European World Cup teams to defy FIFA in armband standoff
FIFA has tried to end a standoff with European teams about wearing unauthorized captain armbands for an anti-discrimination campaign that draws attention to World Cup host Qatar
Budweiser left with thousands of cans of beer after late World Cup 2022 ban.. and vow to give it away to winning nation
BUDWEISER have been left with thousands of cans of beer they cannot sell at the World Cup and have vowed to give it to the winning nation. Alcohol will not be sold at stadiums in Qatar, despite the promise it would be, following a shocking U-turn just days before the first match kicks-off.
Report: FIFA could discipline England over LGBTQ+ support
FIFA has reportedly taken a company line not to offend World Cup host nation Qatar. Their latest move there is an attempt to banning England striker Harry Kane from wearing his “One Love” captain’s armband. The Telegraph reported that The Football Association — the English national team’s governing body — was told by FIFA that Read more... The post Report: FIFA could discipline England over LGBTQ+ support appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Qatar riot police push back crowds at World Cup fan zone
The fan zone set up in central Doha has turned into a chaotic scene on the opening day of the World Cup as tens of thousands of fans are pushing and shoving against police lines to enter the venue
Maluma Walked Out Of A World Cup Interview After Being Asked About Qatar Human Rights Violations
"This is what people say — this is what people think."
