A winter storm pummeling the region around Buffalo, could bring five feet of snow in coming days. It is expected to be among the most severe storms to hit the region. Life in western New York is at a standstill this morning. Highways are closed. Flights are canceled. Kids are home from school because this weekend's snowstorm is forecast to be extreme even for Buffalo. Here's Emyle Watkins from our member station WBFO.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO