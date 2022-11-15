Read full article on original website
BBC
A46 murder trial: Accused TikTok star admits lying to police
A TikTok star accused of murdering her mother's young lover has admitted lying to the police. Mahek Bukhari, 23, and seven others deny killing Saqib Hussain and his friend Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin. The prosecution say they rammed the men off the A46 in Leicestershire on 11 February to keep the...
BBC
Katie Kenyon: Man who said axe death was accident admits murder
A man who told police he killed a woman accidentally when he threw an axe at a tree has admitted murdering her. Andrew Burfield changed his plea at Preston Crown Court to admit killing mother-of-two Katie Kenyon, who was hit an estimated 12 times with the axe. The court had...
BBC
Kyron Lee: Further murder charges over street stabbing
A man and a boy have been charged with murder following the death of a man in Slough. Kyron Lee, 21, was stabbed in the leg in Waterman Court on the night of 2 October. Police said he was knocked off his bike by a black Volkswagen Golf in Earls Lane before being attacked by a group.
BBC
Mark Brown trial: Murder-accused predicted his arrest, court hears
A man accused of killing two women has denied telling a work colleague he was "going down" for double murder. Mark Brown, 41, of St Leonards, East Sussex, denies murdering Alexandra Morgan and Leah Ware in 2021. Jurors at Hove Crown Court heard he was working at a building site...
BBC
No verdict reached in Garda murder trial
The jury in the trial of a man accused of murdering a garda (Irish police) detective in County Roscommon has failed to reach a verdict. Stephen Silver admitted shooting Colm Horkan with the detective's own gun in June 2020 but denied murder on the grounds of diminished responsibility.
BBC
Murder-accused stepmother filmed autistic stepson dying in lounge
A woman filmed her three-year-old autistic stepson on her phone as he lay dying from a brain injury she inflicted by hitting him "multiple times", a court heard. Harvey was taken to hospital on 7 August 2021, dying two days later from head injuries. Leila Borrington, 23, said he became...
BBC
Man jailed for raping women at student halls
A former Army reservist has been jailed for 11-and-a-half years for raping three women in university halls and student flats in Scotland. Lewis Grant targeted victims from southern Scotland to Stirling, over a nine-year-period. Grant, 28, raped a student in her halls in Musselburgh, before raping two more women while...
Idaho students suffered ‘multiple, extensive’ stab wounds from ‘large knife’, autopsy finds
The four University of Idaho students murdered in a horror attack in an off-campus home suffered “multiple” stab wounds from a “large knife”, according to the local coroner – as she revealed that DNA samples have been collected from the crime scene.Autopsy findings for Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were released on Thursday, officially ruling their deaths homicides by stabbing.Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt confirmed that each victim was stabbed multiple times, describing their wounds as “pretty extensive” and revealing that they bled out inside their student home.“It’s pretty traumatic when...
BBC
Monmouth: Man admits killing Poole golfer on night out
A nineteen-year-old man has admitted killing an "absolute gentleman" on a night out. Andrew Nicholas travelled 100 miles to Wales for a golf weekend, but was found unconscious in Monnow Street, Monmouth, in the early hours of 26 June. The 43-year-old, from Poole, Dorset, was taken to hospital but died...
BBC
Gang in stab attack on bus after victims tracked on Snapchat
Three teenagers stabbed, punched, kicked and stamped on two boys after tracking them on Snapchat. The attackers - twin brothers aged 14 and a 16-year-old friend - were filmed on a mobile phone as they carried out the "vicious" assault on a bus in Glasgow's Gorbals. One of the victims...
BBC
Bristol: 'Predatory' rapist attacked woman after night out
A "predatory" rapist has been given a hospital order after he attacked a woman in Bristol. Gabriel Nomafo, 28, followed the 21-year-old after she was separated from friends following a night out in the city centre in March 2019. Nomafo, of no fixed address, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court...
BBC
Man found guilty of guest house murder
A man has been found guilty of murdering another man in a guest house where they were both staying. Stephen Povey, 37, suffered serious injuries after he was attacked at the property on Norwich Road, Ipswich, on 9 July last year. Warren Atkinson, 41, was later charged with murder and...
BBC
County lines dealer who trafficked children absconds from prison
A county lines drug dealer who became the first to be convicted of trafficking children under new modern slavery laws has absconded from an open prison. Derbyshire Police said Zakaria Mohammed was found to be missing from HMP Sudbury on 11 November. Mohammed is serving 14 years after trafficking teenagers...
BBC
Caterham crash driver jailed over teenage girl's death
A man who crashed his car while he was "showing off", killing a 17-year-old girl, has been jailed. Callum Hone, 24, from Woodmansterne, Surrey, was sentenced at Guildford Crown Court to two years and eight months on Thursday. He pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving at an earlier...
BBC
Eamonn McCann issues warning after two friends scammed
An email scammer impersonating veteran campaigner Eamonn McCann has conned two of his friends out of a total of £500. Mr McCann, who is a former Foyle MLA and People Before Profit (PBP) councillor, said two of his friends fell victim to the elaborate hoax. He told BBC's Evening...
BBC
UVF mural on Shankill Road being investigated by police
A new Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF) mural in the Shankill Road area of Belfast is being examined by police. The mural depicts UVF members Joe Coggle and Paul McClelland holding guns, as well as a poppy wreath, as first reported by The Irish News. Police said they were "currently examining...
BBC
Rogue builder Trevor Lawrence repays £57,000 to defrauded victims
A builder who defrauded three households by taking money for work that was never carried out or done poorly has repaid £57,000 to his victims. Leicester City Council said rogue builder Trevor Lawrence's offences related to home improvements in Leicester and London between 2016 and 2018. Lawrence was investigated...
BBC
Party gatecrashers jailed after men stabbed at holiday cottage
Three men who gatecrashed a party at a holiday cottage and then attacked people with knives have been jailed. The gathering in Staythorpe, Nottinghamshire, was targeted on 9 January, resulting in two men needing surgery to treat multiple stab wounds. Amahnde Lodge, Emmanuel Murphy and Tialo Miguel all admitted two...
BBC
Kayden McGowan-Fleck: Inquest hears about final moments before drowning
The final moments of a young boy's life have been recalled at an inquest by his parents and twin brother. Kayden McGowan-Fleck, five, died after falling into a fast-flowing river near the Ecos Centre in Ballymena in 2018. The hearing was told that the path along the river was covered...
BBC
Adnan Oktar: TV cult preacher jailed for 8,658 years in Turkey
A court in Turkey has sentenced a televangelist, who surrounded himself with young women he referred to as his "kittens", to 8,658 years in prison. Adnan Oktar, who has been described as a cult leader, was convicted of sexual assault and abuse of minors. Oktar, 66, fronted his own television...
