WANE-TV
SACS secondary students to have eLearning day Friday due to lack of ‘adult availability’
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Although most eLearning days are due to inclement weather, Southwest Allen Community Schools (SACS) announced all secondary students will have one Friday, Nov. 18, for a different reason: a “shortage of adult availability.”. SACS says there is a lack of available adults throughout...
Man hospitalized for mental health evaluation after barricading in home
The Fort Wayne Police Department, on the order of an Allen County judge, helped transport a man to the hospital for a mental health evaluation following an hours-long standoff.
WANE-TV
HCCSC: ‘No credibility’ to threat toward Huntington North High School
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — Huntington County Community School Corporation (HCCSC) released a statement Thursday evening regarding a reported threat toward Huntington North High School (HNHS). According to an HCCSC Twitter post, HNHS administrators were made aware of a potential threat to HNHS for Friday, Nov. 18. After learning of...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Fort Wayne local raising pet food donations for birthday milestone
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Rachelle Reinking is asking the community to help her raise 30,000 pounds of pet food in 30 days for Humane Fort Wayne’s Pet Food Pantry. The pet food drive will run from November 26 until December 26th which is Reinking’s 30th...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Cebolla’s location shuttered due to cockroaches
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One of the Fort Wayne Cebolla’s locations has been closed by the Allen County Health Department. The health department closed the location at 602 E. Dupont Road on Monday after an inspection. A sign on the door of the establishment indicated an inspection showed cockroaches.
hot1079fortwayne.com
Holocaust, Genocide Studies at PFW receives ‘Never Again’ award
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Institute for Holocaust and Genocide Studies at Purdue University Fort Wayne has been presented with the Never Again Ambassador Award in recognition of its leadership and commitment statewide. A public announcement came Thursday at the Statehouse during the 24th Annual State of Indiana Holocaust Remembrance Program. Accepting the award was Steve Carr, institute director and professor of communication at PFW.
hot1079fortwayne.com
Travel Advisory issued for Allen County
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – A winter weather Travel Advisory has been issued for Allen County, IN. Light snow and ice combined with frozen road surfaces are contributing to multiple crashes throughout Allen County at this time. Motorists must slow down and use caution during their morning travels this morning.
wbiw.com
Two Fort Wayne area troopers receive promotions
FORT WAYNE – On Monday, November 14, 2022, Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas Carter announced the promotions of two Fort Wayne area troopers. Master Trooper Jason Ward and Senior Trooper Christopher Kinsey have been duly promoted to the rank of sergeant and will now serve as squad leaders in their respective areas of assignment. These promotions were earned through separate competitive selection processes.
WANE-TV
Popeyes planned for southwest Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — If you love that chicken from Popeyes, there’ll soon be a new location in Fort Wayne to get it. A Popeyes is planned for a lot at 4416 Illinois Road, next to ALDI near Lowe’s, across from Jefferson Pointe shopping center. A...
WANE-TV
Columbia City breaks ground on new health clinic aimed at underserved populations
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) — Columbia City Mayor Ryan Daniel and representatives for the Bowen Center gathered Monday for a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Bowen Health Clinic that is heading to Columbia City. The Bowen Health Clinic will primarily serve low income and underserved populations with limited access...
WNDU
Viewrail unveils new plant in Goshen
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?. How about a business growing, and employing many of our neighbors with stable and well-paid jobs?. Business is booming for Viewrail! On Tuesday, they opened a new facility that will help them continue meeting their customers’ needs. The plant’s...
hot1079fortwayne.com
Allen County Superior Court to celebrate 16th Adoption Day
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – November is National Adoption Month, a time to raise awareness about the value of adoption, especially of children and youth in the foster care system. This year Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, has been designated as “Adoption Day” in Allen County. Court representatives...
hot1079fortwayne.com
The Rescue Mission preparing 5,000 meals for Thanksgiving
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Rescue Mission will serve its largest holiday meal on Wednesday, November 23rd between the hours of 3 – 7 PM at the 404 E. Washington Blvd. location. The meal is free and open to all members of the community. Last Thanksgiving, more...
WANE-TV
I&M: equipment problem causes 2,500 customers to lose power in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) restored power to over 2,500 customers who were without it for a few hours across multiple areas of south and southwest Fort Wayne Wednesday evening. At one point, the I&M outage map showed just over 2,500 customers were without power,...
wfft.com
City of Fort Wayne to receive over $1 Million in opioid settlement
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The City of Fort Wayne is preparing to receive over $1 Million as part of a multi-state opioid lawsuit against Cardinal Health, McKesson Corp., Amerisource Bergen and Johnson & Johnson. The City says they started looking into the lawsuit in 2017 but are just now...
Dwenger’s Frazier, Hein, O’Boyle, Tone sign for college
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A talented quartet of seniors put pen to paper Tuesday afternoon at Bishop Dwenger as Amy Frazier (golf/Dayton), Grace Hein (soccer/Saint Francis), Maura O’Boyle (softball/Saint Francis), and Emma Tone (volleyball/Manchester University) all signed for college.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Woman who helped injured children in Warsaw bus crash thankful for first aid training she received
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Kelly Deacon tells me says she’s grateful for training she received earlier this year after Saturday night’s crash in Warsaw involving a school bus and a semi. She says she was working at a nearby business when she heard a...
inkfreenews.com
Two Transported To Goshen Hospital After Collision On US 6
SYRACUSE — Two of the three persons involved in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US 6 and CR 127 were transported to Goshen Hospital with unknown injuries. The incident occurred at approximately 12:20 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. The two individuals were the driver and passenger of a...
abc57.com
Semi driver accused of striking school bus in Warsaw appears in court Thursday
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. - The semi driver accused of driving drunk and hitting a school bus full of students made his first appearance in court on Thursday. Santos requested both a Spanish to English translator and a public defender. His next court appearance is set for Monday, November 21. The...
fortwaynesnbc.com
SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES: Semi strikes SUV, 2 dead
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - On Thursday, November 17 around 2 p.m., Allen County Police Officers responded to a crash on US 24 east of I-469. Sheriff’s deputies say it was a two-vehicle crash involving an SUV and a semi-trailer. Officers determined the SUV slowed as...
