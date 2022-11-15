Read full article on original website
Android Headlines
OnePlus 11 will feature a ceramic body, it seems
The OnePlus 11 will be made out of ceramic, if the latest piece of info is to be believed. This information comes from Digital Chat Station, a well-known Chinese tipster. That is the same tipster who confirmed that OnePlus plans to use the UFS 4.0 flash storage here. He also said that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will fuel the phone, though we already knew that.
Android Headlines
OnePlus 11 confirmed to include Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
Qualcomm has presented its brand new flagship processor yesterday, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Many phones will be fueled by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in the coming year, and the OnePlus 11 will be one of them. It’s official, the OnePlus 11 will be fueled by the Snapdragon 8...
Android Headlines
Material You is coming to Chromebooks, and here's an early look
Material You has made a big splash on Android smartphones, and some of its design cues have snuck their way into ChromeOS. However, Google is not stopping there. The company is going to bring Material You over to Chromebooks, and we have an early first look. Material You, just like...
Android Headlines
Xiaomi 13 could launch as Xiaomi 14, retail box & specs appear
The Xiaomi 14 retail box has just surfaced, and some of the phone’s specs appeared as well. This is quite odd, as the Xiaomi 13 is next in line, not Xiaomi 14. Could Xiaomi ship the ‘13’ line altogether, and jump straight to Xiaomi 14 series? Well, if this leak is accurate, then yes, it’s possible. So, we’ll refer to the device as ‘Xiaomi 14’ in this article.
Android Headlines
Samsung teams up with Genshin Impact for a special edition Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung has collaborated with the popular action role-playing game Genshin Impact to launch a special edition Galaxy Z Fold 4. The duo customized the foldable’s exterior and retail packaging with exclusive artwork themed to the game. They gave a similar aesthetic to the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro as well.
Android Headlines
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 promo videos highlight major features
Qualcomm has released multiple promo videos for its latest flagship smartphone processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The videos highlight the key features and improvements the new chipset brings to the table. The chip giant begins with the camera features of the new solution. The processor can handle up to three 36MP cameras simultaneously. Its AI-enhanced Cognitive ISP (Image Signal Processor) promises real-time Semantic Segmentation for photos and videos. This enables the better application of camera algorithms to various segments of an image.
Android Headlines
What could have been: outward-folding Xiaomi foldable appears
Xiaomi was developing an outward-folding foldable smartphone, it seems, as its prototype surfaced. This design got shared by Kuba Wojciechowski via four real-life images. Xiaomi was working on an outward-folding foldable, its prototype leaked. The first image in the gallery below will give you the best look at the phone....
Android Headlines
Motorola Moto Edge 40 Pro flagship appears on FCC
The Motorola Moto X40 aka Moto Edge 40 Pro has just appeared on FCC. Do note that the Moto Edge 40 Pro is its expected name globally, but in China, it will be called the Moto X40. The Motorola Moto Edge 40 Pro appeared on the FCC. Having said that,...
Android Headlines
Deezer launches Wear OS app with download support
Popular music streaming service Deezer has launched a Wear OS app. The brand new app is available for smartwatches running Wear OS 3 or higher, such as the Google Pixel Watch and Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 series. Deezer’s smartwatch app allows users to leave their...
Android Headlines
Here's proof that Galaxy S23 will feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 globally
If you needed proof that Samsung‘s Galaxy S23 series flagships will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 globally, here you go. The European version of the Galaxy S23 Ultra has shown up on the popular benchmark website Geekbench running the new Qualcomm processor. The Geekbench listing in...
Android Headlines
Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1 will power high-performance AR glasses
On the first day of Snapdragon Tech Summit, Qualcomm announced its new flagship processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. On day 2 of the event, the company debuted the Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1, which is the company’s first purpose-built platform for AR headgear. It is targeted at the next generation of sleek and highly capable AR glasses.
Android Headlines
A bunch of OEMs confirm their Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phones are coming
A bunch of OEMs have confirmed that their Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phones are coming. We’ve reported that OnePlus confirmed the OnePlus 11 will be fueled by the chip, and now a bunch of other OEMs shared their confirmations. Quite a few OEMs confirmed their Snapdragon 8 Gen 2...
Android Headlines
Galaxy Z Fold 4 & Flip 4 get Android 13 in more markets
Samsung is widely rolling out the Android 13 stable update for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. The rollout began in the US last week for users who participated in the company’s Android 13-based One UI 5.0 beta program. Those on Android 12 are also now getting the new Android version.
Android Headlines
Qualcomm debuts the chipset powering Samsung's Galaxy S23
At its annual Snapdragon Tech Summit, Qualcomm has taken the wraps off of the latest flagship processor. That is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The name itself isn’t a huge surprise, after Qualcomm moved to a “gen” naming scheme last year. Qualcomm calls this a “new premium standard for connected computing”.
Android Headlines
The Moto Watch 70 was leaked early with an Apple Watch design
Motorola is best known for its phones, but the company has dipped its toe into the wearable market. Now, thanks to a French Best Buy listing, we have an early look at the company’s upcoming smartwatch. This is the Moto Watch 70, and it doesn’t seem like it will be a proper successor to the Moto 360.
Android Headlines
The YouTube television app just got a new splash screen
It’s not often that a company posts a full blog post advertising a new splash screen for their app. YouTube, however, felt it needed to go the extra mile. The YouTube television app just got a new splash screen, and the company is so excited to let you know about it.
Android Headlines
Samsung has begun Galaxy S23 firmware development
Samsung has upped its preparations for the Galaxy S23 launch. Hardware developments have been going on for the past few months. We have come across multiple leaks and rumors that revealed the details about the cameras, batteries, and design of the upcoming Samsung flagships. Word is that the Korean firm has now begun firmware development for the phones.
Android Headlines
Google Chat will let you schedule Do Not Disturb
Google Hangouts has finally been laid to rest, and Google Chat has taken the torch. Thus, the company is issuing certain updates to help bring Google Chat up to speed and make it a better messaging platform. According to a new report from 9To5Google, Google Chat will soon let you schedule Do Not Disturb mode (DND).
Android Headlines
Qualcomm may turn to Samsung in the future, for 3nm & 2nm chips
Business relationship between Samsung Foundry and chipmaker Qualcomm has come a long way. Samsung was in charge of producing the past and current generation of Qualcomm mobile processors. So, if the two companies have an existing relationship, why is there a need for Qualcomm to turn back to Samsung?. Well,...
Android Headlines
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 drops to $799 for Black Friday
Amazon has the Galaxy Z Flip 4 on sale once again, and it is now down to its all-time lowest price. Which is now just $799. The 256GB model is discounted to $859. That’s good for $200 off of each model. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 isn’t the only...
