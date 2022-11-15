ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Saints cut ex-Eagles running back

Jordan Howard is out of work. Again. Pro Football Talk reports the New Orleans Saints cut the former Philadelphia Eagles running back on Tuesday. Howard entered the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick of the Chicago Bears in 2016. He posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons to begin his NFL career and was traded to the Eagles ahead of the 2019 campaign.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

NFL Week 11 picks: Philadelphia Eagles-Indianapolis Colts predictions: Will Nick Sirianni beat his former team?

It came as a big shock when the Eagles (8-1) left Lincoln Financial Field Monday night on the losing end of a 32-21 decision to the Washington Commanders. After all, the Eagles were heading into the game as heavy favorites, possessing an offense that was clicking on all cylinders and a defense that was doing just enough to keep opponents at bay.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Titans offensive coordinator arrested for speeding, DUI

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing is free on bond after he was arrested on charges of speeding and driving under the influence early Friday morning. Downing was released from the Williamson County Jail just before 7 a.m. CST on $2,500 bond after being booked into the jail at 4:39 a.m. The Tennessee Highway Patrol pulled over Downing hours after the Titans beat the Packers 27-17 in Green Bay on Thursday night. Downing’s offense turned in its best performance this season as Tennessee (7-3) won for the seventh time in eight games. “We are aware of the reports regarding Todd Downing and are in the process of gathering additional information,” the Titans said in a statement.
NASHVILLE, TN
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles lose a ‘tough son of a bitch’ with Dallas Goedert’s injury | Who steps up?

PHILADELPHIA – Having been placed on injured reserve hours before he walked into the locker room at the NovaCare Complex, Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert began looking around briefly, flashing a quick smile to his teammates before heading into a restricted area. Goedert was sporting a new accessory to his wardrobe: A black sling holding his injured shoulder in place.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Here are 4 ways Eagles can attack defenses while Dallas Goedert is sidelined

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert has become one of the more important players on the offense when the Eagles have moved the ball through the air this season. So when Goedert was on the ground in pain after suffering a shoulder injury during Monday night’s 32-21 loss to the Washington Commanders, the Eagles knew that they would have to find another way to attack the middle of the field.
DALLAS, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
78K+
Followers
29K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy