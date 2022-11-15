ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Report: FIFA could discipline England over LGBTQ+ support

FIFA has reportedly taken a company line not to offend World Cup host nation Qatar. Their latest move there is an attempt to banning England striker Harry Kane from wearing his “One Love” captain’s armband. The Telegraph reported that The Football Association — the English national team’s governing body — was told by FIFA that Read more... The post Report: FIFA could discipline England over LGBTQ+ support appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

