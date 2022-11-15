Read full article on original website
Related
itbusinessnet.com
Cybeats Retains Generation ICAP Inc. for Issuer Trading Services and Marketing Services from North American and European Firms
Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – November 19, 2022) – Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CSE: CYBT) (“Cybeats” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that it has retained Generation ICAP Inc. for Issuer Trading Services. In addition, the Company has retained professional marketing services in order to support its transition into the public markets.
itbusinessnet.com
Global Innovation & Value Summit (GIVS2022): Why ESG Evaluation Matters, to be held November 18
KYOTO, Japan, Nov 17, 2022 – (JCN Newswire) – Opening the COP27 Conference, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres chided world leaders about their ongoing inaction, warning that immediate, real and tangible action is required to address the climate crisis, or “we are on the highway to hell, with our foot on the accelerator.”
itbusinessnet.com
The First Hunan Tourism Development Conference Ready to Start on Nov. 19
Zhangjiajie, China–(Newsfile Corp. – November 18, 2022) – On November 19th and 20th, the first Hunan Tourism Development Conference will be held in Zhangjiajie, the famed tourist city for uniquely wonderful landscapes. The event is inaugurated to shine the spotlight on Hunan Province, China with international attention.
itbusinessnet.com
Celebrating success in the cybersecurity industry with the 2022 TCG Awards
Beaverton, OR, USA, November 18, 2022 – Cybersecurity experts from across the Trusted Computing Group (TCG) have been recognised for their achievements and contributions to the industry at the TCG Annual Members Meeting Awards Ceremony in New Orleans. Paul England of Microsoft and Invited Expert Jim Hatfield were the...
itbusinessnet.com
GigaOm Names CTERA the Leader in Distributed Cloud File Storage for The Second Year in a Row
CTERA placed ahead of the competition in prestigious analyst report. New York, NY —November 18, 2022 — CTERA today announced it has been named the Leader in the GigaOm 2022 Radar Report for Distributed Cloud File Storage. CTERA has once again secured outstanding scores from the GigaOm analyst team and has earned the highest placement among the 6 vendors in the report.
As APEC winds up, 'summit season' brought successes but also revealed the extent of global challenges
Every November, the annual summit meetings of Asia’s key regional institutions attracts the world’s attention. The APEC leaders’ meeting started the trend in 1993, adopting a much-derided practice of an awkward photo op where presidents and prime minister dress in “local” attire. ASEAN’s own leaders’ summit and its outgrowths, especially the East Asia Summit (EAS), are scheduled in close proximity to APEC, creating an annual “summit season”. This year, Indonesia’s hosting of the G20 leader’s jamboree gives the season added significance. The Ukraine war, global economic turmoil and the dismal state of Sino-American relations makes for an extremely challenging context...
Quote Box: Reaction to UN climate meet deal on disaster fund
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — “In a historic breakthrough, wealthy nations have finally agreed to create a fund to aid vulnerable countries that are reeling from devastating climate damages. “This loss and damage fund will be a lifeline for poor families whose houses are destroyed, farmers whose fields are ruined, and islanders forced from their ancestral homes. “This positive outcome from COP27 is an important step toward rebuilding trust with vulnerable countries.” — Ani Dasgupta, president of the environmental think tank World Resources Institute. ___
itbusinessnet.com
LBank Exchange Will List Gather (GATHER) on November 18, 2022
Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – November 18, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Gather (GATHER) on November 18, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the GATHER/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 8:00 UTC on November 18, 2022.
Comments / 0