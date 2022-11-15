Read full article on original website
New York Announces $21.4 Million to Support Displaced Ukrainians
In a press release on Tuesday, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced $21.4 million in funding to support displaced Ukrainians living in New York after fleeing the Russian invasion. According to the press release, approximately 14,000 of the 75,000 people that fled to the United States are living in...
Millions In Holiday Cash For New York Residents
The holidays are here! Like it or not, it is that time of the year for snow, sleigh bells and lots and lots of credit card bills! But don't let the stress and headache of those payments get you down, there may be a big amount of cash headed to your bank account.
New York Firefighters Need You to Clear Snow from Hydrants
According to a report by Megan Hatch of WYSR, if you have a fire hydrant on your property, the Firefighters Association of the State of New York has an important message for you. Clear the snow around it. If you're a Binghamton lifer, this probably isn't news to you. You've...
What is New York’s Southern Tier So Excited About This Thanksgiving?
Thanksgiving. A day to be, well thankful for whatever you wish. It could be one thing, or It could be many things. And with that, we add time off, spending the holiday with family, maybe shopping, and putting up the holiday decorations. After watching the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade, and...
An Upstate New York Man Designed the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington
If there is only one historic place that you visit in the United States during your lifetime, Arlington National Cemetery should be it. Today, there are about 400,000 veterans (and their eligible dependents) laid to rest in Arlington which is one of the most serene and humbling places. It's impossible not to be filled with awe and gratitude as you look over the rows and rows of headstones and realize the sacrifices made by each individual who lies beneath.
New Yorkers Ask, “Is Christmas Always on a Sunday?”
If you're a New Yorker and confused about what day of the week Christmas falls on, you're in good company and we're here to help clear things up for you. As we were pouring through some top-searched questions asked by New Yorkers on Google we stumbled on this – “is Christmas always on a Sunday?”
New York’s 7 Coziest Small Towns That You Should Visit
Anyone who has ever snuggled up with a warm drink, a fluffy blanket, and a soft sweater to watch Hallmark Christmas movies has found themselves dreaming about what it would be like to visit a cozy little town like the ones in the movies. Luckily for us, we won't have...
The Best Places To See a Moose in Upstate New York
Do you remember the story from early last summer about a moose that was on the loose in an Upstate New York city?. In May of 2022, police were inundated with calls from people in Schenectady and nearby towns who swore, as hard as it was to believe, that they’d spotted a random moose just wandering around.
New York AG Fights Google’s Misleading $391 Million Location-Tracking
Big brother. It's a term thrown around in conversation for a long time. But as we entered the world of the internet and social media, along with cameras placed everywhere you look, it's taken on a new meaning. There are privacy rules set or allowed to be set for many...
Broome County May Buy Union, Maine Land for Future Development
Almost 300 acres of land in the town of Union and Maine could be used for a new industrial park. The Broome County Industrial Development Agency is acquiring an option to purchase property along Airport Road and East Maine Road. The three parcels are about halfway between Route 17 and the Greater Binghamton Airport.
“Lets Talk Turkey” at These 11 Upstate New York Turkey Farms
It is about that time that we start to "talk turkey" in Upstate New York. With the advent of Thanksgiving Day, everybody's thoughts typically turn to turkey. Well, almost everybody. It's not completely uncommon for families to try a little something different instead of turkey for Thanksgiving dinner. As for this writer, it was always delicious Italian on Thanksgiving day for dinner. In fact, I was really a lot older before I realized what this whole "turkey thing" was about. Now, I can't wait for a big bird on Turkey Day.
Construction Completed at Greater Binghamton Sports Complex
The finishing touches are being applied to a massive indoor sports facility erected at the site of an air-supported dome that collapsed in the town of Union. Bob Kashou, owner of the Greater Binghamton Sports Complex, said he's excited that work on the structure in Choconut Center is almost wrapped up.
Upstate New York Family Wins $20K From ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’
One Upstate New York family has an extra $20,000 in their bank account thanks to a silly video shared with “America’s Funniest Home Videos.”. Originally based on a Japanese variety show, America's Funniest Home Videos, also called AFV, gave Americans a glimpse into each other’s silly life events well before social media made it possible for us to document our every move in real time.
New York Animal Shelters Get $5 Million Investment for Upgrades
In a press release on Wednesday, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced that nearly $5 million had been awarded to animal shelters in the state to make improvements to living conditions and medical care. Nearly $5 million was awarded to 17 non-for-profit animal shelters and humane societies through the...
New Yorkers Ask – What Exactly Is Scrapple?
Oh boy, I missed it. Wednesday, November 9th was National Scrapple Day. How could I have forgotten? That's a statement I can not ever be serious about. I've never tasted scrapple, nor have I ever wanted to try it. Isn't that what some refer to as 'mystery meat?'. I had...
New York Incarcerated Individuals Lose Electronic Tablet Access
According to a report by Matt Katz of Gothamist, Incarcerated Individuals in the New York have lost another connection to the outside world, this time in the form of free electronic tablets. According to the report, the contract between the Department of Corrections and the provider of the tablet, APDS,...
The Best Upstate New York Chili for Those Chilly Days
As the days are starting to get shorter, the temperatures outside are beginning to drop along with it. When it gets chilly in Upstate New York, we can find comfort in lots of different delicious, hearty foods. But one of the best options on a chilly day is a good crock of homemade chili, of course, served in homes and restaurants all across the region.
Three Magical Christmas Train Rides in Upstate New York
Can you imagine your child’s joy when you let them know you’re taking them on a magical Christmas-themed train ride?. The Polar Express movie has become a Christmas favorite for both kids and adults and if you want to make this Christmas especially magical for the kids in your life, bringing to life a magical Christmas train ride to real life would be the perfect way to do it!
When Do Political Signs Have To Be Taken Down After an Election in New York?
Election signs started popping up around New York weeks before Tuesday's election and although some have been taken down, many remain standing. Believe it or not, political signs are actually fairly strongly governed with each state issuing its own rules regarding when the signs are allowed to first be displayed, where they can be placed, and when they must be removed.
Woof, Woof! These Are the Most Popular Dog Names in New York
It's been a week since he joined our family and we still can't believe that we are the proud owners of the most adorable, cuddly, well-behaved puppy in the world. We are completely head over heels in love!. I haven't had a dog since I was a little girl and...
