner Ronnie Campsey: A Hamptons Legend
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. It’s Friday night in late summer in the hamlet of East Quogue, and the New Moon Cafe is packed, just like it’s been on a lot of late-summer nights stretched across a lot of years. The guitar player picks...
northforker.com
North Fork Dream Home: Home sweet home in Jamesport
There are so many things we love about this week’s Dream Home that’s tucked back off South Jamesport Avenue, but most of all we adore that this new construction home is ready to welcome its homeowners to move right in and get to work homesteading. “The unique quality...
News 12
Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter kicks off ‘pups-giving’ adoption event
Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter kicks off 'pups-giving' adoption event. The Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter kicked off a special adoption weeklong event on Monday. This week is the shelter's "pups-giving," and the shelter in Wantagh is waiving adoption fees for anyone who wants to give a dog or cat a forever home.
News 12
Power Play, third place Powerball tickets sold on Long Island
The New York Lottery says that a Power Play and third place Powerball tickets from the Nov. 14 drawing were purchased on Long Island. The $100,000 winning Power Play ticket was sold at Food Mart on Jericho Turnpike in New Hyde Park. The $50,000 winning ticket was sold at 7-Eleven on 5th Avenue in Bay Shore.
chainstoreage.com
Primark continues U.S. store expansion
Primark is kicking off its U.S. growth plan to reach 60 stores by 2026. The global value-priced retailer is opening three stores in the New York metro area, including a just-opened location at Roosevelt Field in Garden City. The 44,290-sq.-ft. store is the brand's 409th location globally and 14th store in the U.S.
rew-online.com
Eight Long Island shopping centers sell for $375M
JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the $375 million sale of an eight-property, retail shopping center portfolio located across Long Island in Great Neck, Woodbury, Massapequa Park, Greenvale, West Islip and Syosset. JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, Kabro Associates. Kimco Realty acquired the...
A Long Island village is prepping for months without internet. Is NYC ready, too?
A Nassau County village laid out a contingency plan earlier this year in case the internet ever goes out for months. The village of Lynbrook recently released an 11-page plan detailing how the government and essential services could run without broadband. [ more › ]
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Brookhaven, NY
The town of Brookhaven comprises nine villages and five unincorporated hamlets, making it a unique place in Long Island's Suffolk County. Because of its dozens of incorporated communities, Brookhaven's total land area stretches from the north to south shores of Long Island. Many New Yorkers love to retreat in this...
Could NY, NJ see first snow of the season this week? What the forecast says:
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Many ditched their sweatshirts and jackets in recent days amid record warmth, but a change in the forecast could bring the first snow of the season in the coming days, according to the National Weather Service. A freeze watch will be in place from Monday night through Tuesday morning, according to […]
fox5ny.com
High cost of groceries sends Long Island families to food banks
COMMACK, N.Y. - When it comes to the cost of food at the supermarket, the holiday season is hitting households a lot harder this year. Grocery prices climbed about 13% over the past year with certain items, including meat, eggs and butter, even higher. "The reality is, the cost of...
2 women wanted for stealing merchandise from Patchogue HomeGoods
The incident happened on Oct. 8 at the store on Sunrise Highway.
L.I. residents want police to stop dangerous car meet-ups
LINDENHURST, N.Y. -- Following two weekend arrests, police on Long Island say they are cracking down on large illegal and dangerous car meet-ups, but people who live near these meet-up locations say they need to do much more.Tire marks are streaked across the pavement of a Lindenhurst strip mall and across Long Island, and on social media, it's not hard to find the cars that create them.Boasting of dangerous tricks, hanging off moving cars, spinning tires and doing donuts in front of crowds -- homeowners say they're plagued by blaring music...
Son found 'covered in blood' outside LI home after stabbing mom to death with knife
A New York City man was arrested after he stabbed his mother to death at her Long Island home, where he was found “covered in blood” and she was found dead in a kitchen, Suffolk County police said Wednesday.
Missing Patterson Woman Found By CT State Police
A missing Hudson Valley woman has been found by the Connecticut State Police. Putnam County resident Catherine Tully, age 83, of Patterson, was reported missing by Westport Police in Connecticut on Monday, Nov. 14, after her car was tracked at one point to the Weston Road area of the city, said Lt. Jillian Cabana, of the Westport Police.
Woman Seriously Injured in Jericho Turnpike Collision
A Melville woman was seriously injured Monday in a two-car collision on Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station. Suffolk County Police said that Rebecca DeWitt was driving a 2021 Honda south on Schiller Avenue when she attempted to turn left onto Jericho Turnpike. Her vehicle was Read More ...
Truck Stolen From Jericho Turnpike Car Wash
Suffolk police are looking for a man who stole a truck left running and unattended at a Huntington Station car wash last month. He stole the 2007 Dodge Ram parked outside Turnpike Car Wash, at 217 West Jericho Turnpike, on October 13 at approximately 12:45 Read More ...
Herald Community Newspapers
Nassau County burglars apprehended after summer crime spree
Nassau County police arrested four men who were allegedly involved in four burglaries that occurred between July 4 and Oct. 7. The South American Theft Group allegedly carried out several organized burglaries around the East Coast of the United States, according to police. Nassau detectives said they had been monitoring the group's members since April.
Police: Man sought for stealing engagement ring from Suffolk mall
Police say the masked man asked to see a diamond engagement ring at Kay Jewelers at Westfield South Shore Mall in Bay Shore earlier this month.
