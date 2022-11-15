The William Wallace Statue was commissioned by the 11th Earl of Buchan to represent the man affectionately known as “Braveheart.”. Wallace was considered one of Scotland’s great heroes, the “Guardian of Scotland” and played a hugely important role in the battle against England for Scottish independence. Despite the fact this bid failed because he was betrayed by his enemies, his cause was later taken up by Robert the Bruce who eventually succeeded in winning Scottish independence.

