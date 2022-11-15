ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

Brutal cold, light snow could bring icy roads

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Light snow showers Friday morning could cause slick spots on roads as you head out. Temperatures are just below freezing at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. The morning low is expected to sink into the upper teens by daybreak. While the snow may not be widespread, it has the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Cold and dry Thursday ahead of light snow showers Friday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Though we can’t rule out a slight chance for a snow flurry, Thursday is dry with partial clearing and highs in the mid 30s. Wind gusts will be as high as 25 miles per hour in the afternoon, keeping wind chills or ‘feels like temperatures’ in the upper 20s and low 30s.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Temps in 20s, colder weekend ahead

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We are waking up Thursday to bitterly cold temperatures in the 20s in many spots across the Tri-State. It’s not snowing now but as you head out, be sure to watch for isolated slick spots on roads leftover from Wednesday’s light snow. The high temperature...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Winter’s chill, light snow Wednesday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We’re in for more light snow chances Wednesday, but the big story will be the cold. Daytime highs on Wednesday will only reach the upper 30′s. Look for a few flurries anytime through predawn Thursday. Watch for slick spots. A few more flurries are possible...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati weather: Rain, snow showers possible Tuesday morning

CINCINNATI — Believe it or not, Monday is the warmest day of the coming week. By the end of the week, temperatures will struggle to even hit freezing. It's a beautiful evening. Temperatures fall through the 40s then 30s. Clouds begin increasing ahead of morning precipitation chances. Lows fall to 32.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Keeping it cold through the week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Daytime highs on Wednesday will only reach the upper 30s. Look for areas of wintry mix anytime Wednesday, ending in the pre-dawn hours of Thursday. A few more flurries are possible Friday afternoon and evening. Temperatures look to remain colder than normal through early next week, then...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Dayton snowfall breaks 128-year-old record

Dayton’s first snowfall of the season was a record-setting one. The day’s 1.8 inches shattered the old record of 1 inch set way back in 1894, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Dayton’s earliest measurable snow occurred Oct. 18, according to NWS. It’s average first measurable...
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Dry Fork Road in Harrison

HARRISON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Dry Fork Road in Harrison. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
HARRISON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Kenwood Road in Blue Ash

BLUE ASH, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Kenwood Road in Blue Ash. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
BLUE ASH, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries at Seward Road in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries at Seward Road in Fairfield. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
FAIRFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a head on crash in Brown County, with injuries

SARDINIA, Ohio — Report of a head on crash in Brown County, with injuries in the area of 10952 Martin-Alexander Road. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
BROWN COUNTY, OH
linknky.com

Check out designs for the new 4th Street Bridge

Nestled above the Licking River and connecting Newport and Covington, the KY 8 bridge is a historic piece of infrastructure that serves a growing population. In November 2016, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet recognized the need for improvements to continue to serve both cities and its residents and began a redesign of this bridge.
NEWPORT, KY
WLWT 5

One lane is blocked on Interstate 74 near Harrison due to a crash

HARRISON, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane and causing delays on westbound Interestate 74 near Harrison has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Motorists are likely to see delays after a crash westbound Interstate 74 near Harrison, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player...
HARRISON, OH

