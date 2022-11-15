Read full article on original website
Saints cut ex-Eagles running back
Jordan Howard is out of work. Again. Pro Football Talk reports the New Orleans Saints cut the former Philadelphia Eagles running back on Tuesday. Howard entered the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick of the Chicago Bears in 2016. He posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons to begin his NFL career and was traded to the Eagles ahead of the 2019 campaign.
Eagles’ Linval Joseph described his ‘hell of a journey’ to the team
PHILADELPHIA – Linval Joseph was waiting around his house relaxing, watching football on television, and keeping his free agency options open. After all, having played well as a defensive tackle for 12 seasons, he felt he could still play at a high level. It was not all bad for...
NFL Week 11 picks: Philadelphia Eagles-Indianapolis Colts predictions: Will Nick Sirianni beat his former team?
It came as a big shock when the Eagles (8-1) left Lincoln Financial Field Monday night on the losing end of a 32-21 decision to the Washington Commanders. After all, the Eagles were heading into the game as heavy favorites, possessing an offense that was clicking on all cylinders and a defense that was doing just enough to keep opponents at bay.
Eagles vs. Colts prediction, betting odds for NFL Week 11
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia Eagles square off with the Indianapolis Colts in NFL Week 11 action at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is at 1...
Eagles sign former All-Pro defensive tackle, reports say (UPDATE)
UPDATE (2:10 p.m.): ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports “Free-agent DT Ndamukong Suh reached agreement on a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, per sources. Eagles now have landed Linval Joseph and Suh on back-to-back days.”. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Eagles “want to keep the DL a strength....
Eagles sign ex-Giants defensive lineman, add 2 to injured reserve | Why moves had to be made
The Eagles have been looking to find ways to strengthen the middle of the defensive line after rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis was placed on injured reserve with an ankle sprain. The Eagles hope their latest signing will be a good stopgap measure to help them until Davis returns. BUY...
5 things to ponder ahead of the Freedom-Parkland District 11 6A final
The Freedom and Parkland High School football teams will meet for the District 11 Class 6A title Friday night at Cottingham Stadium. Gold medals and a spot in the PIAA quarterfinals (against the Philadelphia Northeast-Saint Joseph’s Prep winner) are on the line. Here are five elements to consider before...
Titans offensive coordinator arrested for speeding, DUI
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing is free on bond after he was arrested on charges of speeding and driving under the influence early Friday morning. Downing was released from the Williamson County Jail just before 7 a.m. CST on $2,500 bond after being booked into the jail at 4:39 a.m. The Tennessee Highway Patrol pulled over Downing hours after the Titans beat the Packers 27-17 in Green Bay on Thursday night. Downing’s offense turned in its best performance this season as Tennessee (7-3) won for the seventh time in eight games. “We are aware of the reports regarding Todd Downing and are in the process of gathering additional information,” the Titans said in a statement.
Eagles lose a ‘tough son of a bitch’ with Dallas Goedert’s injury | Who steps up?
PHILADELPHIA – Having been placed on injured reserve hours before he walked into the locker room at the NovaCare Complex, Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert began looking around briefly, flashing a quick smile to his teammates before heading into a restricted area. Goedert was sporting a new accessory to his wardrobe: A black sling holding his injured shoulder in place.
Here are 4 ways Eagles can attack defenses while Dallas Goedert is sidelined
Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert has become one of the more important players on the offense when the Eagles have moved the ball through the air this season. So when Goedert was on the ground in pain after suffering a shoulder injury during Monday night’s 32-21 loss to the Washington Commanders, the Eagles knew that they would have to find another way to attack the middle of the field.
