Three Michigan tribes unite to create construction company
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- Three Michigan tribes are coming together to create a brand-new construction company to serve communities across the state. Groups from the Little Traverse Bay Band, the Pokagon Band and the Gun Lake Tribe of Grand Rapids have come together to form Aki Construction, LLC. Another story: Lawsuit...
Auto shops brace for increase in potholes, car repairs in winter months
LANSING, Mich. — It's been a year since President Joe Biden signed the historic bipartisan infrastructure bill, and heading into another cold winter in the "mitten," many Michigan drivers have infrastructure top of mind, including the auto shop workers who will have to deal with the state's aging roads and bridges.
Your Mid-Michigan NOW StormReady Winter Survival Guide
In part 1 of our StormReady Winter Survival Guide, we discuss when we’ll issue a StormReady Alert Day along with the differences between advisories, watches and warnings. We also take a look at the La Nina pattern and how it will impact the season this year. Plus, what you...
Michigan DNR sees spike in hunting and fishing license purchases
LANSING, Mich. — Data released by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources shows a rise in the number of hunting licenses purchased by out-of-state visitors through Oct. 31. Nonresident hunting license purchases jumped to 21,723, an increase of nearly 4% from hunting licenses bought through Oct. 31, 2021, according...
MDARD provides tips to keep illness away during cold and flu season
LANSING, Mich. — Cold weather has approached along with cold and flu season, Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, also known as MDARD, said Tuesday. To stop the spread of illness, the MDARD shared simple habits and tips to stay healthy. Harmful viruses, bacterias, and other microbes can...
Tyson Fresh Meats raw ground beef on recall for possible foreign matter contamination
WASHINGTON — Tyson Fresh Meats, Inc. is recalling about 93,697 pounds of raw ground beef products due to possible contamination with extraneous materials, specifically reflective mirror-like material. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on November 16 that the Texas establishment is recalling raw...
Crews prepare for winter weather as snow hits mid-Michigan
Mid-Michigan is starting seeing snowfall on Tuesday, and it is expected to continue. Crews are prepared to get out on the roads. "All of our trucks, they've changed the blades on them and we are starting to fill them up with salt," said Kylie Dontje from Genesee County Road Commission. "We also have an anti-stain mixture that it's a liquid that we use, so some of our trucks have been filling up with that and it's going to be all hands on deck."
Heavy lake effect snow threat prompts Weather Alert Days
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Weather Alert days have been called by the News Channel 3 Weather Alert team for Thursday and Friday. Unseasonably cold air moving across a still-warm Lake Michigan creates a perfect set up for heavy lake effect snow in West Michigan. What's the weather? Check out the...
Life sentence sought for teen in Michigan school shooting
DETROIT (AP) — Prosecutors said they'll seek a life sentence with no chance for parole for a 16-year-old boy who killed four fellow students at a Michigan school and pleaded guilty to murder and terrorism. They disclosed their plans in a court filing Monday, three weeks after Ethan Crumbley,...
