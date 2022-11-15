ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

WOWO News

Rescue Mission Preparing 5,000 Free Meals This Thanksgiving

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Rescue Mission will serve its largest holiday meal next Wednesday. On November 23rd between 3 P.M. and 7 P.M., the meal takes place at the E. Washington Blvd. location. The meal is free and open to all members of the community. Last Thanksgiving, more than 4,500 meals were served to individuals and families facing food insecurity and homelessness. That number is expected to increase to nearly 5,000 this Thanksgiving season. The Rescue Mission is serving nearly three times the usual number of people and anticipates that number will continue to increase as the cold weather becomes more prevalent. This year’s Thanksgiving meal will be served as a carry-out-only meal with a limit of four meals per individual. The Rescue Mission’s Holiday meals are made possible by generous donations of food items, cash gifts, and the assistance of over 85 volunteers.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Holiday spending: Quality Christmas for your family

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- It may seem difficult to purchase everything on your Christmas lists this year, so how can you make sure your family has a quality Christmas?. Simple enough planning a budget is the easiest solution. Rachel Blakeman, the Community Research Director at Purdue Fort Wayne explains how realistic you have to be when it comes to spending this holiday season.
FORT WAYNE, IN
hot1079fortwayne.com

Holocaust, Genocide Studies at PFW receives ‘Never Again’ award

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Institute for Holocaust and Genocide Studies at Purdue University Fort Wayne has been presented with the Never Again Ambassador Award in recognition of its leadership and commitment statewide. A public announcement came Thursday at the Statehouse during the 24th Annual State of Indiana Holocaust Remembrance Program. Accepting the award was Steve Carr, institute director and professor of communication at PFW.
FORT WAYNE, IN
hot1079fortwayne.com

Allen County Superior Court to celebrate 16th Adoption Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – November is National Adoption Month, a time to raise awareness about the value of adoption, especially of children and youth in the foster care system. This year Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, has been designated as “Adoption Day” in Allen County. Court representatives...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
thevillagereporter.com

House Fire Claims All Belongings Of Area Family

MCDOUGLE FAMILY … This lovely family lost their home in a house fire on November 4, 2022. From left to right are Mason, Caleb, dad Don holding baby Silas, and mom Heather holding Jordyn. (PHOTO PROVIDED) “Oh no! How can we help?” is the automatic reaction of friends and...
HOLGATE, OH
fortwaynesnbc.com

Color your own Christmas tree on Broadway for a chance to win cash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Download the Color your own Christmas tree on Broadway for your chance to win cash and prizes. Mail your colored entry to Christmas on Broadway, WPTA-TV, 3401 Butler Road, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46808. Entries must be received by December 16, 2022. The...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne Cebolla’s location shuttered due to cockroaches

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One of the Fort Wayne Cebolla’s locations has been closed by the Allen County Health Department. The health department closed the location at 602 E. Dupont Road on Monday after an inspection. A sign on the door of the establishment indicated an inspection showed cockroaches.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Paulding County Progress

Mink farm broken into, tens of thousands released

VAN WERT – Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach released that his office is investigating a breaking and entering/vandalism complaint at Lion Farms USA Mink Farm in Hoaglin Township that occured during the overnight hours of November 15, 2022. Suspect(s) destroyed fencing, and approximately 25,000-40,000 mink were released from their cages.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
wfft.com

Fort Wayne Pit Bull Coalition and Hugo Coffee fundraiser starts Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Pit Bull Coalition is teaming up with Hugo Coffee to raise money for the improvement of conditions for Pit Bull dogs in Northern Indiana. The Coalition provides resources for Pit Bulls in need, education, and public awareness about Pit Bull dogs. The fundraiser...
FORT WAYNE, IN
22 WSBT

Special Report: Claim Your Cash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Millions of dollars are currently up for grabs, and some of it could be yours. You can find access to Michigan's Department of Treasury, and search for unclaimed property here. You can find access to Indiana's Attorney General's office, and search for unclaimed property...
INDIANA STATE
hometownstations.com

Several local schools go into lockdown after statewide active shooter hoax

WEST CENTRAL OHIO (WLIO) - The news began breaking mid-morning and it sent local law enforcement, medical, and fire agencies into action. A community's worst nightmare, an active shooter call to a school. It turns out, several local school districts were included in what was determined to be a statewide hoax involving a false threat.
LIMA, OH

