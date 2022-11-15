“We Could Not Get Any Info at All” Says Family of Man Who Died, Linked to State Police Major’s Claim

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
DNA analysis reveals identity of 19th century “vampire” buried in ConnecticutB.R. ShenoyGriswold, CT
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RITerry MansfieldProvidence, RI
1 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured in Brooklyn CrashQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Related
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Bristol County, Massachusetts State Police, arrest two on drug trafficking charges
Two residents from the South Coast were arrested this week on drug trafficking charges after a police investigation. According to police, on Tuesday, at approximately 3:15 p.m., Dartmouth Police detectives, with the assistance of members of the Massachusetts State Police and the Bristol County Sheriff’s Department, executed a search warrant on Sawyer Street in New Bedford. The warrant was issued as a result of an investigation initiated by Dartmouth detectives.
BOL temporary closes Cadillac Lounge after deadly stabbing
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Cadillac Lounge in Providence has been ordered to shut down by the Providence Board of Licenses for 72 hours after police say a deadly stabbing happened outside the club early Saturday morning. “Were devastated by what’s happened , our heartfelt condolences go to the family of the victim,” said Dick […]
GoLocalProv
Deadly Stabbing Outside Cadillac Lounge in Providence — City Holding Emergency Hearing
Providence Police are investigating a deadly stabling outside of a Providence strip club overnight. Shortly before 1 AM Saturday morning, Providence police responded to Cadillac Lounge at 361 Charles Street for a report of a disturbance. Police were informed that a stabbing victim was being taken in a car to...
fallriverreporter.com
Rehoboth Fire Department warns as driver injured after deer ends up in back seat
A driver was sent to the hospital after a deer crashed through the windshield of a vehicle. Friday night, the Rehoboth Fire Department responded to a serious accident with a SUV and a deer which went through the windshield and landed in the back seat. The driver which was the...
Rhode Island man arrested on warrant for rape, drugging in downtown Boston
BOSTON — A Rhode Island man was arrested in that state on a warrant for rape and drugging stemming from an incident in downtown Boston, police said. Robert McClanaghan, 43, of Warwick, Rhode Island was arrested by police in East Greenwich, Rhode Island on Friday after a warrant was issued out of Boston Municipal Court, police said.
Woman accused of killing Montville motorcyclist in drunk driving crash sentenced
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman was sentenced on Friday in the death of a Montville man who was riding his motorcycle along Route 1 in East Lyme when she hit him in July of 2019. Frank Barabas was 42 years old and a father of three. His family is still heartbroken by his […]
fallriverreporter.com
Officials release name of victim in fatal early morning Attleboro house fire
ATTLEBORO — An early-morning fire at an Attleboro home has claimed the life of an 80-year-old woman, said Attleboro Fire Chief Scott LaChance, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, and Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III. “I want to express our heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family and loved...
ABC6.com
3 Rhode Island State Police troopers struck in separate crashes in less than a week
SCITUATE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said three troopers were struck in separate crashes in less than a week. State police said the first crash happened Monday night on Interstate 95 north in Providence when a trooper responding to a previous crash was inside his cruiser blocking a lane and was struck by a vehicle while inside his cruiser.
Police: Finding missing Warwick woman remains top priority
Charlotte Lester was last seen on May 16 in Apponaug, specifically near Arnold's Neck Drive and Staples Avenue.
Enfield Police looking for help identifying larceny suspect
The Enfield Police Department is asking for help identifying a woman involved in a larceny.
Police ID woman killed in Attleboro house fire
12 News saw the medical examiner's office on scene.
North Kingstown police offer package protection program
Starting Nov, 23, residents can have their packages mailed to their headquarters to be picked up later.
Police: Man conned Bristol woman out of $3K+
Richard McDermott is wanted for obtaining money under false pretenses and exploitation of an elder.
GoLocalProv
Juvenile Apprehended at Hope High School After Latest Pellet Gun Assaults on East Side
Providence Police apprehended a juvenile on Thursday after the latest round of pellet gun attacks on the East Side that morning. There have been dozens of incidents across the city this year alone. About Incidents. Shortly after 8:30 AM on Thursday, police responded to the corner of Hope and Angell...
ABC6.com
Providence man to serve 15 years in prison for gang-related drug trafficking, shootings
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence man has been sentenced to serve 15 years in state prison for gang-related drug trafficking and several shootings. Janssye Toucet, 35, pleaded guilty to 22 felony counts, including assault with a dangerous weapon, discharge of a firearm while in the commission of a crime of violence, and committing a drive-by shooting.
Former VA employee accused of threatening supervisor
A Massachusetts man who used to work at the Veteran Benefits Administration Regional Office in Providence has been charged with threatening a federal official.
liveboston617.org
UPDATE: Southie House of Horrors – Boston Police Confirm Additional Human Remains Located
Yesterday, Boston Police responded to 838 East Broadway, Apartment 3 in South Boston for a 911 caller who reported that they had found at least one dead baby, possibly a fetus frozen in the freezer of the unit. Police yesterday said in a statement confirmed they located the remains of at least one.
fallriverreporter.com
24-year-old woman who abandoned her young dog in Bristol County sentenced
A 24-year-old woman who admitted to abandoning her young Chihuahua in Massachusetts this year has received her punishment. Dominique Scott of Pawtucket was sentenced to two years of probation. She saw her case continued without a finding if she completes a class for people that are charged with animal cruelty, and she does not own any pets while on probation.
iheart.com
North Smithfield Police: Man Found Alive Is A Miracle
A North Smithfield man who had been reported missing is safe. Police say 63-year-old Philip Emond was located this morning unharmed. Authorities had previously said Emond suffers from dementia and Parkinson's disease. Officials say he was found face down in a wooded area of a neighbor's property. Police say he...
ABC6.com
Providence man to serve 6 years in prison on drug, gun charges
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence man has been sentenced to serve six years in prison on drug and gun charges. Johnny Taveras, 27, pleaded to trafficking fentanyl and illegally possessing a handgun with a large capacity magazine following his arrest earlier this year. In February, officers searched Tavera’s...
Comments / 3