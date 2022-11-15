Read full article on original website
BBC
Bristol drug-checking service gains charity status
The UK's first Home Office licensed drug-checking service has been granted charity status. The Loop, which run pop-up sites, including at music festivals, plans to launch a regular testing site in Bristol in January. Its new chief executive, Katy Porter, said the recognition as a charity would help more people...
BBC
Autumn Statement 2022: Cornwall Council leader welcomes mayor announcement
The Cornwall Council leader has written an open letter to residents welcoming the government's announcement of a deal creating a mayor for the county. In his Autumn Statement, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced devolution deals that would bring mayors to Cornwall, Suffolk and Norfolk. Council leader, Linda Taylor, said once a...
As recession bites, Tesco offers UK staff pay advance
LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Tesco (TSCO.L), one of Britain's largest private-sector employers, is offering its staff advances on their pay in the latest sign of the distress arising from a worsening cost-of-living crisis.
Chancellor extends energy windfall tax to ‘low carbon’ generators
Jeremy Hunt proposes to raise £14bn by also raising levy to 35% and extending it by two years
BBC
Budget: Mark Drakeford fears Autumn Statement impact on Wales
Wales' first minister has said he is "fearful" about the impact the UK chancellor's Autumn Statement will have on people's lives. Mark Drakeford spoke as Jeremy Hunt prepared to unveil tens of billions of pounds of spending cuts and tax rises. The first minister said he was worried Wales would...
BBC
Prince of Wales has no plans for investiture, Kensington Palace confirms
The Prince of Wales has no plans for an investiture, Kensington Palace has said. William made his first visit to the Welsh Parliament since his father made him Prince of Wales. The King's decision triggered a debate about whether or not there should be a repeat of Charles' 1969 investiture...
monday.com Finds Australian IT Professionals More Than Double Software Investment in 2022, Spending More Than US and UK Counterparts
SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY), a work operating system (Work OS) where organisations of any size can create the tools and processes they need to manage every aspect of their work, today released a new report surveying Australian IT decision makers for insights on how they are approaching work, IT spend, and software. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006222/en/ Infographic featuring monday.com’s Global results from the IT Decision Makers survey. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Canada charges electric vehicle battery researcher with espionage for China
Canada’s federal police have charged an electric vehicle battery researcher at Quebec’s power utility with espionage, alleging the worker was covertly sending trade secrets to China. The arrest of Yuesheng Wang, 35, comes as Canada grapples with a barrage of accusations of Chinese interference, including allegations of meddling...
Hopes and costs are high for UK’s nuclear energy future
BRIDGWATER, England (AP) — Wedged between the southwestern town of Bridgwater and the Severn estuary is a 430-acre site where some of the U.K.’s future electricity hopes are pinned. Now reaching over 100 feet (32 meters) high, construction on the first of two nuclear reactors at the Hinkley...
BBC
Missing pilots may have faced cloud trouble
Two pilots whose plane went missing over the English Channel may have got into difficulty trying to avoid cloud, an investigation has found. Lee Rogers and Brian Statham were flying in a group of aircraft that took off from Wellesbourne, Warwickshire, for France on 2 April. An Air Accidents Investigation...
Rishi Sunak plays down prospect of imminent US trade deal
UK prime minister tells G20 press conference he did not discuss deal at his first meeting with Joe Biden
AdWeek
Cadbury Introduces Interactive Out-of-Home Focus for Christmas as Senior Marketer Departs
British chocolate brand Cadbury will utilize digital out-of-home activity as part of the promotion of its Secret Santa Postal Service, using digital and static posters to promote sharing at Christmas. The annual campaign was released just days after the departure of Benazir Barlet-Batada, senior marketing director of confectionery, U.K. and Ireland, at Mondelēz International.
City of Tampere: Finland in Co-operation With Japan in Human-Centred Smart Urban Development
TAMPERE, Finland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Tampere, one of Finland’s largest cities, is the first in Europe to introduce the Liveable Well-Being City indicators, which Japan uses to measure well-being factors from the perspective of residents in its 27 cities. The indicators will provide important information to support knowledge management on the state of the urban environment, the quality of services and the well-being of citizens. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005601/en/ The cooperation between Japan and Finland was announced at the Smart City World Expo in Barcelona. (Photo: Business Wire)
US News and World Report
Carlyle Launches European Clean Energy Developer: 'We Would Rather Build'
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Private equity firm Carlyle Group Inc has formed a unit to build solar and other renewable energy plants as part of a push into creating infrastructure to address the global shift away from planet-warming fossil fuels. Carlyle did not say how much it expected to spend...
BBC
Scottish secondary teachers vote for strike action
Members of the Scottish Secondary Teachers' Association (SSTA) have voted to go on strike to push for an improved pay offer. A ballot saw 90% vote for strike action on a turnout of 62%. It comes after Scotland's largest teaching union, the EIS, set a date of 24 November for...
BBC
Northern Ireland house prices still rising, figures show
House prices in Northern Ireland have continued to rise despite the economic slowdown and increased by 4.1% between the second and third quarter of 2022. Figures released in the House Price Index report suggest the average price of a home now stands at £176,131. It also shows an annual...
BBC
Snow Factor at XSite Braehead closes as liquidator appointed
Scotland's only indoor ski slope has closed after the company that runs it appointed a liquidator. Snow Factor at XSite Braehead, in Renfrewshire, will be shut until further notice following a court order. The snowsport centre appointed administrators last year, according to Companies House records and began liquidation proceedings earlier...
BBC
Hinkley Point C construction work resumes after site death
Construction work at a nuclear power station site has restarted after the death of a worker. Work had been on hold at Hinkley Point C in Somerset since Sunday when a man, believed to be aged in his 40s, died at the site. Avon and Somerset Police said a man...
BBC
Elon Musk: Twitter locks staff out of offices until next week
Twitter has told employees that the company's office buildings will be temporarily closed, effective immediately. In a message seen by the BBC, workers were told that the offices would reopen on Monday 21 November. It did not give a reason for the move. The announcement comes amid reports that large...
BBC
Byjus, Meta, Twitter: India tech workers fight back amid mass layoffs
Thousands of young Indians are suddenly staring at an uncertain future as technology companies and start-ups announce mass layoffs due to global headwinds and funding crunches. But many are refusing to stay quiet about it. In October, when Ravi (name changed on request) realised that he and several colleagues were...
