Fort Wayne, IN

WANE-TV

Fort Wayne Cebolla’s location shuttered due to cockroaches

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One of the Fort Wayne Cebolla’s locations has been closed by the Allen County Health Department. The health department closed the location at 602 E. Dupont Road on Monday after an inspection. A sign on the door of the establishment indicated an inspection showed cockroaches.
FORT WAYNE, IN
hot1079fortwayne.com

Holocaust, Genocide Studies at PFW receives ‘Never Again’ award

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Institute for Holocaust and Genocide Studies at Purdue University Fort Wayne has been presented with the Never Again Ambassador Award in recognition of its leadership and commitment statewide. A public announcement came Thursday at the Statehouse during the 24th Annual State of Indiana Holocaust Remembrance Program. Accepting the award was Steve Carr, institute director and professor of communication at PFW.
FORT WAYNE, IN
hot1079fortwayne.com

Travel Advisory issued for Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – A winter weather Travel Advisory has been issued for Allen County, IN. Light snow and ice combined with frozen road surfaces are contributing to multiple crashes throughout Allen County at this time. Motorists must slow down and use caution during their morning travels this morning.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Two Fort Wayne area troopers receive promotions

FORT WAYNE – On Monday, November 14, 2022, Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas Carter announced the promotions of two Fort Wayne area troopers. Master Trooper Jason Ward and Senior Trooper Christopher Kinsey have been duly promoted to the rank of sergeant and will now serve as squad leaders in their respective areas of assignment. These promotions were earned through separate competitive selection processes.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Popeyes planned for southwest Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — If you love that chicken from Popeyes, there’ll soon be a new location in Fort Wayne to get it. A Popeyes is planned for a lot at 4416 Illinois Road, next to ALDI near Lowe’s, across from Jefferson Pointe shopping center. A...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

Viewrail unveils new plant in Goshen

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?. How about a business growing, and employing many of our neighbors with stable and well-paid jobs?. Business is booming for Viewrail! On Tuesday, they opened a new facility that will help them continue meeting their customers’ needs. The plant’s...
GOSHEN, IN
hot1079fortwayne.com

Allen County Superior Court to celebrate 16th Adoption Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – November is National Adoption Month, a time to raise awareness about the value of adoption, especially of children and youth in the foster care system. This year Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, has been designated as “Adoption Day” in Allen County. Court representatives...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
hot1079fortwayne.com

The Rescue Mission preparing 5,000 meals for Thanksgiving

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Rescue Mission will serve its largest holiday meal on Wednesday, November 23rd between the hours of 3 – 7 PM at the 404 E. Washington Blvd. location. The meal is free and open to all members of the community. Last Thanksgiving, more...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

City of Fort Wayne to receive over $1 Million in opioid settlement

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The City of Fort Wayne is preparing to receive over $1 Million as part of a multi-state opioid lawsuit against Cardinal Health, McKesson Corp., Amerisource Bergen and Johnson & Johnson. The City says they started looking into the lawsuit in 2017 but are just now...
FORT WAYNE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Two Transported To Goshen Hospital After Collision On US 6

SYRACUSE — Two of the three persons involved in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US 6 and CR 127 were transported to Goshen Hospital with unknown injuries. The incident occurred at approximately 12:20 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. The two individuals were the driver and passenger of a...
SYRACUSE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES: Semi strikes SUV, 2 dead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - On Thursday, November 17 around 2 p.m., Allen County Police Officers responded to a crash on US 24 east of I-469. Sheriff’s deputies say it was a two-vehicle crash involving an SUV and a semi-trailer. Officers determined the SUV slowed as...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN

