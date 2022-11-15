25-year-old Deborah Gorton of Overlook Drive, Batavia has been arrested and charged with sexual abuse of a child, assault and endangering the welfare of a child. Investigators said the series of offenses occurred in September and that all the charges are related to the same victim. Gorton was arraigned in the Town of Batavia Court on all charges and released on her own recognizance. She’ll be back in court at a later date.

