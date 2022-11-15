Read full article on original website
capradio.org
Are California’s Hispanic Serving Institutions living up to their name?
As a senior in high school, Ashley Chetla hoped to find a college where she felt supported – not only as a student, but as a Latina. Chetla enrolled at Cal State Los Angeles, drawn to the university’s status as a Hispanic Serving Institution. “I knew that most...
capradio.org
State of emergency for parts of western New York is declared ahead of a major storm
A winter storm pummeling the region around Buffalo, could bring five feet of snow in coming days. It is expected to be among the most severe storms to hit the region. Life in western New York is at a standstill this morning. Highways are closed. Flights are canceled. Kids are home from school because this weekend's snowstorm is forecast to be extreme even for Buffalo. Here's Emyle Watkins from our member station WBFO.
capradio.org
As COVID, flu and RSV collide, some California hospitals are at capacity
State officials are warning that hospitals are at capacity contending with rising COVID-19 cases and early seasons of flu and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). During a press briefing, California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly warned that people should exercise caution when gathering for Thanksgiving, and should do their part to reduce strain on hospital systems.
