“We Could Not Get Any Info at All” Says Family of Man Who Died, Linked to State Police Major’s Claim

Two residents from the South Coast were arrested this week on drug trafficking charges after a police investigation. According to police, on Tuesday, at approximately 3:15 p.m., Dartmouth Police detectives, with the assistance of members of the Massachusetts State Police and the Bristol County Sheriff’s Department, executed a search warrant on Sawyer Street in New Bedford. The warrant was issued as a result of an investigation initiated by Dartmouth detectives.

BRISTOL COUNTY, MA ・ 16 HOURS AGO