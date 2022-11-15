The OnePlus 11 will be made out of ceramic, if the latest piece of info is to be believed. This information comes from Digital Chat Station, a well-known Chinese tipster. That is the same tipster who confirmed that OnePlus plans to use the UFS 4.0 flash storage here. He also said that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will fuel the phone, though we already knew that.

