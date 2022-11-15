ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

KISS 106

The Oldest City in Indiana is Even Older Than the State Itself

Indiana first became a state in December of 1816. However, the state's oldest city goes back way further than that. Indiana became the 19th state in the United States on December 11, 1816. As you know, even before Indiana was officially a state, it was still full of thriving communities. However, the oldest city goes back much longer than you might think...oh, and it's located right here in southern Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
Diana

This Is the Snowiest Town in Indiana

South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WIBC.com

What a Railroad Strike Might Mean for Indiana

STATE WIDE–Indiana makes cars and grows food and requires trains for both of those endeavors and for many others. That’s why a possible railroad strike could affect Indiana and force you to pay more. “With inflation, at abnormally high levels, and a few months ago at historic levels,...
INDIANA STATE
Roger Marsh

Indiana witness wants explanation for hovering bright light

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Indiana witness at New Albany reported watching and photographing a bright light that hovered over the city for more than two hours beginning at 4 a.m. before moving away on February 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
NEW ALBANY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indiana installing legal kiosks in all counties

Indiana officials are trying to help Hoosiers facing eviction access legal services. Indiana officials are trying to help Hoosiers facing eviction access legal services. The Indianapolis Public School board voted unanimously to pass the Rebuilding Stronger plan during Thursday's meeting. Generic vs Store Brand. Generic can save you money, but...
INDIANA STATE
Luay Rahil

The 3rd richest person in Indiana

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

Indiana reports 1st monkeypox-related death

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) reports the first confirmed death of a person in Indiana where monkeypox was a contributing factor. IDOH made sure to note the person had multiple other health conditions that contributed to the death. “Although monkeypox cases in Indiana have declined significantly...
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Beautiful Albino Deer Spotted in Southern Indiana [PHOTO]

It's not uncommon to see deer out and about this time of year in Indiana. With fall coming quickly coming to an end and the cold winter months approaching, they begin the search for food, a mate, and most importantly, try to avoid being shot by hunters. What is uncommon is the sight of an albino deer, not because they're less active this time of year, but because they're a genetic rarity, which is why when one is seen, we're quick to grab our phones and get a picture like Spencer County resident, John Howell did recently.
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

First snow days bring new Indiana e-learning law

The first wave of winter caused a few schools to dip into their supply of snow days. But a new Indiana law is limiting how many e-learning days they can use. Today's the first day many school districts probably started to think about how the law will change what they do.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Rail strike could hit Indiana hard

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A looming rail strike could throw supply chains back into disarray following disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Unions representing freight workers cannot agree on a contract. The dispute centers around vacation and sick time, not pay. The unions have given the railroad companies until December to come to an agreement, but could strike sooner.
INDIANA STATE
casscountyonline.com

Indiana Attorney General warns Hoosiers of utility scams

Last Updated on November 16, 2022 by Office of Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita. On a monthly basis, many Hoosiers worry about the costs of paying utility bills. Their concerns intensify when the arrival of cold, wintry weather forces them to crank up their furnaces to heat their homes. Attorney...
INDIANA STATE

