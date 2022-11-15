ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Greenwich, RI

“We Could Not Get Any Info at All” Says Family of Man Who Died, Linked to State Police Major’s Claim

By GoLocalProv News Team
GoLocalProv
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fallriverreporter.com

Police in Bristol County, Massachusetts State Police, arrest two on drug trafficking charges

Two residents from the South Coast were arrested this week on drug trafficking charges after a police investigation. According to police, on Tuesday, at approximately 3:15 p.m., Dartmouth Police detectives, with the assistance of members of the Massachusetts State Police and the Bristol County Sheriff’s Department, executed a search warrant on Sawyer Street in New Bedford. The warrant was issued as a result of an investigation initiated by Dartmouth detectives.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
WPRI 12 News

BOL temporary closes Cadillac Lounge after deadly stabbing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Cadillac Lounge in Providence has been ordered to shut down by the Providence Board of Licenses for 72 hours after police say a deadly stabbing happened outside the club early Saturday morning. “Were devastated by what’s happened , our heartfelt condolences go to the family of the victim,” said Dick […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Officials release name of victim in fatal early morning Attleboro house fire

ATTLEBORO — An early-morning fire at an Attleboro home has claimed the life of an 80-year-old woman, said Attleboro Fire Chief Scott LaChance, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, and Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III. “I want to express our heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family and loved...
ATTLEBORO, MA
ABC6.com

3 Rhode Island State Police troopers struck in separate crashes in less than a week

SCITUATE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said three troopers were struck in separate crashes in less than a week. State police said the first crash happened Monday night on Interstate 95 north in Providence when a trooper responding to a previous crash was inside his cruiser blocking a lane and was struck by a vehicle while inside his cruiser.
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

24-year-old woman who abandoned her young dog in Bristol County sentenced

A 24-year-old woman who admitted to abandoning her young Chihuahua in Massachusetts this year has received her punishment. Dominique Scott of Pawtucket was sentenced to two years of probation. She saw her case continued without a finding if she completes a class for people that are charged with animal cruelty, and she does not own any pets while on probation.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
iheart.com

North Smithfield Police: Man Found Alive Is A Miracle

A North Smithfield man who had been reported missing is safe. Police say 63-year-old Philip Emond was located this morning unharmed. Authorities had previously said Emond suffers from dementia and Parkinson's disease. Officials say he was found face down in a wooded area of a neighbor's property. Police say he...
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
ABC6.com

Providence man to serve 6 years in prison on drug, gun charges

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence man has been sentenced to serve six years in prison on drug and gun charges. Johnny Taveras, 27, pleaded to trafficking fentanyl and illegally possessing a handgun with a large capacity magazine following his arrest earlier this year. In February, officers searched Tavera’s...
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy