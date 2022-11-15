Read full article on original website
IUP FOOTBALL WELL-REPRESENTED IN ALL-PSAC WEST HONORS
Graphics used are from IUP Football’s Twitter. This afternoon, 12 IUP student-athletes were awarded All-PSAC West honors. Duane Brown headlined honorees after being named the PSAC West Offensive Player of the Year. Brown hauled in 66 receptions with 1,045 yards and 16 touchdowns this season for the PSAC Champion Crimson Hawks.
COMETS, COLTS SET FOR DISTRICT 6 CLASS A TITLE GAME
Penns Manor and Northern Cambria will both wrap up preparations today for tomorrow night’s District 6 Class A football championship at Mansion Park in Altoona. The Comets entered the playoffs as the top seed in the district while the Colts were seeded second. Penns Manor won, 40-14 when the...
IUP TEAMS, PITT BOTH ON THE COURT TODAY
The IUP basketball teams both play at the KCAC today, with the women tipping off at 11 AM against Rosemont in the 8th Annual Education Day game. IUP started the season with wins on Friday and Saturday against Davis & Elkins and Lincoln. Rosemont opened its season yesterday with a 79-67 loss to Penn State Abington. IUP is 7-0 in Education Day games, winning by an average margin of 47 points.
BRADY CHARLES BOLLINGER, 27
Brady Charles Bollinger, 27, of Blairsville, PA passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022 in North Apollo, PA as the result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident. The son of Bradley L. Bollinger and Rebekah R. Gordish, he was born September 25, 1995 in Indiana, PA. Brady was a...
IUP, IRMC TEAMING UP FOR NATIONAL RURAL HEALTH DAY
Officials with both IUP and the Indiana Regional Medical Center announced this afternoon that both entities are teaming up for National Rural Health Day this Thursday. In a news release, it was announced that both will be collaborating for a launch of a new podcast called “Rural Health Pulse.” It will be a free show available on IRMC’s website and will have monthly episodes produced by IUP Comm Media students under the direction of faculty member Dr. Mark Piwinsky.
IUP STUDENTS BRING EXPRESSIONS TO LIFE WITH ‘COMMON GOODS’ POP-UP STORE
Students from IUP and members of the public gathered at the Indiana Mall Thursday night to celebrate the grand opening of a STEAMshop geared towards bringing their ideas to life. Continuing the tradition of “Common Goods” pop-up stores, several students in a 100-level 3-D design course, taught by professors Shannon...
RIVER VALLEY APPROVES MORE SPENDING FOR FOOTBALL STADIUM PROJECT
On Thursday night, the River Valley School Board approved a major step in getting the new football stadium at the Blairsville Campus built. The board last night by a 5-3 vote approved spending $2,804,061 from the Capital Programs funds to Hellas Construction for the new football stadium, running track and lighting in the parking lot. Board President Rick Harper said that this was a big step towards the start of formal construction.
NO ONE HURT AS TRACTOR TRAILER COLLIDED WITH STRUCTURE IN INDIANA BOROUGH
Indiana Borough Police say no injuries were reported as a tractor-trailer truck crashed into a structure in the borough on Tuesday. Police say that officers were dispatched at 2:31 PM in the 00 block of North Foundry Avenue. Officers found that a building on the corner of North Foundry and Philadelphia Street sustained damaged to an external fan-exhaust port when it was hit by an International tractor-trailer driven by Tyease Smith of Cleveland.
JOHN JOSEPH KLINE, SR., 90
John Joseph Kline, Sr., 90, of Creekside, PA passed away peacefully in his sleep on November 16, 2022 at his home surrounded by family. John was born August 8, 1932 to parents Wetzel and Agnes Kline. After he graduated from Indiana High School, he went on to earn his degree as a machinist in 1951.
INDIANA BOROUGH OFFICIALS WARN OF BLINKING RED LIGHT AT 4TH AND PHILADELPHIA STREETS
Those going through the intersection of 4th and Philadelphia Street may notice that the traffic light there is blinking red. Indiana Borough officials are reminding everyone to approach that intersection with caution. Indiana Borough Police Chief Justin Schawl said that the light has an electronic malfunction due to a vehicle...
ACCIDENTS REPORTED EARLY THURSDAY MORNING
Drivers should be careful of a few accidents that have been reported this morning that have brought out Indiana County Fire Crews. The first accident today was a crash on the bridge that carries Route 22 West over the Conemaugh River near Jonette. Blairsville and Black Lick fire crews are assisting fire crews from Westmoreland County on the scene. The crash was reported at 6:09 this morning.
PENNS MANOR TEACHERS UNION AUTHORIZES STRIKE
The Penns Manor Education Association has announced that their membership authorized a strike over the contract negotiations that have been going on over the past few months. The contract between the school district and the PMEA expired July 31st of this year. In a statement released from the PMEA, the two sides continue to hold negotiation sessions, but “the Association is within their right to call for a strike since they are working beyond the expiration of their contract.” The strike authorization vote was held on November 10th, and while the union is authorized to strike, it does not mean that a strike will be held.
TRUCK ROLLS OVER IN WHITE TOWNSHIP DUE TO ICY CONDITIONS
No injuries were reported in a crash that happened last night in White Township. Indiana County 911 reported the crash happened at 11:06 PM on Route 286 East. Indiana fire department and the state police were dispatched at that time. Indiana fire officials said it was the perfect combination of low light, a light snowfall and a frozen overpass deck that made conditions ripe for the crash on the overpass from Philadelphia Street to Route 286 going to Clymer. When the pickup truck hit the ice, it started to rotate and slide, but when it got off the bridge deck and back on pavement, the truck rolled over onto the pavement.
33RD TURKEYTHON TO BE HELD TODAY
Today is the annual Turkeython on WCCS to benefit the United Way of Indiana County. The 33rd annual Turkeython will go on until 10:00 AM during Indiana in the Morning. During that time, people can call 724-479-1160 or 724-349-WCCS. Guests will also make their way to the studios this morning to drop off donations for the fundraiser. The fundraiser will benefit the county in two ways, as the money raised by the fundraiser will go to the United Way of Indiana County, and will also benefit several organizations that will provide food for those in need, including the Salvation Army, Chevy Chase Community Center, Homer City Food Pantry, Blairsville Presbyterian Deacons Food Pantry, the Homeless Veterans Parsonage, New Life Community Church, United School District student/family pantry, and six food banks across the area.
INDIANA MAN CHARGED FOLLOWING STING IN JEFFERSON COUNTY
An Indiana man is facing drug-related charges after police say he allegedly tried selling Oxycontin in Jefferson County earlier this year. Court documents say criminal charges were filed on November 10 against 24-year-old Noah Douglas after Task Force Officers met with him on July 9 for a controlled purchase of Oxycotin. Reports say on that date, task force officers contacted Douglas through an electronic device about purchasing 10 tablets for $200. Douglas and a confidential informant met for the purchase at the Sheetz in Brockway.
SNOWFALL YIELDS SEVEN VEHICLE CRASHES ACROSS INDIANA COUNTY
The sizeable amount of snowfall across the county resulted in seven vehicle accidents this afternoon. The first accident happened at 2 p.m. along Johnsonburg Road in Banks Township. Big Run Fire Department was dispatched for that call along with Citizens’ Ambulance and state police. The second came less than...
MAN CHARGED WITH STABBING IN INDIANA BOROUGH
A Blairsville man was arrested on Wednesday night in Indiana Borough after an incident near the intersection of North 4th Street and Oak Street. Indiana Borough Police said that at about 5:00 PM, members of the Indiana Borough Police Department were dispatched to a call of a man being assaulted at the intersection. When police arrived, they found the victim, the suspect and some eyewitnesses. The victim, identified only as a 30-year-old man, told police that he was attacked with a knife by 51-year-old Billy J. Fridley. Police also discovered the victim and Fridley knew each other had had a past conflict.
INDIANA BOROUGH POLICE REPORT ASSAULT INCIDENT
At approximately 5 pm this afternoon, the Indiana Borough Police department responded to the report of an assault actively occurring near the intersection of North 4th Street and Oak Street. Officers remain on scene conducting the investigation. IBPD was assisted on scene by Citizens Ambulance Service. The investigation remains active.
PLEA AND SENTENCING HEARINGS SCHEDULED TODAY FOR INDIANA COUNTY COURT
Several plea and sentencing hearings are scheduled for today in Indiana County Court. Many of the cases today involve drug or DUI-related charges, but one person will be sentenced today on two different cases of theft. Byron Paul Bishop, a 30-year-old from Nanty-Glo, pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking in two cases. The first case goes back to September 22nd of 2021. The second case happened on October 31st of the same year.
BLAIRSVILLE BOROUGH COUNCIL APPROVES ADVERTISING 2023 BUDGET
On Tuesday, the Blairsville Borough Council approved advertising the 2023 budget, which will include a new position for the borough. Upon the request of councilman Jeff Marshall, the borough will add a part-time code enforcement officer. He said that it’s a position that hasn’t been filled in a long time.
