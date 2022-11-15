FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Rescue Mission will serve its largest holiday meal next Wednesday. On November 23rd between 3 P.M. and 7 P.M., the meal takes place at the E. Washington Blvd. location. The meal is free and open to all members of the community. Last Thanksgiving, more than 4,500 meals were served to individuals and families facing food insecurity and homelessness. That number is expected to increase to nearly 5,000 this Thanksgiving season. The Rescue Mission is serving nearly three times the usual number of people and anticipates that number will continue to increase as the cold weather becomes more prevalent. This year’s Thanksgiving meal will be served as a carry-out-only meal with a limit of four meals per individual. The Rescue Mission’s Holiday meals are made possible by generous donations of food items, cash gifts, and the assistance of over 85 volunteers.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO