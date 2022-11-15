Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wbtai.com
Afternoon News Brief
25-year-old Deborah Gorton of Overlook Drive, Batavia has been arrested and charged with sexual abuse of a child, assault and endangering the welfare of a child. Investigators said the series of offenses occurred in September and that all the charges are related to the same victim. Gorton was arraigned in the Town of Batavia Court on all charges and released on her own recognizance. She’ll be back in court at a later date.
wbtai.com
Weekend News Brief
Genesee county remains under a Lake Effect Snow Warning until afternoon on Sunday. Heavy lake effect snow is expected. Additional snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches in the most persistent lake snows. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds and heavy snow could bring down tree branches and result in isolated power outages.
Comments / 0