Read full article on original website
Related
New Zealand's Ardern talked co-operation with China, while also raising concerns
WELLINGTON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern discussed bilateral relations and areas of co-operation with China's President Xi Jinping on Friday, while also raising concerns about human rights and the Taiwan Strait, the New Zealand government said.
Angry funerals spark new protests in Iran
Funerals for young Iranians, including a small boy, who families say were killed in a state crackdown, sparked a new wave of anti-regime protests on Friday in the Islamic republic. State television said seven people had been buried, including a nine-year-old boy, adding they had been killed by "terrorists" on motorbikes.
Central Illinois Proud
Aide: With few cuts, Pakistan lifts ban on Oscar-entry movie
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Censors are lifting a ban on Pakistan’s Oscar entry, “Joyland,” but some scenes would be cut before the movie opens across the country, an aide to the prime minister said Wednesday. The movie, which features a love story between a married man and...
COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. cases - CDC
Nov 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated on Friday that Omicron subvariants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 account for nearly half of the COVID-19 cases in the country for the week ending Nov. 19, compared with 39.5% in the previous week.
World Cup 2022 LIVE: Qatar vs Ecuador and opening ceremony approach as fans are banned from buying alcohol
Four years since the last World Cup and 12 since Qatar won a bid to host the 2022 edition of the tournament, the first ever winter world championship begins on Sunday (20 November). As is traditional, the host nation will kick off the World Cup, with Qatar in action against Ecuador at 8pm GMT.Qatar and Ecuador are joined in Group A by Netherlands and Senegal, who clash on Monday (21 November) afternoon. Before Qatar take on Ecuador, an opening ceremony will take place in the Al Bayt Stadium, where that fixture will be held. Originally, the World Cup was...
Comments / 0