Iowa Could See Record Cold Temps Friday
(Des Moines, IA) -- A cold front sliding into Iowa is expected to send temperatures down to record territory, for the maximum daily temp. The predicted high for Friday, November 18th is 21-degrees, which would break a record for a daily high set in 1881. The normal high for this time of year is around 47-degrees.
Winter Weather Advisory for most of the listening area Tuesday
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. .Ongoing accumulating snow extends through most of southern and central Iowa, and has begun in portions of northern Iowa as well. Accumulation has already begun on elevated and grassy surfaces, with some roads across southern and central Iowa becoming partially covered by snow. Light to at times moderate snowfall is expected to continue through most of the day today and into tonight, leading to increased travel concerns, especially during the morning and afternoon commutes.
Snow continues Wednesday, getting colder later this week
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Snow continues Wednesday morning across much of eastern Iowa, resulting in another bout of slick driving concerns. As of about 6 a.m. the Iowa DOT is reporting partly covered or seasonal road conditions across eastern Iowa. As the day goes on, expect the snow to...
Winter Weather Advisory Issued For The Quad Cities Area
Ahead of Tuesday's snowstorm, the National Weather Service of the Quad Cities has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Quad Cities and the surrounding area. We will have a couple of inches of snow dumped on us, but officials are making sure the public is prepared by issuing this warning.
First Alert Forecast: Friday, November 18th, 2022
A look ahead at summer concerts coming to Iowa next year. KHAK's Brain and Courtlin join us to talk about some summer concerts coming up next year.
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 10 AM EST WEDNESDAY…
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 10 AM. * WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of. 1 to 3 inches with up to 4 inches possible in the higher. terrain. Ice accumulations of less than one tenth of an inch. expected. * WHERE…Northwestern Connecticut, the...
Accumulating Snow Tonight Into Tomorrow
Accumulating snow is possible tonight and into tomorrow. According to the National Weather Service, a storm system will bring snow into Central Illinois tonight through Tuesday. The majority of the snow will occur late tonight. This will likely impact morning commutes across Central Illinois. Light snow is expected to continue...
Winter weather advisory for parts of southern Iowa through Tuesday
(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for a portion of southwest Iowa Monday evening into Tuesday evening. Guthrie-Dallas-Polk-Jasper-Poweshiek-Adair-Madison-Warren-Marion-Mahaska-Adams-Union-Clarke-Lucas-Monroe-Wapello-Taylor-Ringgold-Decatur-Wayne-Appanoose-Davis. Including the cities of Guthrie Center, Panora, Bayard, Casey, Perry, Waukee, Adel, Des Moines, Newton, Grinnell, Greenfield, Stuart, Adair, Fontanelle, Winterset, Earlham, Indianola, Norwalk, Carlisle, Pella,...
Early snow totals in central Iowa
IOWA — The overnight snow meant many central Iowans woke up to a winter wonderland Tuesday morning. The snow is expected to taper off in the afternoon but check out some of the snow totals that have been recorded so far. These numbers were as of noon: Osceola — 3.7″ Oskaloosa — 3.5″ Des Moines […]
The Most Efficient Way for Iowans to Warm Up Their Car This Winter
Today is one of the first days of this upcoming winter season where most of eastern Iowa will spend a big chunk of the day below 32 degrees. What makes that temperature so special? Glad you asked. It's the temperature at which water freezes. Anything below that is considered below-freezing. Glad we got that 1st-grade math out of the way. Eastern Iowa will spend most of the day below freezing so hopefully, you've purchased salt for your driveways/walkways as they could end up being pretty slippery by tonight.
The snow has arrived | Pay attention to these city snow ordinances, parking bans
IOWA, USA — It's finally here: the Iowa snow. And with it comes cities issuing parking bans or snow ordinances to keep public streets clear as plows move about. Scattered light snow showers will begin in southwest Iowa Monday evening. Snow will become widespread across central Iowa late in the night and should stick around Tuesday morning. The snow will then become more scattered Tuesday afternoon and evening, favoring northern and eastern Iowa. One final round of snow showers will be possible Wednesday morning and early afternoon.
Wintry mix in Tuesday night could bring up to 2 inches of snow to parts of CT, weather service says
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. UPDATE: Up to 3 inches of snow are possible in parts of Connecticut on Tuesday night into Wednesday as the first winter storm of the season moves in, the National Weather Service said. Our earlier story continues below. The...
Organizers flip the switch on Coralville Lake holiday light display
A look ahead at summer concerts coming to Iowa next year. KHAK's Brain and Courtlin join us to talk about some summer concerts coming up next year.
A cold and snowy week ahead
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — Keep the winter weather wear handy this week! The chill is here to stay a while...along with snow for parts of Siouxland. Monday morning flurries are falling in Iowa, and crossing I-29 into Nebraska for the morning hours. Light snow and flurries will end this...
Iowa Giving Crew starts distributing some 1200 baskets
A look ahead at summer concerts coming to Iowa next year. KHAK's Brain and Courtlin join us to talk about some summer concerts coming up next year.
Firefighters respond to early morning house fire in Jones County
A look ahead at summer concerts coming to Iowa next year. KHAK's Brain and Courtlin join us to talk about some summer concerts coming up next year.
Another snow chance looms next week
DES MOINES, Iowa — Headlines:. Following today's iron gray skies, the cloud cover should slowly erode across Iowa tonight. The chilly northwest breeze will also die down as well, but temperatures will slip down into the upper 10s/low 20s Sunday morning. A few peeks of blue sky look more likely during tomorrow, before clouds spread back in later in the day. The patchy clearing comes from a high pressure ridge that travels from the Plains across Iowa Sunday. As soon as that high pressure departs to the east, a pair of weather systems follows Monday.
Officials urge fire safety precautions after several recent fires
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - Just in the last week, firefighters reported eight fires in Iowa. Officials said it's a critical time of year for homeowners and firefighters to practice fire safety. Heating issues are common this time of year. Home heating systems could be getting older and might...
Adventureland unveils new ride set to hit themepark in 2023
'Operation Give Birds' helps make Iowa man's Thanksgiving table a little more full. KCRG-TV9 met with one man whose Thanksgiving table is a little more full thanks to the efforts of the Iowa Giving Crew.
Snow has made it to northeast Nebraska
NEBRASKA -- Towns in northeast Nebraska saw snow fall over the weekend, as well as Monday morning. While there was snow over the weekend, snow this morning has caused some travel concerns for school buses and for those driving to work. Some towns that saw snow coverage were Lyons, Fremont,...
