Google finally makes its astonishing AI image tool public - kind of
The battle of the AI art generators has been heating up as big tech giants enter the ring. While the space is currently dominated by DALL-E 2, Stable Diffusion and Midjourney, Microsoft, Meta and Google have all announced text-to-image (or text-to-video) tools on the way. Now Google's just made its offering public – or at least part of it.
Apple might soon finally announce its VR headset
We're big fans of Apple's gorgeous tech, but it's been some time since Apple innovated with the launch of a completely new product. We've had plenty of rumours about things that it might be working on, from foldable phones to an Apple Car. But new rumours suggest that its next launch might be a VR/AR headset.
Clever AI-powered billboard dispenses free beer (no, really)
Some big brands are universally known but still generate a lot of debate about how they should be pronounced. Is it Nai-key or Naik? And is the stress in Adidas on the first or second syllable? This happens even within a single country. Take that international, and you'll find even more takes on pronunciation.
Twitter pays tribute to TwitterPeek – the retro gadget nobody wanted
There are a lot of questions about the future of Twitter now that Elon Musk has finally bought the company and made himself CEO. But away from the fears of relaxed norms, paywalls and other charges, some are fondly recalling a time when one plucky tech company thought Twitter was important enough to warrant its own mobile device.
Could this wild Xiaomi concept be the future of camera phones?
Any photographer will tell you that the lens is more important than the camera when it comes to image quality. But while camera phones have replaced cameras for many people, we still usually have to rely on an array of in-built lenses. Those lenses have evolved massively, with many high-end...
There's a weird new Godzilla logo, and fans are confused
These days a movie's early logo reveal feels almost as important as the subsequent trailer. It serves to raise excitement about an upcoming release while still maintaining some mystery around what the film will actually look like. Sometimes, the result can be rather... enigmatic. But then maybe that's the point.
The God of War Ragnarök graphics look out of this world
The release of God of War Ragnarök is just one day away, and early video reviews and comparisons have given us glimpses at what looks to be one of the most stunning releases yet for the PS5. Fans are already drooling over the almost cinematic-looking graphics and gameplay that looks to be as smooth as silk.
Meta's bold plans for an Instagram NFT marketplace revealed
Meta has been on a journey to turn its platforms, including Instagram and Facebook, into metaverse-enabled Web 3 spaces, now it looks like that process is in the fast lane as Instagram is being turned into an actual NFT marketplace. Not only will Meta enable creators to mint and sell...
This twist on an iconic logo has sparked a furious design debate
The best logos tend to be simple, memorable and versatile. Some are so versatile they can be put to uses the original designer never imagined. That's the case of San Francisco's 'worm', as the logo of the city and county's municipal transport network is affectionately known. The San Franciso Municipal...
Zbrush virtual summit promises four days of top tips and insights on 3D sculpting
Zbrush is one of our favourite tools for 3D modelling, and there's a treat coming up for anyone who uses the software or wants to learn more. The four-day Maxon ZBrush Summit 2022 starts on Sunday (November 13) with awards, presentations, showcases and more. The first summit since Maxon's acquisition...
These 1980s fonts are a typography nerd's dream
While Twitter might be a somewhat controversial topic right now thanks to a certain new CEO, it can still offer up delights from the worlds of art and design. And this archive of 1980s fonts is exactly that. Twitter account @y2k_aesthetic (opens in new tab) has shared some scans from...
Clever LOTR posters cast a spell over the internet
We've seen a lot of poster designs inspired by major franchises, but sometimes we come across one that really stands out. This Lord of the Rings poster is one of those, and it's certainly won people over online. One of three designs, representing Tolkien's trilogy of books (later made into...
Turns out the Overwatch 2 logo features the world's tiniest design fail
Gamers can be a fussy bunch, and with catastrophes like the botched Cyberpunk and GTA 'remaster' launches over the last couple of years, they've had plenty to complain about. But this just be the most ridiculous objection yet – and it's right up our street. Yep, we love a...
Playful British Airways ads read travellers' minds – and the results are hilarious
Online questionnaires can be a pain to fill out at the best of times. We've probably all had the frustrating experience of having to choose from a list of multiple-choice radio buttons in which none of the options fits. When it comes to travel, we're often asked simply if our trip is for business or leisure, but British Airways has come up with some more specific – and honest – responses, from love affairs to cheap beer.
New Beatles videos are a stunning tribute to an iconic band
The Beatles inspired a range of animations during their heyday, including a television series and the legendary film Yellow Submarine. Now, more than 50 years after the latter, the Fab Four are still the subject of captivating animation. Two new music clips have been produced for the reissue of the classic Revolver album, and they're a testament to the timelessness of a band that feels eternal.
These tweets capture the full chaos of Musk's Twitter meltdown
Even if you've never used Twitter in your life, you've probably heard that there's been quite a lot of fuss about the social media platform over the past couple of weeks. In fact, it's been so chaotic that even regular tweeters might have lost track of what's going on. Tesla...
Here's why India's G20 logo is causing so much controversy
The G20 nations are meeting in Bali this week. And while we expected political and diplomatic tension given the current geopolitical situation, one thing we didn't expect was a major design controversy. We got one, however, thanks to India's unveiling of its logo for the next G20 summit, which will be held in Delhi in 2023.
This must-see video shares 10 hidden tips for Adobe Illustrator
Creative software is so powerful nowadays there's always something new to learn. Most software contains a bunch of hidden capability just waiting to burst out and make your life easier – and Illustrator is no different. Creatives have been going wild over this video tutorial, which shares 10 hidden tips for getting even more out of Adobe Illustrator.
12 digital drawing exercises video is one of YouTube's hidden treasures
There's sometimes nothing quite so daunting as a blank canvas, especially if you're new to the world of digital art. So we were super-excited to come across this incredible drawing exercises video from artist Floortje Visser. The 11-minute video is divided in to easy-to-find sections designed to help artists improve...
Surface Pro 9 early review: a great 2-in-1, for a price
The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is a quality 2-in-1 laptop that feels great to use and features enough power to be used however you wish, just make sure you pick the right build for you. The Intel 12th-gen build is perfect for on-the-go work and play, but the less powerful SQ3 model could leave you wanting more.
