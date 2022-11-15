Read full article on original website
Related
Trump Should Run More Like Nixon Did (I’m Not Kidding)
If familiarity breeds contempt, Donald Trump is a glutton for punishment.The former guy’s presidential announcement (coming just one week after his hand-picked candidates underperformed in the 2022 midterms) occurred earlier in the cycle than most recent candidates. But this deserves an asterisk: The earliest announcers (think former Maryland Rep. John Delaney) are usually hoping to catch fire—not keep their flame from being snuffed out.Times change, but Bill Clinton didn’t formally announce his presidential candidacy until Oct. 3, 1991. At the time, Clinton was the fifth major candidate to enter the Democratic primary. Trump is almost eleven months ahead of Clinton....
How Mark Kelly defeated Blake Masters; ASU spacecraft to look for moon water; Why AG race is one of closest in AZ history
A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history. Senate postmortem: Here's the inside story on how Mark Kelly defeated Blake Masters. A shoebox-sized ASU spacecraft on NASA's Artemis mission will search for water on the moon. ...
Comments / 0