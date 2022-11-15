ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Snapchat users to receive up to $5,000 each after $35million settlement but must act by an exact date – who is eligible

ILLINOIS Snapchat users are running out of time to file a claim for a chance to receive up to $5,000 following the company's multi-million dollar settlement. The lawsuit, filed in May, accused Snapchat of violating the state's Biometric Information Privacy Act by unlawfully collecting users' biometric info without their consent through their lenses and filter features.
ILLINOIS STATE
iheart.com

Goodbye Google

First, I said goodbye to my beloved IPA's, Second hello to Celsius my drink of choice, third only eating when hungry. Fourth, goodbye to 15 pounds. I know you can't tell because I hide my girth well and have the benefit of height. I like to walk fast too. Over...
INDIANA STATE
R.A. Heim

New program will send out payments up to $1,200

money in handPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for individuals and families in Washington state. Starting in 2023, a new program called the Working Families Tax Credit will provide payments up to $1,200 to individuals and families who meet certain eligibility requirements.
WASHINGTON STATE
R.A. Heim

A $400 payment is likely coming to you from the state

Photo of money and envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) If you are a resident of Alabama, you know how much prices have gone up recently due to inflation. But here's some good news that will encourage you: there's a very good chance that you'll soon have a $400 payment coming your way.
ALABAMA STATE
R.A. Heim

Inflation Relief money still coming to millions of people

rolls of moneyPhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving a payment for up to $1,050 from the state of California. (source)
CALIFORNIA STATE
GOBankingRates

State Stimulus Updates To Know For November 2022

It’s been hard to escape news about the U.S. economy the past few months as inflation continues at 40-year highs. The Fed announced yet another increase in interest rates on Nov. 2, resulting in the highest rate since the 2008 housing market crash, according to CNBC. Explore: GOBankingRates’ Best...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy