Hidalgo Boasts Election Victory With Possible Indictment Still Looming

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo will presumably serve another four years in office, even with a possible indictment hanging over her head.

Let's not forget three of her top staffers already have been indicted over an $11 million bid steering scandal involving a Democrat operative collecting data under the guise of COVID outreach.

"Now that the election has passed it's time to get moving again. I think everybody is looking to see what does come down now that we have her staffers indicted and the process is moving on them. It's time to start to look at her involvement in this," says Charles Blain , president of Urban Reform.

"There has been a lot of talk about some of them telling everything they know, really opening up so that they can get a better deal in this situation."

That didn't stop Hidalgo from taking a victory lap last week, calling out her critics.

"She's clearly going after everyone who opposed her during this. It seems like she's agitating folks and so I wouldn't be surprised if more people were outspoken against her and if we actually started to see things happen because of that," says Blain.

The DA’s Office issued a statement saying it "doesn't confirm or deny any investigation unless or until charges are filed."