Warzone 2 befuddles players by requiring the Modern Warfare 2 launcher
Pre-loads have already proven confusing
Warzone 2's weird new map-shaped battle pass, explained
With the launch of Warzone 2, Call of Duty is ditching the traditional battle pass.
Now there's a Warzone 2 bug making players die instantly
When they should be experiencing several seconds of wailing and begging for a revive.
Warzone 2 Glitch Locks Players Out, Asks Them to Buy Modern Warfare 2
Several Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players have been locked out of the game after a glitch demands they first buy Modern Warfare 2, even if they already own it. As reported by PC Gamer, the glitch seemingly arrived as developer Infinity Ward administered a hotfix for another issue with the free-to-play game, as even players who've logged hours of play-time have been locked out.
Popular 2022 PS4 Game Is Now Only $0.02
A popular PS4 game that was just released this Spring and previously cost $12.99 is now only $0.02 in a permanent price drop. It gets stranger though. While the game is two pennies on PS4, it's actually free on Xbox One and PC via Steam. The game in question is Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage, which just came out back on May 31. Today, THQ Nordic announced the game was going free-to-play, except on PS4, where it will now cost the aforementioned two pennies.
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
8 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II weapons you should level up before Warzone 2.0
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is nearly here, and players have spent a considerable amount of time playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II to prepare. Both games share progression systems, so all the weapons you’ve unlocked and leveled in Modern Warfare II will carry over to Warzone 2.0.
Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 roadmap for Season 01
The Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 roadmap details everything new dropping in Season 01
CoD: Modern Warfare 2 And Warzone 2.0 Season 1 Battle Pass Trailer Reveals Combat Map Design
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0's battle pass receives a complete overhaul this year, and the new Season 1 battle pass trailer gives the first look at the new multi-sector "combat map" design. Instead of having a linear pass of 100 tiers of unlockable items, Season 1...
How to Claim Free Double XP Tokens in Modern Warfare 2
For those who purchased the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Vault Edition, it appears you now have some free XP Tokens to claim courtesy of Activision. Early on into the highly anticipated launch of MW2, there was some major confusion about a promo concerning the "highest-tier version" of the game players can buy — the $100 Vault Edition. Before the game launched, Activision has a pre-order promo that intended to reward players with tons of XP Tokens for purchasing the Vault Edition exclusively through the Warzone, Vanguard, Black Ops Cold War or Modern Warfare (2019) In-Game Store. As you might expect, many who bought the Vault Edition outside of the game (e.g. PlayStation Store) were pretty upset, so now it appears Activision is giving the bonus to all Vault Edition owners.
Witcher 3's Free Next-Gen Update Arrives Next Month Alongside Complete Edition
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's next-gen update will launch on December 14, CD Projekt Red has announced. The upgrade arrives as part of the Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC. CD Projekt Red is promising a "plethora of enhancements" such as...
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
New Modern Warfare 2 gun can only be unlocked by playing Warzone 2
You'll have to give DMZ a try to get the M13B assault rifle.
As Warzone 2 drops, Modern Warfare 2 becomes Steam's third-biggest game
And it's closing in on Apex Legends' all-time record
‘Warzone 2’ loadouts – how to get a loadout during a match
Warzone 2 loadouts are pretty hard to get. This is a big change from how they worked in the last game, where you could pool money together to buy them at a Buy Station. Now, there’s a bit more to it, and there are multiple different methods for getting your loadout in Warzone 2.
PS4 Users Can Soon Play a New Nintendo Switch Exclusive
PS4 users can soon play a 2022 Nintendo Switch exclusive. Between, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Bayonetta 3, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, Splatoon 3, and that new Kirby game where you eat cars, it's been a solid year for Nintendo. None of these games are coming to PS4 though. Unlike PlayStation, which is beginning to experiment with the PC, Nintendo doesn't play around with its exclusives. In other words, if you're hoping to play the marquee Nintendo exclusives on anything but a Nintendo console, it's not going to happen. That said, if you want to play Loopers on your PS4, you can do that this February.
How to Slide Cancel in Warzone 2
Warzone 2 has arrived. Players are ready to gear up to the teeth and head into the unforgiving battlefield filled with lackluster teammates and players who haven’t touched grass in weeks. There are a ton of new features that have been implemented into Warzone 2, but there are a...
Warzone 2 will transfer your COD Points - if you're on the same platform
Good news for Modern Warfare 2 veterans
10 games like Diablo to play if you're bored of waiting for Diablo 4
These games like Diablo will keep you warm until Diablo 4 brings you back to hell
'The Witcher 3' finally hits PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on December 14th
CD Projekt Red has revealed that the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will finally be available on December 14th. The studio hasn't shown off what gameplay looks like on those consoles or many details about what's in store, but it plans to reveal more during a livestream event sometime next week.
