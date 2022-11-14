Read full article on original website
Why exactly do they hate Matt?
I get that he's a bit of a love cheat but I'm sure his marriage was over long before and they decided to stay together for the kids. But infidelity is nothing new and people usually get over it. But the hatred for Matt seems to relate to something bigger and I'm guessing it's because his political party brought in lockdowns and social distancing rules? At the end of the day there will be people divided on how the pandemic played out in the UK, but why hold such a grudge against one man? Am I missing something?
Say what you like about Matt, but he has smashed his Trials compared to those other wimps!
In particular, Boy George and Chris Moyles - it feels like karma to see them only winning 1 star and basically looking like total losers compared to Matt Handcock’s success in the trials. It must be killing them, which is quite funny!!. Baba was SO bad in his trial...
Why do you think the public are now voting for Chris to do the trials instead of Matt
This is the second consecutive time he is now doing a trial. Is this just a coincidence. Or are the public now seeing how nasty he can be like him being two faced and talking behind peoples backs like a coward along with George and Sue. They’ve finally realised it’s...
That Sue and Charlene are so nasty in the show
I was so looking forward to seeing Sue in the jungle as i have only known her as Eileen Grimshaw on Coronation Street. So watching her on the show has really changed my opinion of her as she comes across as bitching and two faced especially towards Matt and she is so lazy and ungrateful. I never thought she would be like this. Charlene is not really a surprise as you need to be tough to be a journalist but still her bitching as well was a bit shocking.
My like/dislike list
For what it's worth, this who I like the best. None of whom seem to be two-faced or bitchy. Mixed feelings about Matt as I’m not a fan of his political persona but he’s not made any negative comments about any of the others and his definitely pulled his weight in camp.
