iheart.com

Green Day Confirms They've Been Recording New Studio Album

Green Day confirmed they've been working on a new studio album this year. NME reported that the trio, who released their 13th record in 2020, recently documented their time on the road in a new TikTok post. The clip shows behind-the-scenes footage of the band along with some live performances....
soultracks.com

First Listen: Melba Moore shows again that it's "Not Too Late"

(November 18, 2022) She is not only one of the most iconic singers of the last half century, she is one of the most versatile. Melba Moore is a living legend who has conquered the stage, the screen, and of course, the music charts. And she is not slowing down one bit as we ride through 2022.
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning of “Detroit Rock City” By Kiss

Kiss rebranded “Motor City” in 1976 with their song “Detroit Rock City.” While Detroit certainly has its automotive origins, by the time the ’70s rolled around rock music was free-flowing out of that corner of the world. The likes of Grand Funk, Alice Cooper, Bob Seger, Suzi Quatro, and Ted Nugent were all stewards of the “Detroit sound.”
Louder

Boomtown Rats guitarist Garry Roberts dead at 72

The Boomtown Rats have announced the news of the death of founding guitarist Garry Roberts. Garry Roberts, founding lead guitarist with Irish punk/new wave band The Boomtown Rats, has died at the age of 72. The news was confirmed in a social media post from the band. The band's statement...
Guitar World Magazine

Sophie Lloyd announces first-ever studio album, shares fiery lead single, Do or Die

The track, which features Inglorious frontman Nathan James, previews Imposter Syndrome, which is expected to arrive next year. Social media shred star Sophie Lloyd has announced that her first-ever studio album, titled Imposter Syndrome, is finally on the way. To preview the effort – and to usher in the next...
guitar.com

Mr. Big comeback in the works? Eric Martin hints at “big things” to come

Mr. Big frontman Eric Martin recently hinted at some “big things” to come, sparking speculations that a comeback from the rock band is on the horizon. Asked if there are any plans for Mr. Big to reunite, Martin told Chile’s Radio Futuro, “If you asked Paul [Gilbert, Mr. Big guitarist], he’d go, ‘Oh, well. I don’t know. Never say never.’ And same thing, Billy [Sheehan, Mr. Big bassist] would go, ‘Well, you know, it would be a good idea.’ But I’m here to tell you that there is a rumour. Did I start this rumour? I don’t know.” (via Blabbermouth)

