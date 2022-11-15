Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
As Planned, Costco Store Closed This Week Has Been ReplacedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Kentucky man composed one of the most popular Christmas songs covered and recordedAmarie M.Covington, KY
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
T.J. Maxx's Sierra Store Opened Cincinnati AreaBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
Related
WKRC
What to expect: Snow showers with Arctic cold front arrives in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - November? It feels more like February!. Highs were only in the middle to upper 30s in Cincinnati with wind chills in the 20s all day under cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Changes start later in the night into Friday as an Artic cold front arrives. This will...
Fox 19
Brutal cold, light snow could bring icy roads
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Light snow showers Friday morning could cause slick spots on roads as you head out. Temperatures are just below freezing at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. The morning low is expected to sink into the upper teens by daybreak. While the snow may not be widespread, it has the...
Fox 19
Cold and dry Thursday ahead of light snow showers Friday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Though we can’t rule out a slight chance for a snow flurry, Thursday is dry with partial clearing and highs in the mid 30s. Wind gusts will be as high as 25 miles per hour in the afternoon, keeping wind chills or ‘feels like temperatures’ in the upper 20s and low 30s.
Fox 19
Temps in 20s, colder weekend ahead
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We are waking up Thursday to bitterly cold temperatures in the 20s in many spots across the Tri-State. It’s not snowing now but as you head out, be sure to watch for isolated slick spots on roads leftover from Wednesday’s light snow. The high temperature...
Fox 19
Winter’s chill, light snow Wednesday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We’re in for more light snow chances Wednesday, but the big story will be the cold. Daytime highs on Wednesday will only reach the upper 30′s. Look for a few flurries anytime through predawn Thursday. Watch for slick spots. A few more flurries are possible...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati weather: Rain, snow showers possible Tuesday morning
CINCINNATI — Believe it or not, Monday is the warmest day of the coming week. By the end of the week, temperatures will struggle to even hit freezing. It's a beautiful evening. Temperatures fall through the 40s then 30s. Clouds begin increasing ahead of morning precipitation chances. Lows fall to 32.
Fox 19
Keeping it cold through the week
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Daytime highs on Wednesday will only reach the upper 30s. Look for areas of wintry mix anytime Wednesday, ending in the pre-dawn hours of Thursday. A few more flurries are possible Friday afternoon and evening. Temperatures look to remain colder than normal through early next week, then...
dayton.com
Dayton snowfall breaks 128-year-old record
Dayton’s first snowfall of the season was a record-setting one. The day’s 1.8 inches shattered the old record of 1 inch set way back in 1894, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Dayton’s earliest measurable snow occurred Oct. 18, according to NWS. It’s average first measurable...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Dry Fork Road in Harrison
HARRISON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Dry Fork Road in Harrison. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Montana Avenue and Felicity Drive in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries at Montana Avenue and Felicity Drive in Westwood. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
wvxu.org
Cincinnati could adopt a 'complete streets' policy to prioritize people over cars in road design
An ordinance aimed at designing safer streets will be up for a vote at Cincinnati Council next week. It would adopt a “Complete Streets” policy for the city. That means any time a street is built or re-paved, engineers will include things like speed bumps, bike lanes, or curb extensions, or explain why it’s not feasible.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Kenwood Road in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Kenwood Road in Blue Ash. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash into a building on West Kemper Road in Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Reports of a crash into a building on West Kemper Road in Springdale. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Seward Road in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries at Seward Road in Fairfield. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Report of a head on crash in Brown County, with injuries
SARDINIA, Ohio — Report of a head on crash in Brown County, with injuries in the area of 10952 Martin-Alexander Road. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
linknky.com
Check out designs for the new 4th Street Bridge
Nestled above the Licking River and connecting Newport and Covington, the KY 8 bridge is a historic piece of infrastructure that serves a growing population. In November 2016, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet recognized the need for improvements to continue to serve both cities and its residents and began a redesign of this bridge.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Ferguson Road and Queen City Avenue in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries at Ferguson Road and Queen City Avenue in Westwood. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati bar transforming into immersive holiday experience this season
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati bar is transforming into a holiday-themed bar to get you into the holiday spirit. Tiki Tiki Bang Bang is transforming into Sippin' Santa, where they will serve holiday-themed cocktails along with some special events. No cover or tickets are required. The bar will feature a...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash on William Howard Taft in East Walnut Hills, minor injury.
CINCINNATI — Reports of a multi-vehicle crash on William Howard Taft in East Walnut Hills, minor injury. Driver struck a parked vehicle, debris in roadway. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5
One lane is blocked on Interstate 74 near Harrison due to a crash
HARRISON, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane and causing delays on westbound Interestate 74 near Harrison has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Motorists are likely to see delays after a crash westbound Interstate 74 near Harrison, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player...
Comments / 0