As world population tops 8 billion, Africa's most populated city keeps growing
As the world's population passed 8 billion people on Nov. 15, Sky News' Yousra Elbagir reports from Lagos, Nigeria, Africa's most populated city.Nov. 15, 2022.
Don’t panic about the birth of Baby 8 Billion. Before he’s 65 our numbers will be in reverse
The news of the 8 billionth person joining our species last week was a joyous affair, with the UN secretary general, António Guterres, declaring it “an occasion to celebrate”. In contrast, when the global population hit 4, 5, 6 and 7 billion, in 1975, 1987, 1999 and 2011 respectively, there was widespread dismay, although that did reduce with each billion. The doubling of our numbers in 47 years did not bring about the famines and other disasters widely predicted in the 1960s.
America's White Population Will Become a Minority in the Year 2045, According to Projections
According to projections from the last census, white people in the United States will become a minority by 2045. Although the census report provides a glimpse of the country’s future, it nevertheless underscores the critical role racial minorities play in the nation’s future growth. As for why America’s white population will dwindle, aging and slow growth are possible reasons for the decline.
Scientists discover the remains of a Neanderthal family to be one of the last of their species before extinction
Neanderthal skull in a museumCredit: Rohitjahnavi; Public Domain Image. Neanderthals (Homo neanderthalensis) are our closest extinct human relatives. They primarily lived in Europe and Asia from 400,000 to 40,000 years ago.
Who Was The Richest Person In History? (Opinion)
Hint: It’s not Jeff Bezos or Elon Musk. Gold Coins and Bricks(Zlaťáky.cz on Unsplash) Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are probably two of the most common names to pop into our heads when hearing or seeing the words — ‘richest on earth’. That’s not wrong cause, well… they are! But, did you know that there have been individuals in the past who were even richer than the current King of Riches — Elon Musk?
Scientists Believe Another Branch Of Early Humans Existed
Many studies suggest humans are the descendants of giants and large apes. But how do you explain all the short people in the population? Where do their genes come from in the DNA pool?
France 24
Nile is in mortal danger, from its source to the sea
Climate change, pollution and exploitation by man are putting existential pressure on the world's second longest river, on which half a billion people depend for survival. All along its 6,500-kilometre (4,000-mile) length, alarm bells are ringing. From Egypt to Uganda, AFP teams have gone out on the ground to gauge...
A 1973 computer that made chillingly accurate apocalyptic predictions claims ‘civilization could cease to exist by 2050’
A computer from 1973 accurately predicted an apocalypse and showed that the civilization we know might cease to exist by 2050. Professors at MIT University made a strangely precise model to predict how human civilization would be by 2060, and their findings are accurate! The program, which is called ‘World One’, models how long humans can sustain its then growth trajectory.
The richest person who ever lived had unimaginable wealth. Inside the world's wealthiest.
The richest person ever is believed to be African emperor Mansa Musa. His wealth today would be $400 billion. Elon Musk is the richest person alive.
France 24
Francophone countries meet in Tunisia summit amid democracy, economy concerns
The world's French-speaking countries gathered in Tunisia on Saturday for talks focused on economic cooperation, but faced calls to do more to resolve international crises. The head of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (IOF) urged the organisation to use its clout in a world "fractured" by multiple crises. "The IOF must remain a link that can be used to prevent tensions from degenerating into conflicts," said Louise Mishikiwabo, a former Rwandan chief diplomat.
Ancient Biblical War Verified With Earth's Magnetic Field
A new archaeological technique has been able to verify Old Testament accounts of military campaigns against the ancient Kingdoms of Israel and Judah.
studyfinds.org
Dinosaur eggs provide first-ever evidence of complex social structures among prehistoric beasts
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — More than 100 eggs exhumed from a dinosaur graveyard in Argentina since 2013 reveal the world’s first evidence of herd behavior among the prehistoric beasts. Scans show the eggs belong to the same species, a primitive long-necked herbivore called Mussaurus patagonicus. The shells with the embryos still inside date back 193 million years, say scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
France 24
COP27: Climate deal reached on ‘loss and damage’ fund for vulnerable nations
An often fraught UN climate summit wrapped up on Sunday with sweeping agreement on how to tackle global warming and a "historic" deal to create a special fund to cover the damages suffered by vulnerable nations. The two-week talks, which at times appeared to teeter on the brink of collapse,...
France 24
Why Nepalese migrant workers continue to flock to the Gulf
As the 2022 World Cup kicks off in Qatar, we take a look at the fate of thousands of migrant workers, mostly from South Asia, who helped build infrastructure but went home in coffins. We also speak to Swedish investigative journalist Martin Schibbye, who spoke to their families and created alternative football cards with their stories. Finally, we look at how millions of people in India still have no access to clean sanitary facilities, despite a years-long government drive to eradicate open defecation.
France 24
Why India is still struggling to provide access to toilets
November 19 is World Toilet Day, a crucial health issue in India. According to the World Bank, nearly 15 percent of the country's population does not have access to a toilet and the consequences are severe: water pollution, waterborne diseases and sexual violence. In 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised that open defecation would be eradicated in India. Eight years after the government's promise, India still lacks toilets and the country's sanitary problems are not getting any better. Our correspondents report.
France 24
Last minute objections threaten historic UN climate deal in COP27
Negotiators at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt neared a breakthrough deal on Saturday for a fund to help poor countries being ravaged by the impacts of global warming, but remained locked over how to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions driving them. With a final climate accord already more than...
Christianity was not the same after the largest pandemic in history
Despite the plague, people were able to rekindle science and rethink the meaning of religion. The plague pandemic influenced humanism by allowing people to acquire the freedom to practice their ideas and not what people in power thought was best. The plague left Europe crippled and it was snatched of its economic development. Ibn al-Wardi, the Arabic historian, writes that “They perfumed their homes with camphor, flowers, and sandal. They wore ruby rings and put onions and sardines together with the daily meal.” This emphasizes that people were desperate and by all means find a way to postpone their inevitable deaths. After the plague subsided, social classes began to take their place in society. Royalty was at the top and peasants at the bottom hence the term feudalism.
France 24
Cartooning for Peace: Human rights and environmental concerns plague World Cup
As the FIFA World Cup is set to begin Sunday in Qatar, observers worldwide have criticised the nation’s human rights and environmental record. In particular, international outrage has brewed over poor working conditions on construction sites for the competition as well as the environmental damage caused by new infrastructure.
France 24
COP27: Negotiators in Egypt say they remain far from a deal
Cop27 is almost over and concerns about global warming remain. Among the major issues, there is agriculture. Food self-sufficiency is one of the major debates, especially since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, the breadbasket... Agriculture is one of the most polluting sectors and at the same time one of the most affected by global warming. Barbra Kangwana, Community trainer and climate educator, gives her opinion to FRANCE 24.
France 24
Multinationals opening new gas sites, despite climate change warnings
Although scientists keep insisting that the planet needs to move away from its dependence on oil, gas and coal to effectively combat climate change, hydrocarbon development projects continue to emerge. Several countries, cities and NGOs are calling for a non-proliferation treaty on fossil fuels. Within the next few years, multinational...
