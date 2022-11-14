ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Why exactly do they hate Matt?

I get that he's a bit of a love cheat but I'm sure his marriage was over long before and they decided to stay together for the kids. But infidelity is nothing new and people usually get over it. But the hatred for Matt seems to relate to something bigger and I'm guessing it's because his political party brought in lockdowns and social distancing rules? At the end of the day there will be people divided on how the pandemic played out in the UK, but why hold such a grudge against one man? Am I missing something?
Mary Duncan

“It’s either me or your mother!” Wife threatens to leave husband who spends too much time with his mom

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I did everything I could to stop my friend Chad from marrying his wife Rebecca. I knew before they married that she had been a liar and a cheat in previous relationships, and I didn’t want my good friend falling for the same thing. I pointed out her flaws every chance I could, even though it threatened our friendship, but you can only lead a horse to water. He married her anyway.
Mary Duncan

“I can’t eat in a hoarder’s house,” friends refuse to join woman for Thanksgiving dinner due to her mess

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I have known my friends Thea and Suzy for over thirty years now. We met in fifth grade when we were ten years old and the three of us became inseparable from that point on. We went through the horrible years of middle school together and then had a blast in high school together. After that, though, things changed a lot.
That Sue and Charlene are so nasty in the show

I was so looking forward to seeing Sue in the jungle as i have only known her as Eileen Grimshaw on Coronation Street. So watching her on the show has really changed my opinion of her as she comes across as bitching and two faced especially towards Matt and she is so lazy and ungrateful. I never thought she would be like this. Charlene is not really a surprise as you need to be tough to be a journalist but still her bitching as well was a bit shocking.
My like/dislike list

For what it's worth, this who I like the best. None of whom seem to be two-faced or bitchy. Mixed feelings about Matt as I’m not a fan of his political persona but he’s not made any negative comments about any of the others and his definitely pulled his weight in camp.

