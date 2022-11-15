ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westhampton Beach, NY

riverheadlocal

Holiday Light Show opens at Splish-Splash Friday

The Riverhead Holiday Light Show opens Friday at Splish Splash Waterpark. The drive-through show offers a mile of “dancing light displays” synchronized to music, which guests enjoy from the comfort of their own vehicle. Visitors can expect to take 20-25 minutes to drive through the show in its...
RIVERHEAD, NY
longisland.com

A Restaurant Thanksgiving Dinner With No Prices On The Menu

The inflation rate has been burdensome on many Long Islanders, especially lower-income individuals, and families. Harmony Café and Cohost Toast Coffeehouse Restaurant relieves pressure during the holidays with a free meal. Its 4th Annual Toast-giving Thanksgiving Dinner and is set for Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Dinner will run from...
PATCHOGUE, NY
danspapers.com

New Moon Cafe Owner Ronnie Campsey: A Hamptons Legend

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. It’s Friday night in late summer in the hamlet of East Quogue, and the New Moon Cafe is packed, just like it’s been on a lot of late-summer nights stretched across a lot of years. The guitar player picks...
EAST QUOGUE, NY
northforker.com

North Fork Dream Home: Home sweet home in Jamesport

There are so many things we love about this week’s Dream Home that’s tucked back off South Jamesport Avenue, but most of all we adore that this new construction home is ready to welcome its homeowners to move right in and get to work homesteading. “The unique quality...
JAMESPORT, NY
News 12

Power Play, third place Powerball tickets sold on Long Island

The New York Lottery says that a Power Play and third place Powerball tickets from the Nov. 14 drawing were purchased on Long Island. The $100,000 winning Power Play ticket was sold at Food Mart on Jericho Turnpike in New Hyde Park. The $50,000 winning ticket was sold at 7-Eleven on 5th Avenue in Bay Shore.
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
chainstoreage.com

Primark continues U.S. store expansion

Primark is kicking off its U.S. growth plan to reach 60 stores by 2026. The global value-priced retailer is opening three stores in the New York metro area, including a just-opened location at Roosevelt Field in Garden City. The 44,290-sq.-ft. store is the brand's 409th location globally and 14th store in the U.S.
BROOKLYN, NY
rew-online.com

Eight Long Island shopping centers sell for $375M

JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the $375 million sale of an eight-property, retail shopping center portfolio located across Long Island in Great Neck, Woodbury, Massapequa Park, Greenvale, West Islip and Syosset. JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, Kabro Associates. Kimco Realty acquired the...
GREAT NECK, NY
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Brookhaven, NY

The town of Brookhaven comprises nine villages and five unincorporated hamlets, making it a unique place in Long Island's Suffolk County. Because of its dozens of incorporated communities, Brookhaven's total land area stretches from the north to south shores of Long Island. Many New Yorkers love to retreat in this...
BROOKHAVEN, NY
fox5ny.com

High cost of groceries sends Long Island families to food banks

COMMACK, N.Y. - When it comes to the cost of food at the supermarket, the holiday season is hitting households a lot harder this year. Grocery prices climbed about 13% over the past year with certain items, including meat, eggs and butter, even higher. "The reality is, the cost of...
COMMACK, NY
CBS New York

L.I. residents want police to stop dangerous car meet-ups

LINDENHURST, N.Y. -- Following two weekend arrests, police on Long Island say they are cracking down on large illegal and dangerous car meet-ups, but people who live near these meet-up locations say they need to do much more.Tire marks are streaked across the pavement of a Lindenhurst strip mall and across Long Island, and on social media, it's not hard to find the cars that create them.Boasting of dangerous tricks, hanging off moving cars, spinning tires and doing donuts in front of crowds -- homeowners say they're plagued by blaring music...
LINDENHURST, NY
Daily Voice

Missing Patterson Woman Found By CT State Police

A missing Hudson Valley woman has been found by the Connecticut State Police. Putnam County resident Catherine Tully, age 83, of Patterson, was reported missing by Westport Police in Connecticut on Monday, Nov. 14, after her car was tracked at one point to the Weston Road area of the city, said Lt. Jillian Cabana, of the Westport Police.
PATTERSON, NY
HuntingtonNow

Woman Seriously Injured in Jericho Turnpike Collision

A Melville woman was seriously injured Monday in a two-car collision on Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station. Suffolk County Police said that Rebecca DeWitt was driving a 2021 Honda south on Schiller Avenue when she attempted to turn left onto Jericho Turnpike. Her vehicle was Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Nassau County burglars apprehended after summer crime spree

Nassau County police arrested four men who were allegedly involved in four burglaries that occurred between July 4 and Oct. 7. The South American Theft Group allegedly carried out several organized burglaries around the East Coast of the United States, according to police. Nassau detectives said they had been monitoring the group's members since April.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY

