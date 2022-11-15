ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owasso, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTUL

Troopers identity victim after driver crashes into Jenks home

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified the victim from a crash that resulted in a driver crashing into a home. Troopers say 29-year-old Mckenzie Gee of Sapulpa was driving westbound on the Creek Turnpike when for an unknown reason, she departed the roadway to the right and crashed through a fence before striking an occupied home.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Fire Partially Destroys Hangar At Tulsa Riverside Airport

Crews were able to put out a fire in a hangar at Tulsa Riverside Airport around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. The hangar was privately owned and their was no aircraft inside at the time of the fire, Tulsa Airport Authority said. Firefighters are investigating what caused the fire. This is a...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Police arrest man after car chase on Highway 51 in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man was arrested after fleeing officers at over 100 mph Wednesday, according to the Tulsa Police Department. Officers say they were responding to a domestic call near 55th and Mingo. Before arriving, officers confirmed the suspect, John Merchant, had an active felony warrant and he was going to be arrested for stalking the caller.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Woman Dies After Crashing Truck Into Jenks Home, Sparking Fire

A woman is dead after OHP Troopers say she drove off the Creek Turnpike, crashed through a fence, and then crashed into a house, sparking a fire on Thursday afternoon in Jenks. According to Troopers, 29-year-old McKenzie Gee from Sapulpa died on the scene near 33rd west avenue and the...
JENKS, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Owasso PD says break-in suspect in custody

OWASSO, Okla. — UPDATE, 11/17/22, 4:45 p.m.: Owasso police have arrested 23-year-old David Anthony Ward, Junior in connection to the crimes. Investigators say a witness woke up to Ward standing over her bed with his pants down. Ward allegedly ran off when the victim woke up. Anyone with any...
OWASSO, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Fatal collision on US-75 under investigation

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) is investigating a fatal collision on Highway US-75 near Bartlesville on Monday evening. At around 6 p.m., Courtney Bowerman of Owasso, 27, was driving southbound when a pedestrian crossed the road in front of her car and was struck. OHP said the...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
wastetodaymagazine.com

American Waste Control driver dies after being struck by car

A waste collection employee of American Waste Control, Tulsa, Oklahoma, was pronounced dead on the scene after being struck by a car on Nov. 14, reports News On 6 KOTV of Tulsa. The crash took place at 209 West Ave. in Sand Springs, Oklahoma, shortly before 6 a.m., reports KOTV.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
news9.com

ODOT: More Construction Coming To US-169 Between Owasso, Collinsville

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation wants to clear up some confusion about construction on US-169 between Owasso and Collinsville. A contractor is working on a pavement rehabilitation project in the northbound lanes from 106th street north to 146th street north. It is the same project that ODOT completed a few years ago on the southbound lanes of US-169.
COLLINSVILLE, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Police Release Bodycam Video From In-Custody Death

Tulsa police released the body camera footage from before a robbery suspect died in police custody in September. Police say when Ramond Thompson was running from police, he jumped off a 30-foot hill and landed at the bottom. Police were searching a rocky and wooded area near Pine and Sheridan...
TULSA, OK
WIBW

Oklahoma teens injured in rollover wreck near Coffeyville

DEARING, Kan. (WIBW) - Two teenage girls from Oklahoma sustained minor injuries in a rollover wreck near Coffeyville. Just after 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, the Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that emergency crews were called to the area of 1805 County Road 3900 - less than a mile north of U.S. Highway 166 - with reports of an injury crash.
COFFEYVILLE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy