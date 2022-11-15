Read full article on original website
HP Envy Inspire 7224e review: great all-rounder for home working
The HP Envy Inspire 7224e is an all-in-one inkjet printer that has been designed for home use. It can handle a wide range of printing jobs, from printing office documents to photographs, as well as functioning as a scanner and copier. It offers a good, reliable performance, and the addition of the HP Instant ink subscription will mean you save on ink and have it automatically shipped when supplies start to run low.
Glowforge Pro review: the most powerful laser cutter yet
Glowforge Pro is an exceptional laser cutter that is in a class of its own, quite literally. The Class 4, 45 watt CO2 laser is better than anything else you can find for home use, making the Glowforge Pro a powerful, fast and accurate laser cutter ideal for professional projects and high-end crafting. If you're looking to see your craft projects online or in stores, or creating large and detailed projects for work and clients, the Glowforge Pro is a good buy. The addition of the Pro Passthrough slot means you can make large projects, too. The Glowforge app is excellent and easy to use, and graphic designers could find a new revenue stream here. It is expensive, and perhaps too much power for most crafters, in which case the Glowforge Plus or Basic could be better suited to you.
Sony Xperia 5 IV review: a camera and screen (almost) as mighty as its price tag
Sony’s small-but-mighty phone reaches version IV with some excellent cameras, great software, and a nice screen. However, the Sony Xperia 5 IV is expensive compared to other Android phones, and even the iPhone 14. Why you can trust Creative Bloq Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products...
Philips 34E1C5600HE review: how wide is too wide?
The Philips 34E1C5600HE is a well-built ultrawide curved monitor available for mid-range money, so is definitely a solid option for those in the market for winged screen monsters. It does come up short on a few items, like webcam and speaker quality, and connectivity is fiddly, but gaming was a surprisingly delightful experience on a monitor not pitched as a gaming product.
Turns out every Vauxhall car hides a brilliant design secret
When it comes to beautifully designed cars, Vauxhall probably isn't the first brand to spring to mind. Unlike the Rolls-Royces of the world, the sister brand of Opel is best known for its practical, budget-friendly vehicles including the famous Corsa. But it turns out the brand's designs are slightly more interesting than we thought.
Someone turned the Mr. Blue Sky lyrics into AI art (and it's as weird as it sounds)
AI-generated imagery is one of the most contentious issues in the art and design worlds right now, with the implications of automated media still far from clear. But every now and again it's fun to sit back and see weird and wonderful stuff the likes of DALL-E 2 are capable of spitting out – especially when it's set to music.
Ducky One 3 review: mechanical RGB LED keyboard is a big hitter
It's big, bulky and very clacky, and that's exactly how we like it. This full-size Ducky One 3 mechanical keyboard comes with tall swappable keys, full mechanical travel, a host of cool backlighting settings and a very satisfying typing experience – for those who like their keys big and bulky.
Clever AI-powered billboard dispenses free beer (no, really)
Some big brands are universally known but still generate a lot of debate about how they should be pronounced. Is it Nai-key or Naik? And is the stress in Adidas on the first or second syllable? This happens even within a single country. Take that international, and you'll find even more takes on pronunciation.
Sam Cohen the Cottonwood cruiser
SALT LAKE CITY — SCOTT Sports Freeride team member and Salt Lake City native Sam Cohen has skied the Cottonwoods his whole life. His parents taught him how to ski at […]
There's a weird new Godzilla logo, and fans are confused
These days a movie's early logo reveal feels almost as important as the subsequent trailer. It serves to raise excitement about an upcoming release while still maintaining some mystery around what the film will actually look like. Sometimes, the result can be rather... enigmatic. But then maybe that's the point.
Meta's bold plans for an Instagram NFT marketplace revealed
Meta has been on a journey to turn its platforms, including Instagram and Facebook, into metaverse-enabled Web 3 spaces, now it looks like that process is in the fast lane as Instagram is being turned into an actual NFT marketplace. Not only will Meta enable creators to mint and sell...
This interior design optical illusion is truly off the wall
Another day, another optical illusion. With the sheer amount of the things we've seen go wild online over the last few months, the articles practically write themselves these days. But every now and then we see something truly mind-boggling – and this paint-based illusion is exactly that. Currently going...
The best xTool D1 prices in November 2022
The lowest xTool D1 prices are easy to find – just scroll down this page and check out what prices are being pulled in, no matter where you're based in the world. If there's a decent xTool D1 price to be found, our handy deals widget below will display it, as soon as it goes live.
Retro Fisher Price ad sparks heated debate amongst creatives
Pictured above, the advert in question is a clever way to sell Fisher Price roller skates. Featuring one child standing up and a whole load of empty space, the tagline reads: "Which of these three kids is wearing anti-slip Fisher Price roller skates?". We'll leave you to work out the joke. This could be heading straight into our best print adverts roundup.
Could this wild Xiaomi concept be the future of camera phones?
Any photographer will tell you that the lens is more important than the camera when it comes to image quality. But while camera phones have replaced cameras for many people, we still usually have to rely on an array of in-built lenses. Those lenses have evolved massively, with many high-end...
We're stunned by this Black Friday deal on the Surface Pro 8
The Surface Pro 8 made a big impression when it was released, offering big improvements on Microsoft's previous device. It isn't cheap, but with Black Friday here a week early, the prices offered on Amazon right now are the best we've seen. Right now you can grab the Surface Pro 8 with a 1TB SSD for just $799.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab), saving you $400. That's the lowest price we've seen on this configuration since the tablet's launch.
Playful British Airways ads read travellers' minds – and the results are hilarious
Online questionnaires can be a pain to fill out at the best of times. We've probably all had the frustrating experience of having to choose from a list of multiple-choice radio buttons in which none of the options fits. When it comes to travel, we're often asked simply if our trip is for business or leisure, but British Airways has come up with some more specific – and honest – responses, from love affairs to cheap beer.
Google finally makes its astonishing AI image tool public - kind of
The battle of the AI art generators has been heating up as big tech giants enter the ring. While the space is currently dominated by DALL-E 2, Stable Diffusion and Midjourney, Microsoft, Meta and Google have all announced text-to-image (or text-to-video) tools on the way. Now Google's just made its offering public – or at least part of it.
Award-winning Affinity apps get major upgrade – and a 40% price drop
Serif has revealed Affinity Version 2 and for the first time the entire roster of its apps is available on iPad, making Serif a go-to place for your complete graphic design suite. This means upgraded editions of its incredibly popular and powerful suite of apps for designers, that includes Affinity Designer 2, Affinity Photo 2 and Affinity Publisher 2, is an enticing Adobe alternative.
Glowforge tutorial: how to engrave digital art onto wood
This Glowforge tutorial for engraving explains how to easily transfer a digital painting onto wood. This Glowforge tutorial will take you through engraving a digital painting onto wood. If you're new to Glowforge or just looking for a sprinkle of inspiration then my tutorial for engraving a digital painting onto wood will hopefully fit the bill. Below I will share my process for uploading, preparing and engraving a piece of digital art, but by and large the same process can be used for most image engraving, such as from photos.
