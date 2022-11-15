Read full article on original website
1 Monster Stock Growing Faster Than Amazon and Microsoft in This Key Area
DigitalOcean is valued at just $2.7 billion, yet it's challenging its trillion-dollar competitors.
protocol.com
How do you manage your AI?
Good morning! As you may have read, we are sadly winding down Protocol. Source Code, however, will continue to be sent every day into December. So stick around with us and we’ll keep you up to speed on the biggest tech news of the day. And with that, let’s dig in!
marktechpost.com
Computer Science Researchers at Bytedance Developed Monolith: a Collisionless Optimised Embedding Table for Deep Learning-Based Real-Time Recommendations in a Memory-Efficient Way
Over the past decade, a surge in the number of businesses powered by recommendation techniques has been observed. Delivering personalized content for each user as a real-time response is a common goal of these business applications in pursuit of a better customer experience. To that end, information from a user’s most recent interaction is frequently used as the primary input for training a model. It best depicts a user’s portrait and predicts their interest and future behaviors. Deep learning has dominated recommendation models because the massive amounts of user data are a natural fit for massively data-driven neural models.
NVIDIA and Microsoft team up to build an AI cloud computer that probably won't become Skynet
Microsoft and NVIDIA are teaming up to build a new type of AI cloud computer, which almost definitely won't take over the world.
How Technology Is Increasingly Humanizing Digital Banks
By some accounts, the omnichannel bank of the future has digital roots that trace back 20 years or more, Michael Haney, head of digital core at Technisys, told PYMNTS. From the rise of ATMs to the ubiquity of voice and keypad prompts on the phone, or bot-screened questions online, most consumers are fully comfortable by now with the art of financial self-service happening outside of the traditional brick-and-mortar branch. Add in the most recent advances and mass uptake of mobile banking, and the stage is set for the omnichannel bank of the future.
Amazon envisions its new Sparrow robot performing the most common warehouse tasks, according to a company patent. ‘This will take my job,’ one worker said.
The company said the possible applications of its new robot arm, Sparrow, include many of the roles currently performed by human warehouse workers.
No-Click Malware Is Here: Why Enterprises Must Prioritize Identity-First Security
Sectigo CSO & CISO Advisor David Mahdi gives advice on how identity-first security helps prevent no-click malware attacks from succeeding. As if enterprise security professionals weren’t busy enough guarding against a constant flurry of brazen cyber threats – see the recent. , for example – they are now...
TechRadar
Microsoft SQL Server 2022 is going all-in on Azure
Microsoft has made SQL Server 2022 (opens in new tab), the latest version of its flagship database software product, available for general release. The tech giant claimed this is the most “Azure-enabled release of SQL Server” since the software was first unveiled in 1989, and this would also be the software's first significant update in three years.
4 Steps to Build a Web Analytics Measurement Plan
If you have been using web analytics for a long time, then you know that it can hugely impact how you do digital marketing. It is a fact that people believe that web analytics is the most important component of any digital marketing strategy. However, before you start implementing it, you must first understand what to measure and how to measure it.
Freshpaint Announces $14.5 Million in Financing and Launches Free Tier to Unlock Customer Data Without Engineering Work
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Freshpaint, a Y Combinator-backed company that enables businesses to capture and activate customer data across hundreds of integrations like Google Analytics, Mixpanel, Iterable, Braze, Snowflake, and more without relying heavily on engineering, announced $14.5 million in financing, with a $9.5M Series A led by Intel Capital and an additional $5 million in debt. Nick Washburn, Senior Managing Director at Intel Capital will help accelerate Freshpaint’s growth by joining its board of directors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005298/en/ Freshpaint founders Michael Malis and Steve Fitzsimmons. (Photo: Business Wire)
Elon Musk calls for 'anyone' left at Twitter who can write software to meet him and help him 'better understand' Twitter's tech
Hundreds of Twitter employees effectively resigned on Thursday in response to an ultimatum from CEO Elon Musk.
aiexpress.io
Alteryx simplifies data analysis with its latest browser-based feature
California-based Alteryx, which gives an end-to-end platform for analytics automation, is taking one other step towards simplifying information evaluation for enterprises. The corporate right now introduced it has opened early entry to a brand new expertise, referred to as Designer, within the Alteryx Analytics Cloud. It’s a transfer that may give analysts and different information customers a no-code, browser-based interface to work with.
ZDNet
Say hello to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.1
Hot on the heels of the arrival of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8.7, Red Hat has released the next version of its RHEL 9 family, RHEL 9.1. What's the difference? Why two versions of one enterprise Linux distro? While under the hood there are many specific differences, the big one is that the RHEL 8 distro family is based on older, battle-tried code. RHEL 9, however, is based on the leading-edge CentOS Stream Linux distribution. So, in short, RHEL 8 is what you use if you prefer stability over innovation, while RHEL 9 is the distro for those who want the latest and greatest stable code.
5 Factors to Consider When Developing a Health Data Platform
The conversation around whether a healthcare startup should build a data platform or buy one isn’t anything new. In fact, this has been a debate since cloud-based technologies rose to popularity—we’re just now seeing more startups enter the space and opt to build their platforms internally. Startups...
Developing a Cloud-Based App in 2023
Before you can start developing your cloud-based app, you need to create an MVP (minimum viable product). This is the simplest version of your cloud-based app and will require the least development time. It should also provide some basic features for your users. This way, you can focus on developing more features later.
aiexpress.io
5 reasons zero trust is the future of endpoint security
Most enterprises don’t know what number of endpoints they’ve lively on their networks as a result of their tech stacks had been designed to excel on the idea of “trust but verify,” moderately than zero belief. The hole between what number of human and machine-based endpoints organizations know versus have is rising.
wealthinsidermag.com
Apple Could Be Developing Its Own Metaverse Platform
Tech and communications giant Apple might be developing its own metaverse, recently posting several job offerings in the fields of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR). One of the job listings calls explicitly for engineers experienced in the development of a “3D mixed-reality world,” for the Technology Development Group, the virtual reality division of the company.
Businesses Can Now Embed Payments Through Nuvei for Platforms
Canadian FinTech company Nuvei is making embedded payments accessible for businesses as a customer retention tool through its global expansion of Nuvei for Platforms. According to a Tuesday (Nov. 15) press release, the platform is designed to give digital commerce, banking and FinTech platforms the ability to embed a secure payments option into their own platforms.
CNBC
Dropbox helped end the physical thumb drive era, but the cloud is getting crowded
Dropbox CEO and co-founder Drew Houston succeeding in creating one of the first cloud-based file sharing platforms and eliminating the need for physical thumb drives. In its most recent quarter, Dropbox reported $591 million in revenue with a net profit of $83.2 million and over 17.5 million paying users. It...
