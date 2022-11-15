ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brigantine, NJ

Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Man Looking In Backyards Arrested

MANCHESTER – A township man has been arrested and charged after peering through multiple backyards and attempting to flee police this morning, police said. Authorities received a call around 8:30 a.m. about a suspicious man, wearing a red flannel and red pants, looking into the backyards of numerous homes in the area of Sixth Avenue near Cumberland Boulevard.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Toms River Police Search For Bank Fraud Suspect

TOMS RIVER – The Toms River Police Department Detective Bureau is attempting to identify the pictured female regarding a bank fraud investigation and subsequent hit and run. Police believe the woman was traveling from the Essex or Union County area. Anyone with information is asked to please contact Officer...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Egg Harbor Township NJ Police Look For Two Men in Hoodies

Officers with the Egg Harbor Township Police Department are interested in finding out the identities of two men. Both are wanted "in reference to ongoing investigations." We'll point out that both men were caught on camera wearing hooded sweatshirts, or "hoodies." If you can identify either of these individuals, you're...
Daily Voice

Deadly Shooting Followed Argument About Neighbor's Dog: Report

A dispute over a dog led to the deadly shooting of its owner, NJ Advance Media reports. Officers responding to the shooting report at the Birches apartment complex on Fries Mill Road in Washington Township, Gloucester County around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 found through witness interviews that Zachary A. Lahneman had opened fire at a neighbor following a dispute about a dog, the outlet said, quoting a criminal complaint.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Man shot multiple times, killed in Trenton while sitting in Mercedes

TRENTON, NJ – A man was shot and killed Thursday afternoon inside his Mercedes SUV in Trenton. Police responded to a Shot Spotter alert at around 1:30 pm in the area of the 800 block of Carteret Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers located a white Mercedes with multiple bullet holes. Inside the SUV, an adult male was shot multiple times in the driver’s seat and was unresponsive. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. At this time, police have not released the victim’s identity. No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made. The post Man shot multiple times, killed in Trenton while sitting in Mercedes appeared first on Shore News Network.
TRENTON, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Vineland Police Looking for Suspect, Ask For Public’s Help

Officials with the Vineland Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a n investigation. Police aren't saying what the man may have done. If you can help police identify the man in the above photo, you're urged to contact Officer Nelson at cnelson@vinelandcity.org. You can also submit an anonymous tip from any computer or smart phone to VPD.TIPS. Reference VPD #22-47620.
VINELAND, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Trenton, NJ, Violence — 4 Shot in 24 Hours, 1 Dead

TRENTON — It was a violent 24 hours in New Jersey's capital city with a home invasion and a daytime shooting that left at least one person dead. Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said a man was found around 7:15 p.m. with a gunshot wound in his hand on Hewitt Street in the city's Chambersburg section.
TRENTON, NJ
wpgtalkradio.com

5 Juveniles, 2 Adults Attacked By Dogs in Atlantic City, NJ

Seven people including five juveniles between the ages of 10 and 17 are recovering after being bitten by a pair of dogs in Atlantic City Tuesday afternoon. The Atlantic City Police Department says the incident happened just before 3:45 in the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue. A preliminary investigation determined...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
thenjsentinel.com

MURDER – (Washington Twp/GloucesterCounty)

On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at approximately 10:26 a.m., Washington Township Police Department officers responded to the parking lot of the Birches Apartments, Fries Mill Road, Turnersville for the report of gunshots. Upon arrival, Washington Township officers located 39-year-old Victor Marrero, Jr. in the parking lot, deceased from apparent gunshot wounds. The suspect, Zachary A. Lahneman, 26, a resident of the apartment complex, was taken into custody nearby after a witness identified him as the shooter to police. Investigation disclosed that Marrero resided a short distance from the scene of the shooting, and that he and Lahneman were observed in a verbal/physical altercation prior to the shooting. On 11/17/22, an autopsy was conducted by the Gloucester County Medical Examiner’s Office, which confirmed the cause and manner of death to be gunshot and homicide. Through immediate follow-up investigation, detectives from the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office and Washington Township Police Department promptly charged Lahneman with the following crimes: Murder Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose Unlawful Possession of a Weapon Lahneman was lodged in the Salem County Correctional Facility pending further proceedings. Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of their rights as guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State Law.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

