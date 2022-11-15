Glowforge Pro is an exceptional laser cutter that is in a class of its own, quite literally. The Class 4, 45 watt CO2 laser is better than anything else you can find for home use, making the Glowforge Pro a powerful, fast and accurate laser cutter ideal for professional projects and high-end crafting. If you're looking to see your craft projects online or in stores, or creating large and detailed projects for work and clients, the Glowforge Pro is a good buy. The addition of the Pro Passthrough slot means you can make large projects, too. The Glowforge app is excellent and easy to use, and graphic designers could find a new revenue stream here. It is expensive, and perhaps too much power for most crafters, in which case the Glowforge Plus or Basic could be better suited to you.

