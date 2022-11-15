Read full article on original website
Google Chat will let you schedule Do Not Disturb
Google Hangouts has finally been laid to rest, and Google Chat has taken the torch. Thus, the company is issuing certain updates to help bring Google Chat up to speed and make it a better messaging platform. According to a new report from 9To5Google, Google Chat will soon let you schedule Do Not Disturb mode (DND).
Material You is coming to Chromebooks, and here's an early look
Material You has made a big splash on Android smartphones, and some of its design cues have snuck their way into ChromeOS. However, Google is not stopping there. The company is going to bring Material You over to Chromebooks, and we have an early first look. Material You, just like...
Deezer launches Wear OS app with download support
Popular music streaming service Deezer has launched a Wear OS app. The brand new app is available for smartwatches running Wear OS 3 or higher, such as the Google Pixel Watch and Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 series. Deezer’s smartwatch app allows users to leave their...
Your Chromebook will make a fun sound when you plug it in
Google is making a small but interesting change to ChromeOS and Chromebook devices charging status. When you plug your device into power, a funny sound will inform you about the power level. The change might not seem like a big one, but it’s still a forward step for Chromebooks.
Save $50 on the Google Pixel Watch for Black Friday
Just over a month after its release, the Google Pixel Watch is finally getting its first discount. Today, it is discounted to $299. That’s taking $50 off of its regular price for Black Friday. The Pixel Watch is Google’s first smartwatch, even though it’s definitely made by Fitbit who...
The Google app is getting Material You soon
Since Google unveiled Material You last year, the company has been on a spree applying this new aesthetic to its first-party apps. While it gave the newest look to the mass majority of its apps, there are a few that are still in the queue. For instance, the Google app is next in line to receive Material You.
"Rock solid" Twitter Blue verification will be back on November 29
Elon Musk has announced that Twitter Blue verification is coming back on November 29, and that it will be “rock solid”. Well, he technically said the company wants to make sure it’s “rock solid” before it’s released. So, we’re about two weeks away from...
Flux is a minimalistic weather app with a Googley feeling
I tried out a ton of weather apps recently, mainly because I wanted a specific type of widget. On top of that, I was looking for an app that looks minimalistic as well. After trying a ton of apps, I’ve stumbled upon Flux, and immediately liked the app. Flux...
10 best music streaming apps for Android
When it comes to music streaming, Spotify is a usual choice for many. However, that doesn’t mean other music streaming apps for Android don’t exist. Hundreds of music download apps for Android are available on the Google Play Store, which facilitates music downloading for offline playback. Spotify is one of them, but it’s not the only one.
The YouTube television app just got a new splash screen
It’s not often that a company posts a full blog post advertising a new splash screen for their app. YouTube, however, felt it needed to go the extra mile. The YouTube television app just got a new splash screen, and the company is so excited to let you know about it.
Discord voice chat on Xbox is now a direct connection on console
Discord and Xbox today have announced that voice chat can now be completed via a direct connection right on the console. You no longer need your phone to start the process. Earlier this year, Xbox rolled out the Discord voice chat feature for users on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles. As well as Xbox One. But the only way to use the voice chat was to first start a call on your phone using the Discord mobile app. Then transfer that call to the console using the Xbox mobile app.
Best Black Friday deals on Android smartphones 2022
Black Friday is a really great time to pick up a new smartphone, and we’re here to show you the best deals. Whether you’re looking for a phone from Samsung, OnePlus, Google, Motorola or another OEM, they all have great discounts right now for Black Friday. Editor’s Note:...
OnePlus 11 confirmed to include Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
Qualcomm has presented its brand new flagship processor yesterday, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Many phones will be fueled by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in the coming year, and the OnePlus 11 will be one of them. It’s official, the OnePlus 11 will be fueled by the Snapdragon 8...
How to improve battery life on Google's Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro
Battery life on the Google Pixel 7 series isn’t the best, but it’s also not the worst. For most people, it’s going to get you through the day without any issues. But if you need a bit more juice, here are some tips you can use to get more out of your battery life.
Black Friday: Google's Pixel Buds Pro falls to its lowest price yet
Amazon has just marked down the Google Pixel Buds Pro, making them cheaper than they have ever been. Coming in at just $149.99 right now. That’s a solid $50 off of their regular price. That’s a really good Black Friday deal to pick up, especially if you already have a Pixel smartphone.
Twitter is getting a themed icon, rebranded Super Follower
Twitter is riding on some rough seas right now as the hurricane known as Elon Musk is blowing through. However, amid a massive job cut, it appears that there are still people working on the Twitter Android app. According to 9To5Google, Twitter is finally getting its themed icon for Android 13.
Spotify's Backstage feature had a serious security flaw
There are all sorts of software vulnerabilities within our favorite apps, and these lead to countless hacks made and lives ruined. Just recently, there was a pretty serious security flaw detected in Spotify Backstage, according to TechRadar. While the issue has been resolved, it could have led to some serious trouble.
Galaxy Z Fold 4 & Flip 4 get Android 13 in more markets
Samsung is widely rolling out the Android 13 stable update for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. The rollout began in the US last week for users who participated in the company’s Android 13-based One UI 5.0 beta program. Those on Android 12 are also now getting the new Android version.
Samsung rolls out November update to Galaxy S22 in the US
Samsung has released the November 2022 Android security patch for the Galaxy S22 series in the US. Both carrier-locked and unlocked variants of the phones are picking up the latest security update stateside. The new release comes shortly after the Android 13 update. The November SMR (Security Maintenance Release) for...
