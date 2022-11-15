Read full article on original website
STORM WATCH: Frigid temps, rain and possible wintry mix later
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist James Gregorio says we are on Storm Watch for Tuesday with a very slight possibility that areas of North Jersey could see some wintry precipitation later tonight.
2022-23 winter forecasts: Snow or no? Here’s what 8 forecasters say for the Lehigh Valley.
Last winter in the Lehigh Valley got a little snow, just 19 inches, and it didn’t even get going until January. The winter before that got a lot — 58 inches, mostly from one monster storm. So what can we expect from the 2022-23 winter?. Long-range winter forecasts...
N.J. weather: Up to 2 inches of snow in forecast for northwest counties. Rain for rest of state.
New Jersey is expected to get its first snowfall of the season Tuesday with up to 2 inches of snow in the forecast along with a coating of ice for the northwestern counties of Sussex and Warren, while the rest of the state could see rain overnight into Wednesday morning as a coastal storm system moves up the East Coast.
N.J weather: Piece of state could see its 1st snowfall of the season Tuesday, forecasters say
New Jersey could see its first snowfall since last winter on Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service Mount Holly. The service issued a winter weather advisory for Sussex County on Monday evening and said the area could see between 1 and 3 inches of snow beginning late Tuesday afternoon. The rest of the state was likely to only receive rain.
News 12
‘It had to come eventually.’ Residents brace for possibility of wintry weather
It’s been a little more than a week since New Jersey saw record-breaking warm temperatures and now the Garden State is bracing for the cold. The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for parts of the state through Tuesday at 9 a.m. A winter weather advisory is in effect for Sussex County until Wednesday morning.
New Jersey Snow On Thanksgiving? It Has Happened Before
As we all settle into that warm feeling that comes along with the Thanksgiving season in New Jersey, let's not forget, we could easily get the cold feeling of New Jersey Thanksgiving snow. It has happened before. You may think you have to go all the way back in the...
12 small joints in NJ where you can see local bands
If you look hard enough, you'd probably be surprised at how many small local bars and restaurants offer live music on weekends here in Jersey. That whole industry took a big hit in the last two years with COVID. From the venues themselves to the many local bands out there, it was a tough couple of years.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs to hold their annual Turkey Drive
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- The Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs will hold their annual Turkey Drive Friday at Coca-Cola Park. This will be the 3rd straight year the team has partnered with New Bethany Ministries and Provident Bank. People can drop off frozen turkeys from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The turkeys...
Cheaper to eat out! 8 recommendations for Thanksgiving restaurants in NJ
It's getting more and more expensive to give thanks this year. Prices are up 12% higher than they were a year ago. According to a survey by Personal Capital, 1 in 4 Americans plan to skip Thanksgiving as inflation hits the holidays. If you don't want to go to that extreme, it may actually be cheaper to eat out this Thanksgiving.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bigger warehouse proposed for Schantz Road in Upper Macungie
U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Upper Macungie Township Planning Commission on Wednesday night reviewed a sketch plan for a proposed warehouse. The proposal calls for a 49,320-square-foot facility on roughly 3 acres at 121 Nestle Way and 8361 Schantz Road. The proposed project is in the township's Light Industrial District.
NJ wants residents to know about program to avoid utility shutoffs
As of Tuesday, the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities and Department of Community Affairs' annual Winter Termination Program is now in effect, and will run through March 15, 2023. This initiative prevents utility shutoffs for eligible residents, and Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who also serves as DCA commissioner, said...
The Cheesesteak Chain all over New Jersey that you never heard of
The other night while spending time on an app on my phone an ad popped up for Charley's Cheesesteaks. The ad said they could deliver it to my house real soon. I thought maybe it was a new place that opened up on the other side of my town or the next town over. I looked them up and it turns out that they have 18 locations all over New Jersey. So, why have I never heard of them? Because I generally don't go to the mall.
WFMZ-TV Online
Aldi opens new South Whitehall store
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - There's a new place to buy groceries in Lehigh County. Aldi welcomed shoppers to its new location in South Whitehall Township on Thursday. A ribbon-cutting was held at the store at 3235 Hamilton Blvd., not far from Dorney Park. Aldi, which opened its first United...
Transmission Shop Burns; Temporarily Closes Route 539 in Plumsted Township
November 17, 2022 PLUMSTED TOWNSHIP, NJ (OCEAN)–Plumsted Township/New Egypt firefighters responded to the 400 Block of Route 539 also known…
Why are so many New Jersey residents suddenly getting sick?
If it seems like people are coughing, sneezing and blowing their nose wherever you go, you would be correct. For the first time in recent history, influenza levels in mid-November are high across the state. “We definitely have been seeing an unusual early increase in the flu activity levels, we’re...
4 black bear cubs killed in NJ town: report
The cubs’ death came as the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection hosted a meeting Tuesday to discuss whether to allow bear hunting across New Jersey as soon as next month.
New Jersey, We Need A Win! Most Commonly Drawn Numbers For The Powerball Jackpot
The Powerball has been top of mind for everyone. That record setting jackpot had my family and I talking. We made it a game. Let's say you win the jackpot, all of the taxes are taken out, the legal process is complete and the money is now in your account and at your disposal. What is your first major purchase going to be?
Wow! The Oldest Church in New Jersey is One of the Oldest in America
Once again I want to bring to you a piece of our history. American history which is from right here in the Garden State. A way for us to get a better look into the deep roots of the American story that we have been part of right here in New Jersey.
NJ school counselor killed along Route 295 by 19-year-old driver
A high school guidance counselor and volleyball coach was being mourned after being struck and killed along Route 295 in Mount Laurel late Tuesday. William Scully had parked his Mercedes Benz E320 along the right shoulder of the southbound highway around 10:20 p.m., according to State Police. The 49-year-old Stratford...
paramuspost.com
Brother-Sister Duo To Open 10 Drybar Shops in New Jersey
DENVER, Colo. (Nov. 15, 2022) – WellBiz Brands Inc., the pre-eminent beauty and wellness franchise portfolio with nearly 900 franchised locations globally, has announced a multi-unit deal that will bring 10 new Drybar shops to New Jersey. The WellBiz Brands portfolio features category leaders including Drybar?, Amazing Lash Studio?,...
