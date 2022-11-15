Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Crawford by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-17 15:29:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-17 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Crawford WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Lake effect snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of one to two inches. * WHERE...Crawford county. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers will lift north out of the area this evening.
High Surf Advisory issued for Cameron Island, Kenedy Island, Willacy Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 07:47:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-18 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Cameron Island; Kenedy Island; Willacy Island HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CST THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. For the Coastal Flood Statement, isolated minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Willacy Island and Cameron Island Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Saturday night. For the Coastal Flood Statement, from 6 PM CST this evening through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Wave run-up may approach the dunes along narrow beaches. Beach equipment, such as umbrellas and chairs, could be moved by waves. Vehicles driving along narrow beaches may experience higher water levels. Elevated water levels may also occur across the Laguna Madre and South Bay, and along State Highway 4 west of Boca Chica State Park. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide at the south Padre Island Jetties will be at 11:39 PM.
Wind Advisory issued for Santa Monica Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-19 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects such as lawn furniture. Target Area: Santa Monica Mountains WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Areas of north to northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Monica Mountains. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 3 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be strongest late tonight through late Saturday morning.
Freezing Fog Advisory issued for South Central Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 06:07:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-18 10:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: South Central Mountains FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in freezing fog. * WHERE...South Central Mountains. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
Wind Advisory issued for Central Ventura County Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-19 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects such as lawn furniture. Target Area: Central Ventura County Valleys; Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley; Southeastern Ventura County Valleys WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Areas of north to northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts of 50 to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Ventura County Valleys, Southeastern Ventura County Valleys and Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 3 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be strongest late tonight through late Saturday morning. In the San Fernando Valley, the strongest winds will be across northern and western portions of the valley.
High Surf Advisory issued for Big Island East, Big Island North, Kauai North by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 03:35:00 HAST Expires: 2022-11-18 12:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don`t go out. Target Area: Big Island East; Big Island North; Kauai North; Koolau Windward; Maui Central Valley North; Maui Windward West; Molokai North; Molokai Windward; Niihau; Oahu North Shore; Olomana; Windward Haleakala HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI MAUI AND BIG ISLAND UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY .A north swell (360 degrees) is holding steady this morning. This swell is expected to begin falling later today and allow surf to fall to below advisory levels this afternoon. HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON HST TODAY * WHAT...Surf 12 to 16 feet. * WHERE...North-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Maui, Molokai, and Big Island. * WHEN...Until Noon HST today. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents will make swimming dangerous.
Flood Warning issued for Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 09:13:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-18 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Sanford affecting Seminole County. .The Saint Johns River at Sanford is forecast to slowly fall through Minor Flood Stage into the weekend. Residents and interests along the river should expect a continuation of minor flood impacts. For the St. Johns River...including Sanford...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1000 PM EST. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Sanford. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 6.5 feet, Water enters a few lower lying homes in the Stone Island and Stillbrook subdivisions. The road into Stone Island becomes impassable. Water rises onto low lying property near Sanford. Parks and docks are flooded near Lake Monroe. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM EST Friday the stage was 6.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM EST Friday was 6.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 6.3 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 5.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed St Johns River Sanford 5.5 6.7 Fri 8 am 6.6 6.5 6.5 6.4 6.3
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cass, Northern Berrien, Southern Berrien, St. Joseph by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 07:26:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-18 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Cass; Northern Berrien; Southern Berrien; St. Joseph WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Cass MI, St. Joseph MI, Berrien Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Lake effect snow this morning will result in areas of reduced visibility and treacherous travel conditions. Later today, snow will begin to diminish.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Boone County Except Southwest, Boone County Higher Elevations by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 08:55:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-18 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone County Except Southwest; Boone County Higher Elevations; Marion; Newton County Higher Elevations; Newton County Lower Elevations; Northwest Searcy County Higher Elevations; Searcy County Lower Elevations WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CST THIS MORNING The winter weather advisory that is in effect for parts of north west and north central Arkansas will be allowed to expire on time. Flurries or even pockets of very light snow will be possible over the northern half of the state for a few more hours but no significant accumulation is expected.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Vilas by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 08:53:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-18 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Vilas WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CST THIS MORNING Light snow showers will gradually diminish later this morning as winds turn to the west. Any additional accumulation will be minimal.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for South Laramie Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 04:54:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-18 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: South Laramie Range WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS MORNING WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 5 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...South Laramie Range. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Freeze Warning issued for Hudson by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-19 03:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-19 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps today to protect tender plants from further cold late tonight. Target Area: Hudson FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures around 30 expected late tonight into early Saturday morning. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Hudson County. In New York, Richmond (Staten Island) County, New York (Manhattan), Bronx and Southern Nassau Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
Special Weather Statement issued for Branch by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 07:26:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-18 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Branch SNOW SHOWERS THIS MORNING Snow showers this morning will have the potential to reduce visibilities to 1/2 mile or less, and produce small but quick accumulations of 1 inch or less. Be alert for variable road conditions through the morning hours.
Flood Advisory issued for Kahoolawe in Maui by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 04:33:00 HAST Expires: 2022-11-18 07:45:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Kahoolawe in Maui FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 AM HST THIS MORNING FOR THE ISLAND OF MOLOKAI IN MAUI COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...The island of Molokai in Maui County. * WHEN...Until 745 AM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 432 AM HST, radar indicated heavy rain has redeveloped over the eastern third of Molokai. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 3 inches per hour. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Pukoo, Ualapue, Halawa Valley, Kamalo, Kalaupapa National Park and Kawela. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 745 AM HST if flooding persists.
Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 09:14:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-18 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Deland affecting Lake and Volusia Counties. .The Saint Johns River at DeLand is forecast to remain within Moderate Flood Stage while slowly falling to near Minor Flood Stage this weekend. Residents and interests along the river should expect a continuation of moderate flood impacts. For the St. Johns River...including Deland...Moderate flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1000 PM EST. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Deland. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 4.8 feet, Water starts to enter low lying buildings around Hontoon Island. Many secondary roads and homes in low lying areas are flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM EST Friday the stage was 4.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM EST Friday was 4.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 4.9 feet this afternoon. - Flood stage is 4.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed St Johns River Deland 4.0 4.9 Fri 8 am 4.8 4.7 4.7 4.6 4.5
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Benton, Carroll, Madison, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 05:20:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-18 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 1-800-245-1672 or go to idrivearkansas.com. Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Madison; Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Light to moderate snow. Accumulations a half inch or less. * WHERE...Benton, Carroll, Washington AR and Madison Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...The slushy conditions could impact the morning commute, especially on bridges.
Frost Advisory issued for Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton, Coastal Jasper by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 07:56:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-18 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beaufort; Charleston; Coastal Colleton; Coastal Jasper; Tidal Berkeley FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM EST THIS MORNING
Winter Storm Watch issued for Ashtabula Inland, Ashtabula Lakeshore, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-19 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Ashtabula Inland; Ashtabula Lakeshore; Cuyahoga; Geauga; Lake WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations in excess of 6 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, Ashtabula Inland and Ashtabula Lakeshore counties. * WHEN...From Saturday evening through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy snow moves onshore from the lake overnight Saturday night into early Sunday. Blowing and drifting snow along with high snowfall rates may make travel hazardous across northeast Ohio.
Freezing Fog Advisory issued for Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 05:39:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-18 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads. Target Area: Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon FREEZING FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility a quarter of a mile or less at times in freezing fog. * WHERE...Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential frost on bridges. There may also be localized areas of freezing drizzle causing slick roadways.
Freeze Warning issued for Allendale, Dorchester, Hampton, Inland Berkeley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 07:56:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-18 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allendale; Dorchester; Hampton; Inland Berkeley; Inland Colleton; Inland Jasper FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM EST THIS MORNING
