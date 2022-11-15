Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Walmart Black Friday 2022: PS5 Restock Dates And a Sneak Peek At Upcoming Deals
As expected, Walmart has revealed that PS5 restocks will be part of their Black Friday 2022 plans, noting that you'll have three chances to score the console for the holidays. What's more, you won't need to be a Walmart+ member to take advantage of most of the drops, though it is likely to help your odds. That, combined with the apparent improvement of PS5 stock levels in recent months, means that this might be your best chance yet to score the elusive console. Everything you need to know can be found right here.
CBS News
Walmart Deals for Days: This 4.6-star-rated air fryer is 50% off at Walmart, plus shop Black Friday air fryer deals
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Walmart Deals for Days is here. The retailer's Black Friday shopping event includes markdowns on must-have products, including a highly...
Phone Arena
Free Galaxy S22, iPhone 14 Pro, and more: these are T-Mobile's amazing early Black Friday 2022 deals
Never one to be outdone by Verizon, especially as far as deals and discounts are concerned, T-Mobile has just come out with an absolutely massive list of Black Friday 2022 promotions of its own scheduled to kick off as early as this Thursday, November 17. Technically, there are two different...
CBS News
Walmart Deals for Days: Shop the Apple Watch 8 on sale now, plus the best Walmart Black Friday deals
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Walmart's Black Friday deals event, Deals for Days, is on now. The retailer is offering deep discounts on a variety...
United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift
This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
Social Security update: First half of double $1,755 SSI payments in December to arrive in 15 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two December payments in just two weeks.
Inflation Relief money still coming to millions of people
rolls of moneyPhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving a payment for up to $1,050 from the state of California. (source)
The 17 Best Early Black Friday Deals From Walmart — Up to 80% Off
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. T-minus two weeks until our favorite holiday! And no, we’re not talking about Thanksgiving. We mean Black Friday, the biggest savings event of the year. This is the Super Bowl of shopping, and we’re already warming up. Right […]
Phone Arena
Google Wallet now available on select Fitbit smartwatches
Despite being Google products, Fitbit smartwatches are missing a lot of the company’s apps and services, just like many other smartwatches that are now running Wear OS 3. Google Maps, Google Fit and Google Wallet are still not available on the Fossil smartwatches that recently got the Wear OS 3 update.
Walmart Employee Goes Viral After Teasing Black Friday $1 ‘Spicy’ Shoes, $5 Reebok Backpacks & More Deals in TikTok Video
Jennifer Chrisman, a Walmart employee from Booneville, Ark., has garnered attention for a TikTok she posted on Nov. 9 breaking down all the Black Friday deals shoppers should know about. And it went viral. Chrisman took viewers on a tour of the store in a video that has now gained over 2.3 million views. The retail worker pointed out items on sale, enthusiastically comparing Walmart’s original and discounted prices. From $5 Reebok backpacks to $1 “spicy” platform slides in varying pastel shades, she teased some impressive deals. Chrisman carded through racks of cheaply priced clothing, taking videos of on-sale onesies, makeup palettes,...
Phone Arena
Verizon has Apple's 2021 iPhone 13 Pro beast on sale for $5 a month with no trade-in ahead of Black Friday 2022
While Verizon clearly knocked it out of the park with an early Black Friday deal announcement that included everything from free phones to free tablets, free smartwatches, free true wireless earbuds, and... a deeply discounted new iPhone with no trade-in required last week, holiday shoppers looking to keep their spending to a minimum while jumping through as few hoops as possible may want to consider another very interesting promotion.
Shop Tractor Supply’s Early Bird Black Friday Discounts for 2022
Black Friday doesn’t only apply to brick and mortar stores anymore—hundreds of retailers are bringing their sales online. What once was a single-day shopping event has turned into a month-long buying extravaganza, with more and more stores offering markdowns to suit everyone from DIY enthusiasts to homesteaders. Tractor...
Phone Arena
Mint Mobile nabs the best 5G unlimited data plan price offer this holiday season
Born of the necessity to provide affordable cell phone data plans without the shackles of a lengthy contract, Mint Mobile went live one summer day about six years ago, and has been steadily growing its subscriber base ever since. Nominated for one of the best values in cellular connectivity, Mint...
Phone Arena
Hidden Samsung deal makes the Galaxy Tab S8+ incredibly affordable sans trade-in
Just in case Samsung didn't already convince you to stock up on cool Christmas gifts for yourself and all your mobile tech-loving friends and family members with its extensive Black Friday 2022 Early Access sale (available while supplies last), a somewhat random and absolutely phenomenal new deal appears to have been silently added to the list.
Phone Arena
Save your AirPods, iPad, and Apple Watch with Spigen’s elegant protection 'beyond the phone'
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. This story is sponsored by Spigen. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!. While Spigen's portfolio always finds a place in our best iPhone 14 Pro Max cases or...
Phone Arena
Google's budget-friendly Pixel Buds A-Series are cheaper than anywhere else at Verizon
The largest mobile network operator in the US appears to be full of surprises this holiday shopping season, not only throwing free stuff left and right as part of its official Black Friday 2022 sale but also charging unbeatable prices for Apple's iPhone 13 Pro and 14 Plus powerhouses with no few strings attached.
Digital Trends
This 65-inch QLED TV is in the discount bin for less than $400
Walmart Black Friday deals are traditionally a great time to buy a new TV and this year is no different. With the sale starting a little early, you can beat the rush and buy an Onn. 65-inch QLED TV for only $398, saving you a huge $180 off the usual price. A fantastic opportunity to embrace the latest visual technology for less, this is easily one of the best Black Friday TV deals around. The perfect chance to beat the rush, here’s why you need this TV in your life.
Phone Arena
Emergency SOS is now live on the iPhone 14 lineup in the US and Canada
IPhone 14 users residing in the US or Canada have access to Apple’s new Emergency SOS service. The technology is available on all iPhone 14 models and enables users to send emergency messages when outside of cellular coverage or Wi-Fi. Alongside this feature, an extra function in the Find...
Phone Arena
Samsung slashes Galaxy Watch 5 Pro price and throws in a sleek freebie
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is one of the best Android watches around for casual adventurers and seasonal fitness enthusiasts and Samsung's early Black Friday deal has made it an even more compelling alternative to dedicated multisport trackers. Samsung has kind of over delivered with the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro....
Phone Arena
Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Galaxy S22: expectations
Samsung will be announcing the new Galaxy S23 in about 3 months plus change. And, you know how the Internet is — we already have so many leaks to go on. So, we can start making assumptions and forming expectations — what will be improved, will the S23 be better than its predecessor, is it worth waiting for the new model?
