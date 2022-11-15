On the heels of a cold front, temperatures continue to fall as we end the workweek. We’ll be looking at some of the coldest air we’ve seen since early March going into the weekend! For Friday morning, we’ll start off with some flurries and light snow shower activity, then we’ll see a fairly gray afternoon. Highs today will top out near freezing, but we’ll have a gusty breeze this afternoon, bringing the “feels like” temps down into the lower 20s.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO