New York State

What Makes a Black Friday Deal Worth It?

Black Friday sales are everywhere. Judging by retailers’ advertisements stuffed with language like “must-have deals” and “can’t-miss epic finds,” you’d be led to believe that every deal is too good to pass up. But what actually makes a Black Friday deal worth pursuing? An item’s reduced price, availability and affordability are key elements. Here’s what to consider before you buy. ...
96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

