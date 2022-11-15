Mr. Big frontman Eric Martin recently hinted at some “big things” to come, sparking speculations that a comeback from the rock band is on the horizon. Asked if there are any plans for Mr. Big to reunite, Martin told Chile’s Radio Futuro, “If you asked Paul [Gilbert, Mr. Big guitarist], he’d go, ‘Oh, well. I don’t know. Never say never.’ And same thing, Billy [Sheehan, Mr. Big bassist] would go, ‘Well, you know, it would be a good idea.’ But I’m here to tell you that there is a rumour. Did I start this rumour? I don’t know.” (via Blabbermouth)

