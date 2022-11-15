Read full article on original website
KTUL
Troopers identity victim after driver crashes into Jenks home
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified the victim from a crash that resulted in a driver crashing into a home. Troopers say 29-year-old Mckenzie Gee of Sapulpa was driving westbound on the Creek Turnpike when for an unknown reason, she departed the roadway to the right and crashed through a fence before striking an occupied home.
KTUL
Portion of Highway 75 in Tulsa County dedicated to Oklahoma Highway Patrol captain
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A portion of US Highway 75 in Tulsa County was dedicated Tuesday afternoon to former Oklahoma Highway Patrol Captain Larry Jackson. Jackson was from Collinsville and was killed in a plane crash in 2008. He flew for OHP for nearly 20 years. The plane crashed...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Dept. of Transportation, AAA warning those traveling to Norman for Bedlam
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — This Saturday could be one of the final Bedlam games held in Norman. Soon, Oklahoma is heading to the SEC putting this historic rivalry's future in jeopardy. Thousands of fans will travel to the University of Oklahoma. NewsChannel 8 spoke with AAA and the Oklahoma...
news9.com
Fire Partially Destroys Hangar At Tulsa Riverside Airport
Crews were able to put out a fire in a hangar at Tulsa Riverside Airport around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. The hangar was privately owned and their was no aircraft inside at the time of the fire, Tulsa Airport Authority said. Firefighters are investigating what caused the fire. This is a...
Rogers County sheriff calls for more deputies after five put on leave
Rogers Co. Sheriff says his office needs for deputies after five were placed on administrative leave after shooting a man last week.
KTUL
Police arrest man after car chase on Highway 51 in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man was arrested after fleeing officers at over 100 mph Wednesday, according to the Tulsa Police Department. Officers say they were responding to a domestic call near 55th and Mingo. Before arriving, officers confirmed the suspect, John Merchant, had an active felony warrant and he was going to be arrested for stalking the caller.
news9.com
Woman Dies After Crashing Truck Into Jenks Home, Sparking Fire
A woman is dead after OHP Troopers say she drove off the Creek Turnpike, crashed through a fence, and then crashed into a house, sparking a fire on Thursday afternoon in Jenks. According to Troopers, 29-year-old McKenzie Gee from Sapulpa died on the scene near 33rd west avenue and the...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Owasso PD says break-in suspect in custody
OWASSO, Okla. — UPDATE, 11/17/22, 4:45 p.m.: Owasso police have arrested 23-year-old David Anthony Ward, Junior in connection to the crimes. Investigators say a witness woke up to Ward standing over her bed with his pants down. Ward allegedly ran off when the victim woke up. Anyone with any...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Claremore woman says highway project left her fish dead, home cold and property a mess
CLAREMORE, Okla. — A woman who lives along the route for a planned highway realignment says the construction has forever damaged her property. FOX23 reported Tuesday the Oklahoma Department of Transportation would be rerouting Oklahoma State Highway 20 south of Claremore, where it will meet up with the Will Rogers Turnpike at a new interchange.
Former Rogers County DA, ADA win defamation lawsuit against Claremore Police officer
TULSA, Okla. — A former Rogers County district attorney (DA) and assistant district attorney (ADA) won a defamation lawsuit against a Claremore Police officer Wednesday. This is a case FOX23 has followed since 2013. Former DA Janice Steidley and former ADA David Iski were accussed of wrongdoing, and these...
news9.com
Sapulpa Police Recover Stolen, Damaged Trikes Belonging To Man With Special Needs
A Sapulpa family said they woke up heartbroken after two tricycles were stolen from their front yard. The three-wheel bikes belonged to a man with special needs who rode them every single day. The family has lived in Sapulpa for six years and never had an issue with anyone taking...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Fatal collision on US-75 under investigation
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) is investigating a fatal collision on Highway US-75 near Bartlesville on Monday evening. At around 6 p.m., Courtney Bowerman of Owasso, 27, was driving southbound when a pedestrian crossed the road in front of her car and was struck. OHP said the...
Man Hit And Killed While Working In Sand Springs
A trash truck driver was hit and killed Nov. 14 while crossing the street near Sand Springs, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said 44-year-old Clarence Bond, Jr., from Tulsa got off the trash truck to cross the street, when he was hit and killed by a woman driving a car.
wastetodaymagazine.com
American Waste Control driver dies after being struck by car
A waste collection employee of American Waste Control, Tulsa, Oklahoma, was pronounced dead on the scene after being struck by a car on Nov. 14, reports News On 6 KOTV of Tulsa. The crash took place at 209 West Ave. in Sand Springs, Oklahoma, shortly before 6 a.m., reports KOTV.
news9.com
ODOT: More Construction Coming To US-169 Between Owasso, Collinsville
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation wants to clear up some confusion about construction on US-169 between Owasso and Collinsville. A contractor is working on a pavement rehabilitation project in the northbound lanes from 106th street north to 146th street north. It is the same project that ODOT completed a few years ago on the southbound lanes of US-169.
news9.com
5 Carjacking Suspects In Custody After Allegedly Leading Tulsa Police On Chase
Five people accused of leading police on a chase in Tulsa are in custody on Thursday night, according to officers. Officers said they were flagged down at QuikTrip near East 31st Street and South 129th East Avenue in reference to an armed robbery that had just occurred two blocks away.
news9.com
Judge Increases Bond For Person Of Interest In Okmulgee Quadruple Murder
The man who police say is a "person of interest" in the murders of four Okmulgee men is now being held on a $10-million bond. Joe Kennedy is currently being held in the Okmulgee County Jail. After being brought back to Oklahoma from Florida to face charges of violating his...
news9.com
Tulsa Police Release Bodycam Video From In-Custody Death
Tulsa police released the body camera footage from before a robbery suspect died in police custody in September. Police say when Ramond Thompson was running from police, he jumped off a 30-foot hill and landed at the bottom. Police were searching a rocky and wooded area near Pine and Sheridan...
Oklahoma man sentenced for shooting girlfriend, police chase
An Oklahoma man will spend 15 years behind bars for trying to kill his girlfriend in Miami and leading police on a chase.
WIBW
Oklahoma teens injured in rollover wreck near Coffeyville
DEARING, Kan. (WIBW) - Two teenage girls from Oklahoma sustained minor injuries in a rollover wreck near Coffeyville. Just after 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, the Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that emergency crews were called to the area of 1805 County Road 3900 - less than a mile north of U.S. Highway 166 - with reports of an injury crash.
