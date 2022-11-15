Read full article on original website
NBC4 Columbus
Very cold & breezy weekend ahead for Columbus area
It has been a cold day with little change in temperature today as the low started in the upper 20s and climbed to the lower 30s this afternoon. Skies will start to clear this evening, with the breeze settling down but keeping in the chills in the teens. We will...
NBC4 Columbus
Historic lake-effect snowfall in western New York halts transportation
Historic lake-effect snowfall in western New York halts transportation. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Gvp91r.
List: Most expensive homes for sale in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top ten homes for sale in the city of Columbus range from $2.1 million to $719,000. The homes sprawl across Columbus, featuring modern renovations and historic finishes steps away from downtown landmarks. Here are the most expensive homes currently for sale, according to Zillow.com. 10. This home at 1527 Oak […]
Does Columbus have enough plow drivers for possible snow storms?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As winter arrives in central Ohio, the city of Columbus is readying snowplow drivers to tackle possible snow storms. Scott Tourville from the city’s infrastructure management with the department of public service said Columbus is in good shape. He said the city is almost fully staffed when it comes to snowplow […]
NBC4 Columbus
Columbus stores are closed on Thanksgiving
Friday, on "Dateline," after the wife of a college professor who was also a member of a famous oil empire family, Jill Halliburton Su, is found murdered in her South Florida home, her son tells investigators that footage from the home's security camera could hold the key to finding the killer.
Here’s how many OhioHealth IT workers left for Accenture, elsewhere ahead of layoffs
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — With six months’ notice that their jobs were being outsourced, 42% of 567 affected OhioHealth Corp. IT workers left early, including some for the Accenture unit taking on their work. Central Ohio’s largest hospital system will terminate 314 positions on Jan. 3, according to a warning notice filed with […]
Woman scammed $17,000 from Ohio worker’s comp fund
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklin County woman was ordered to pay $17,000 in restitution she defrauded from the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation. Frances Davis pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to commit workers’ compensation fraud, a fifth-degree felony, and pay $17,144.79 in restitution, according to the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation. The […]
NBC4 Columbus
Coach Day, Buckeye players on win over Maryland
Coach Day, Buckeye players on win over Maryland. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3ELyNLY.
Emergency crews briefly shut down I-270 westbound near Grove City
GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) – A wall of emergency vehicles briefly shut down all of the westbound lanes of I-270, photos from the Ohio Department of Transportation show. ODOT’s highway cameras captured multiple fire and medical teams responding to a situation on the highway stretch near U.S. Route 23. The agency listed the reason for […]
Ohio has over 100 new COVID-19 deaths suddenly. Here’s why
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported more than 100 new COVID-19 deaths, but there is a specific reason for the uptick. The previous data reported by ODH for the week of Nov. 10 had just eight deaths from the virus. It drew attention as a low statistic that was previously unseen […]
Starbucks workers plan strikes at more than 100 US stores, including downtown Columbus
The walkouts are scheduled to coincide with Starbucks’ annual Red Cup Day, when the company gives free reusable cups to customers who order a holiday drink.
I-270 North in Hilliard restricted after car fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Interstate 270 northbound near the Tuttle Crossing exit was closed for about a half-hour Thursday morning because of a car fire. Hilliard police reported that I-270 North shut down after a car caught fire before 11 a.m. Some lanes were reopened as of 11:15 a.m. The car was on the left […]
NBC4 Columbus
Few flurries, coldest air of the season arrives this weekend
On the heels of a cold front, temperatures continue to fall as we end the workweek. We’ll be looking at some of the coldest air we’ve seen since early March going into the weekend! For Friday morning, we’ll start off with some flurries and light snow shower activity, then we’ll see a fairly gray afternoon. Highs today will top out near freezing, but we’ll have a gusty breeze this afternoon, bringing the “feels like” temps down into the lower 20s.
Focus returns to Ohio’s congressional maps following midterm elections
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Redistricting is an ongoing battle at the Ohio Statehouse, even after the midterm elections have come and gone. District maps were struck down by the Ohio Supreme Court several times before this year’s midterm elections, increasing the supermajority Republicans hold in the statehouse. “The legislature at this point, 67% of the […]
Woman faces roadblocks applying for social security benefits
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Kathleen McGovern’s husband, Gilbert, died in September. In October, McGovern began the process of settling his affairs, including finances. “As I understood it, I was eligible to collect my husband’s social security because his was more than what mine was,” said McGovern. About $600 more. So, McGovern called the social security […]
Exclusive: Gahanna to acquire Creekside District properties for large mixed-use redevelopment project
GAHANNA, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A nonprofit development group has entered into an agreement to purchase more than 4 acres of property in support of a mixed-use redevelopment project in Gahanna’s Creekside District. The Gahanna Community Improvement Corp. will acquire seven parcels from Gahanna-based Homestead Development Co. and MJM Investment Co. in a transaction […]
Franklin County measles outbreak leaves parents with questions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With a measles outbreak spreading around some Franklin County daycares and schools, some parents of young children are frustrated by a lack of specific information. There are 19 confirmed cases of measles across as many as 12 day cares and schools in Franklin County, according to the county public health agency. […]
Man ejected on Ohio highway after crashing into median
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – A man died Friday morning in a crash on a highway in Pickaway County, the local sheriff’s office confirmed. Tyler J. Steele, 22, of Ashville, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Spark heading south on U.S. Route 23. Investigators from the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office said Steele’s car went into the median […]
