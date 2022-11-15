ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

An Upstate New York Man Designed the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington

If there is only one historic place that you visit in the United States during your lifetime, Arlington National Cemetery should be it. Today, there are about 400,000 veterans (and their eligible dependents) laid to rest in Arlington which is one of the most serene and humbling places. It's impossible not to be filled with awe and gratitude as you look over the rows and rows of headstones and realize the sacrifices made by each individual who lies beneath.
New Yorkers Ask, “Is Christmas Always on a Sunday?”

If you're a New Yorker and confused about what day of the week Christmas falls on, you're in good company and we're here to help clear things up for you. As we were pouring through some top-searched questions asked by New Yorkers on Google we stumbled on this – “is Christmas always on a Sunday?”
“Lets Talk Turkey” at These 11 Upstate New York Turkey Farms

It is about that time that we start to "talk turkey" in Upstate New York. With the advent of Thanksgiving Day, everybody's thoughts typically turn to turkey. Well, almost everybody. It's not completely uncommon for families to try a little something different instead of turkey for Thanksgiving dinner. As for this writer, it was always delicious Italian on Thanksgiving day for dinner. In fact, I was really a lot older before I realized what this whole "turkey thing" was about. Now, I can't wait for a big bird on Turkey Day.
Upstate New York Family Wins $20K From ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’

One Upstate New York family has an extra $20,000 in their bank account thanks to a silly video shared with “America’s Funniest Home Videos.”. Originally based on a Japanese variety show, America's Funniest Home Videos, also called AFV, gave Americans a glimpse into each other’s silly life events well before social media made it possible for us to document our every move in real time.
New York Animal Shelters Get $5 Million Investment for Upgrades

In a press release on Wednesday, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced that nearly $5 million had been awarded to animal shelters in the state to make improvements to living conditions and medical care. Nearly $5 million was awarded to 17 non-for-profit animal shelters and humane societies through the...
The Best Upstate New York Chili for Those Chilly Days

As the days are starting to get shorter, the temperatures outside are beginning to drop along with it. When it gets chilly in Upstate New York, we can find comfort in lots of different delicious, hearty foods. But one of the best options on a chilly day is a good crock of homemade chili, of course, served in homes and restaurants all across the region.
Three Magical Christmas Train Rides in Upstate New York

Can you imagine your child’s joy when you let them know you’re taking them on a magical Christmas-themed train ride?. The Polar Express movie has become a Christmas favorite for both kids and adults and if you want to make this Christmas especially magical for the kids in your life, bringing to life a magical Christmas train ride to real life would be the perfect way to do it!
When Do Political Signs Have To Be Taken Down After an Election in New York?

Election signs started popping up around New York weeks before Tuesday's election and although some have been taken down, many remain standing. Believe it or not, political signs are actually fairly strongly governed with each state issuing its own rules regarding when the signs are allowed to first be displayed, where they can be placed, and when they must be removed.
