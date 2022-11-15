Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WOWO News
Rescue Mission Preparing 5,000 Free Meals This Thanksgiving
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Rescue Mission will serve its largest holiday meal next Wednesday. On November 23rd between 3 P.M. and 7 P.M., the meal takes place at the E. Washington Blvd. location. The meal is free and open to all members of the community. Last Thanksgiving, more than 4,500 meals were served to individuals and families facing food insecurity and homelessness. That number is expected to increase to nearly 5,000 this Thanksgiving season. The Rescue Mission is serving nearly three times the usual number of people and anticipates that number will continue to increase as the cold weather becomes more prevalent. This year’s Thanksgiving meal will be served as a carry-out-only meal with a limit of four meals per individual. The Rescue Mission’s Holiday meals are made possible by generous donations of food items, cash gifts, and the assistance of over 85 volunteers.
WANE-TV
Holiday spending: Quality Christmas for your family
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- It may seem difficult to purchase everything on your Christmas lists this year, so how can you make sure your family has a quality Christmas?. Simple enough planning a budget is the easiest solution. Rachel Blakeman, the Community Research Director at Purdue Fort Wayne explains how realistic you have to be when it comes to spending this holiday season.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Fort Wayne local raising pet food donations for birthday milestone
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Rachelle Reinking is asking the community to help her raise 30,000 pounds of pet food in 30 days for Humane Fort Wayne’s Pet Food Pantry. The pet food drive will run from November 26 until December 26th which is Reinking’s 30th...
hot1079fortwayne.com
Holocaust, Genocide Studies at PFW receives ‘Never Again’ award
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Institute for Holocaust and Genocide Studies at Purdue University Fort Wayne has been presented with the Never Again Ambassador Award in recognition of its leadership and commitment statewide. A public announcement came Thursday at the Statehouse during the 24th Annual State of Indiana Holocaust Remembrance Program. Accepting the award was Steve Carr, institute director and professor of communication at PFW.
WANE-TV
SACS secondary students to have eLearning day Friday due to lack of ‘adult availability’
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Although most eLearning days are due to inclement weather, Southwest Allen Community Schools (SACS) announced all secondary students will have one Friday, Nov. 18, for a different reason: a “shortage of adult availability.”. SACS says there is a lack of available adults throughout...
Thousands of mink roaming free after they were released from farm
As of Tuesday afternoon, an estimated 10,000 rogue mink were roaming through Van Wert County, Ohio. According to the county sheriff, the animals were released during a farm break-in.
hot1079fortwayne.com
Allen County Superior Court to celebrate 16th Adoption Day
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – November is National Adoption Month, a time to raise awareness about the value of adoption, especially of children and youth in the foster care system. This year Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, has been designated as “Adoption Day” in Allen County. Court representatives...
thevillagereporter.com
House Fire Claims All Belongings Of Area Family
MCDOUGLE FAMILY … This lovely family lost their home in a house fire on November 4, 2022. From left to right are Mason, Caleb, dad Don holding baby Silas, and mom Heather holding Jordyn. (PHOTO PROVIDED) “Oh no! How can we help?” is the automatic reaction of friends and...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Color your own Christmas tree on Broadway for a chance to win cash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Download the Color your own Christmas tree on Broadway for your chance to win cash and prizes. Mail your colored entry to Christmas on Broadway, WPTA-TV, 3401 Butler Road, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46808. Entries must be received by December 16, 2022. The...
Man hospitalized for mental health evaluation after barricading in home
The Fort Wayne Police Department, on the order of an Allen County judge, helped transport a man to the hospital for a mental health evaluation following an hours-long standoff.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Children's Zoo is accepting applications for Lawrence A. Ackerman Scholarship
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Zoological Society is accepting applications for the Lawrence A. Ackerman Scholarship, a $2,000 award for high school seniors planning to pursue an animal-related career in college. The award is based on the applicant's character, financial need, scholastic achievement, and commitment to the...
WANE-TV
HCCSC: ‘No credibility’ to threat toward Huntington North High School
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — Huntington County Community School Corporation (HCCSC) released a statement Thursday evening regarding a reported threat toward Huntington North High School (HNHS). According to an HCCSC Twitter post, HNHS administrators were made aware of a potential threat to HNHS for Friday, Nov. 18. After learning of...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Cebolla’s location shuttered due to cockroaches
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One of the Fort Wayne Cebolla’s locations has been closed by the Allen County Health Department. The health department closed the location at 602 E. Dupont Road on Monday after an inspection. A sign on the door of the establishment indicated an inspection showed cockroaches.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Woman who helped injured children in Warsaw bus crash thankful for first aid training she received
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Kelly Deacon tells me says she’s grateful for training she received earlier this year after Saturday night’s crash in Warsaw involving a school bus and a semi. She says she was working at a nearby business when she heard a...
Paulding County Progress
Mink farm broken into, tens of thousands released
VAN WERT – Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach released that his office is investigating a breaking and entering/vandalism complaint at Lion Farms USA Mink Farm in Hoaglin Township that occured during the overnight hours of November 15, 2022. Suspect(s) destroyed fencing, and approximately 25,000-40,000 mink were released from their cages.
WANE-TV
Allen County Public Library hosts Fort Wayne Area Homeschools Spelling Bee
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Public Library hosted the Fort Wayne Area Homeschools Spelling Bee Tuesday. The event gave homeschool students the chance to compete in a classic school activity. The judges for the event included WANE 15 evening anchor Dirk Rowley, as well as Fort...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Pit Bull Coalition and Hugo Coffee fundraiser starts Monday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Pit Bull Coalition is teaming up with Hugo Coffee to raise money for the improvement of conditions for Pit Bull dogs in Northern Indiana. The Coalition provides resources for Pit Bulls in need, education, and public awareness about Pit Bull dogs. The fundraiser...
wfft.com
What a Trump re-election campaign means for Fort Wayne residents, local leaders
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Former President Donald Trump’s supporters are thrilled about his 2024 campaign announcement. But for some… his one term was more than enough. "Trump probably got a lot of good stuff in mind for us, but for right now, no," said Kaiden Scott. "He’ll make America scream again," added Libbie Gustin.
22 WSBT
Special Report: Claim Your Cash
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Millions of dollars are currently up for grabs, and some of it could be yours. You can find access to Michigan's Department of Treasury, and search for unclaimed property here. You can find access to Indiana's Attorney General's office, and search for unclaimed property...
hometownstations.com
Several local schools go into lockdown after statewide active shooter hoax
WEST CENTRAL OHIO (WLIO) - The news began breaking mid-morning and it sent local law enforcement, medical, and fire agencies into action. A community's worst nightmare, an active shooter call to a school. It turns out, several local school districts were included in what was determined to be a statewide hoax involving a false threat.
Comments / 0