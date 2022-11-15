Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ocean County Man Looking In Backyards Arrested
MANCHESTER – A township man has been arrested and charged after peering through multiple backyards and attempting to flee police this morning, police said. Authorities received a call around 8:30 a.m. about a suspicious man, wearing a red flannel and red pants, looking into the backyards of numerous homes in the area of Sixth Avenue near Cumberland Boulevard.
Toms River Police Search For Bank Fraud Suspect
TOMS RIVER – The Toms River Police Department Detective Bureau is attempting to identify the pictured female regarding a bank fraud investigation and subsequent hit and run. Police believe the woman was traveling from the Essex or Union County area. Anyone with information is asked to please contact Officer...
Egg Harbor Township NJ Police Look For Two Men in Hoodies
Officers with the Egg Harbor Township Police Department are interested in finding out the identities of two men. Both are wanted "in reference to ongoing investigations." We'll point out that both men were caught on camera wearing hooded sweatshirts, or "hoodies." If you can identify either of these individuals, you're...
Robbery, carjacking leads to overturned SUV in Brewerytown: Police
A robbery and carjacking in Philadelphia's Brewerytown neighborhood ended with a crash.
Somers Point, NJ, Police Looking For Guy on His Phone
Somers Point Police requested help Thursday identifying a man who spends way too much time on his phone. Well, that's not exactly the way Somers Point Police worded it, but anyone looking at this guy's surveillance photos can tell he has a major phone addiction. What police actually said is...
Police investigate pedestrian crash behind Mount Laurel, New Jersey Walmart
One person was killed by a semi-truck, authorities said.
Deadly Shooting Followed Argument About Neighbor's Dog: Report
A dispute over a dog led to the deadly shooting of its owner, NJ Advance Media reports. Officers responding to the shooting report at the Birches apartment complex on Fries Mill Road in Washington Township, Gloucester County around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 found through witness interviews that Zachary A. Lahneman had opened fire at a neighbor following a dispute about a dog, the outlet said, quoting a criminal complaint.
Man shot multiple times, killed in Trenton while sitting in Mercedes
TRENTON, NJ – A man was shot and killed Thursday afternoon inside his Mercedes SUV in Trenton. Police responded to a Shot Spotter alert at around 1:30 pm in the area of the 800 block of Carteret Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers located a white Mercedes with multiple bullet holes. Inside the SUV, an adult male was shot multiple times in the driver’s seat and was unresponsive. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. At this time, police have not released the victim’s identity. No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made. The post Man shot multiple times, killed in Trenton while sitting in Mercedes appeared first on Shore News Network.
Philly Man Awake On 5-Day Drug Bender Busted With Pistol In MontCo: Police
A Philadelphia man was found "sweaty," "unkempt," and on drugs when police seized his handgun in Montgomery County, authorities said in a release. Police in Lower Moreland Township were dispatched to a home on the 2300 block of Philmont Avenue for a reported domestic disturbance just before 6 a.m. on July 24, officials said.
Vineland Police Looking for Suspect, Ask For Public’s Help
Officials with the Vineland Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a n investigation. Police aren't saying what the man may have done. If you can help police identify the man in the above photo, you're urged to contact Officer Nelson at cnelson@vinelandcity.org. You can also submit an anonymous tip from any computer or smart phone to VPD.TIPS. Reference VPD #22-47620.
Trenton, NJ, Violence — 4 Shot in 24 Hours, 1 Dead
TRENTON — It was a violent 24 hours in New Jersey's capital city with a home invasion and a daytime shooting that left at least one person dead. Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said a man was found around 7:15 p.m. with a gunshot wound in his hand on Hewitt Street in the city's Chambersburg section.
Manhunt underway for suspect in South Philadelphia beating, robbery
Investigators say the suspect searched for his victims inside Morris Market in South Philadelphia.
Same House Twice: Cape May, NJ, Police Search For Burglary Suspect
Authorities in Cape May County are asking for your help identifying a burglary suspect. The Cape May Police Department says the burglary occurred on Sunset Boulevard in West Cape May during the early morning hours on November 10th. According to authorities, the suspect gained access through a rear door using...
fox29.com
Man, 27, shot multiple times in broad daylight and killed on East Germantown street, police say
EAST GERMANTOWN - A 27-year-old man has been shot and killed on an East Germantown street, in broad daylight, officials say. Philadelphia Police in the 14th District were called to the 5800 block of Crittenden Street Thursday afternoon, just before 2:30 p.m., on the report of a shooting. Responding officers...
Charge Against Public Integrity Officer Arrested at North Wildwood, NJ, Bar Dropped
NORTH WILDWOOD — The case against a law enforcement officer within the state Attorney General's Office who was arrested outside an Irish bar has been dismissed, according to her defense attorney. Danielle Oliveira, 32, faced an attempted defiant trespass charge following the incident on Sept. 24 at Keenan's Irish...
N.J. man fatally shot by neighbor after feud over dog, cops say
Authorities charged a Gloucester County man with first-degree murder and weapons offenses after he allegedly shot another man to death following an argument over a dog on Wednesday morning. Zachary A. Lahneman, 26, of the Turnersville section of Washington Township, is accused of shooting Victor Marrero Jr., 39, in the...
DOG ATTACK: Five Children, Two Adults Hurt In Unruly Atlantic City Incident
Five children and two adults were wounded when their two dogs encountered another on a walk and turned on them in Atlantic City, authorities said. Two of the juveniles were walking their dogs in a fenced-in area of Baltic Avenue when the animals encountered the third dog around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, local police said.
wpgtalkradio.com
5 Juveniles, 2 Adults Attacked By Dogs in Atlantic City, NJ
Seven people including five juveniles between the ages of 10 and 17 are recovering after being bitten by a pair of dogs in Atlantic City Tuesday afternoon. The Atlantic City Police Department says the incident happened just before 3:45 in the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue. A preliminary investigation determined...
thenjsentinel.com
MURDER – (Washington Twp/GloucesterCounty)
On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at approximately 10:26 a.m., Washington Township Police Department officers responded to the parking lot of the Birches Apartments, Fries Mill Road, Turnersville for the report of gunshots. Upon arrival, Washington Township officers located 39-year-old Victor Marrero, Jr. in the parking lot, deceased from apparent gunshot wounds. The suspect, Zachary A. Lahneman, 26, a resident of the apartment complex, was taken into custody nearby after a witness identified him as the shooter to police. Investigation disclosed that Marrero resided a short distance from the scene of the shooting, and that he and Lahneman were observed in a verbal/physical altercation prior to the shooting. On 11/17/22, an autopsy was conducted by the Gloucester County Medical Examiner’s Office, which confirmed the cause and manner of death to be gunshot and homicide. Through immediate follow-up investigation, detectives from the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office and Washington Township Police Department promptly charged Lahneman with the following crimes: Murder Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose Unlawful Possession of a Weapon Lahneman was lodged in the Salem County Correctional Facility pending further proceedings. Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of their rights as guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State Law.
Ventnor, NJ, Police Ask for Help Locating Woman Missing For Over a Month
Authorities in Ventnor are asking for your help locating a woman who hasn't been seen in over a month. 37-year-old Kileen E. Jackson, of Ventnor, has been missing since October 16th. Description. Caucasian female. Approximately 5' 6" tall. 120 pounds. Blond/strawberry hair. Where she may be. Police say Jackson is...
