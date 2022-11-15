Read full article on original website
Barbados spearheads push on climate disaster financing
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, EGYPT — At the U.N. climate summit in Egypt, leaders of developing nations have repeatedly said it's not fair to expect them to cover the costs of rebuilding from devastating weather events in a warming world, plus invest in cleaner industry while they also pay much higher interest rates on loans than rich nations.
US envoy Kerry positive for COVID as UN climate talks drag
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, EGYPT — John Kerry, the top U.S. envoy at this year's U.N. climate talks in Egypt, has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson said late Friday night, another potential setback for negotiations that were already going into overtime with no result in sight. "He is fully vaccinated...
Foundations call for cooperation, some new pledges at COP27
As communities around the globe press their case at the COP27 conference in Egypt that climate damage is forcing migration and causing suffering as never before, philanthropic foundations pooled their resources to donate more than $2 billion to support climate adaptation projects. Overall, though the amount of charitable funding directed toward climate related projects remains small.
VP Harris to visit front-line Philippine island in sea feud
MANILA, PHILIPPINES — Vice President Kamala Harris will underscore America’s commitment to defending treaty ally the Philippines with a visit that started Sunday and involves flying to an island province facing the disputed South China Sea, where Washington has accused China of bullying smaller claimant nations. After attending...
Remaking our suburbs' 1960s apartment blocks: a subtle and greener way to increase housing density
As cities grow, new buildings gradually replace the older ones. Ideally, the new buildings are higher quality, more sustainable and better suited to today’s needs. But there’s a risk current approaches to urban renewal will produce poorer amenities and buildings that are less flexible and more environmentally damaging than those they replace. Take, for example, the 1960s walk-up apartment block. These ageing buildings are often derided for being unattractive, utilitarian and cheap. But these buildings also have design features we have come to celebrate: narrow footprints that allow cross ventilation, flexible floorplans, minimal use of shared walls, low-maintenance design and...
Qatar's World Cup opener shows its reemergence after boycott
Qatar has opened the Middle East's first World Cup with its ruler sitting next to the leaders of two countries that only a year and a half earlier were part of a boycott trying to bring the energy-rich nation to its knees
It's time to add climate change and net-zero emissions to the RBA's top 3 economic goals
Increasingly, climate change is at the centre of government decision-making. This year’s federal budget devoted pages to an examination of the fiscal impact of climate change; Treasury has established a climate change modelling unit; and it’ll be front and centre of next year’s intergenerational report. Yet it is still nowhere near the centre of the deliberations of Australia’s Reserve Bank – one of the nation’s most important economic decision-making institutions. The Reserve Bank’s enabling legislation is the Reserve Bank Act 1959. That 63-year old legislation requires the bank to make decisions that are directed to the “greatest advantage of the people...
Ecuador Fans Chant ‘We Want Beer’ at Dry World Cup in Qatar
The 2022 World Cup officially kicked off on Sunday, and fans in the stadium weren’t too pleased with the alcohol policy.
UK PM Sunak makes surprise trip to Kyiv, boosts defense aid
KYIV, UKRAINE — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised 125 anti-aircraft guns and other air-defense technology as he made an unannounced visit Saturday — his first — to Ukraine's snow-blanketed capital for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The air-defense package, which Britain valued at 50 million...
European World Cup teams to defy FIFA in armband standoff
FIFA has tried to end a standoff with European teams about wearing unauthorized captain armbands for an anti-discrimination campaign that draws attention to World Cup host Qatar
NICHOLAS KRISTOF: I went to Ukraine, and I saw a resolve we should learn from
EDITOR'S NOTE: Nicholas Kristof is a New York Times columnist. He has won two Pulitzer Prizes, for his coverage of China and of the genocide in Darfur. His latest book is “Tightrope: Americans Reaching for Hope.” Photographs by Emile Ducke. IZIUM, Ukraine — Inna Osipova pointed to the...
