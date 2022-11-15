Hot on the heels of the arrival of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8.7, Red Hat has released the next version of its RHEL 9 family, RHEL 9.1. What's the difference? Why two versions of one enterprise Linux distro? While under the hood there are many specific differences, the big one is that the RHEL 8 distro family is based on older, battle-tried code. RHEL 9, however, is based on the leading-edge CentOS Stream Linux distribution. So, in short, RHEL 8 is what you use if you prefer stability over innovation, while RHEL 9 is the distro for those who want the latest and greatest stable code.

1 DAY AGO