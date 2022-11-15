Two years ago, the tandem of Tom Homewood and Sean Hopkins used a 2018 Grenache Blanc to win Best White Wine at the McMinnville Wine Classic. Their expression of another Iberian Peninsula variety — Albariño — from the same vintage earned high praise in our summer tasting. They reached into Schmidt Family Vineyard near Grants Pass, Ore., for a brilliant example of how this Spanish grape can age gracefully with thoughtful winemaking. It’s still remarkably fresh and continues to exhibit charming characteristics of cotton candy and green apple with an underpinning of chalkiness and minerality. Its brisk, mouthwatering finish will encourage you to sit down with a plate of oysters on the half shell.

MCMINNVILLE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO