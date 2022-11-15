Read full article on original website
Browns quick hits: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah back, Greg Newsome II questionable vs. Bills
BEREA − The Browns may get back two starters from injuries when they travel to Detroit to play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. They may also be down another one. Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah will be in the lineup against the Bills after having each missed the last two games due to an injury, while tight end David Njoku is listed as questionable for the game. Cornerback Greg Newsome II is also questionable for the game against Buffalo...
Player arrested for horrifying actions toward coach
Former NC State Wolfpack player Joseph Boletepeli spent two seasons with the program before transferring to the Maryland Terrapins to finish out his college football playing career. But it seems like he might have had some lingering resentment for NC State head coach Dave Doeren. According to a report from ESPN, Boletepeli was arrested this Read more... The post Player arrested for horrifying actions toward coach appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Titans offensive coordinator arrested for speeding, DUI
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing is free on bond after he was arrested on charges of speeding and driving under the influence early Friday morning. Downing was released from the Williamson County Jail just before 7 a.m. CST on $2,500 bond after being booked into the jail at 4:39 a.m. The Tennessee Highway Patrol pulled over Downing hours after the Titans beat the Packers 27-17 in Green Bay on Thursday night. Downing’s offense turned in its best performance this season as Tennessee (7-3) won for the seventh time in eight games. “We are aware of the reports regarding Todd Downing and are in the process of gathering additional information,” the Titans said in a statement.
