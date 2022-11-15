ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Angry funerals spark new protests in Iran

Funerals for young Iranians, including a small boy, who families say were killed in a state crackdown, sparked a new wave of anti-regime protests on Friday in the Islamic republic. State television said seven people had been buried, including a nine-year-old boy, adding they had been killed by "terrorists" on motorbikes.
Central Illinois Proud

Aide: With few cuts, Pakistan lifts ban on Oscar-entry movie

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Censors are lifting a ban on Pakistan’s Oscar entry, “Joyland,” but some scenes would be cut before the movie opens across the country, an aide to the prime minister said Wednesday. The movie, which features a love story between a married man and...
The Independent

World Cup 2022 LIVE: Qatar vs Ecuador and opening ceremony approach as fans are banned from buying alcohol

Four years since the last World Cup and 12 since Qatar won a bid to host the 2022 edition of the tournament, the first ever winter world championship begins on Sunday (20 November). As is traditional, the host nation will kick off the World Cup, with Qatar in action against Ecuador at 8pm GMT.Qatar and Ecuador are joined in Group A by Netherlands and Senegal, who clash on Monday (21 November) afternoon. Before Qatar take on Ecuador, an opening ceremony will take place in the Al Bayt Stadium, where that fixture will be held. Originally, the World Cup was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy