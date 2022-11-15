Blue State Voting Rules Helped Prevent Midterm Red Wave

Some blame the lack of a "red wave" this past election on Republican voter apathy, but others credit the left's ability to complicate the voting process.

Breitbart Texas' Brandon Darby says the midterm results were almost a forgone conclusion when you factor in the different voting laws from state-to-state, county-to-county.

"Our election system is not an election system, it's thousands of election systems with a number of different rule sets for counties and states. They just have rules that make it really complicated," he told KPRC 950's Kenny Webster .

But Darby says it's the same argument against so-called gerrymandering.

"Both parties engage in these shenanigans around trying to set the system up where it benefits them. Democrats just did better at it this last time. That's all."

Darby agrees Democrats benefitted from election changes made during the 2020-COVID cycle, but it's up to Republicans to combat those changes moving forward.

"If you have something where as long as something is mailed by Election Day, you have to wait to make sure all the ballots come in," he says.

"It does seem strange to me that they can't figure that out, or that they would create policies that would lead to stuff like this. They did. So here we are."