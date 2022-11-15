If familiarity breeds contempt, Donald Trump is a glutton for punishment.The former guy’s presidential announcement (coming just one week after his hand-picked candidates underperformed in the 2022 midterms) occurred earlier in the cycle than most recent candidates. But this deserves an asterisk: The earliest announcers (think former Maryland Rep. John Delaney) are usually hoping to catch fire—not keep their flame from being snuffed out.Times change, but Bill Clinton didn’t formally announce his presidential candidacy until Oct. 3, 1991. At the time, Clinton was the fifth major candidate to enter the Democratic primary. Trump is almost eleven months ahead of Clinton....

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 15 MINUTES AGO