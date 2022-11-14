Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
philomathnews.com
Crash near Alsea claims life of 61-year-old man
A 61-year-old Alsea man died Nov. 12 in a crash on the Alsea-Deadwood Highway, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. Kevin T. Weist was driving north on the highway on Saturday afternoon when for unknown reasons, he crashed into the side of a bridge that spans the Alsea River, BCSO Sgt. David Iverson said.
kykn.com
Subject Arrested Following Carjacking, Police Pursuit and Rollover Crash
At about 10:56 AM, the Yamhill Communication dispatch center received a call from a Head Start / day care location on Norton Lane in McMinnville. The caller reported that a male subject was outside running around and yelling, and that the facility had gone into lockdown for the safety of the kids and staff in the facility.
Redmond man killed in collision with Lebanon fire truck on Highway 20 in Linn County
A Redmond man was killed Monday evening when he crossed the center line of U.S. Highway 20 in Linn County and collided with a Lebanon Fire Department pumper truck, Oregon State Police said Tuesday. The post Redmond man killed in collision with Lebanon fire truck on Highway 20 in Linn County appeared first on KTVZ.
lebanonlocalnews.com
Crash on Hwy 20 leads to one fatality
The Oregon State Police announced a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 near milepost 16 (near Sodaville Road) resulted in one fatality on Monday, Nov. 14. OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash at approximately 6:36 p.m., and a preliminary investigation revealed a westbound silver Toyota Yaris, operated by Kevin Gonzales, 30, of Redmond, crossed over into oncoming traffic and collided with a red freightliner, operated by Kyle Kemper, 40, of Lebanon.
3-car crash on I-5 leaves vehicle overturned near Lower Boones Ferry
Firefighters and EMS are responding to a crash on I-5 near the Lower Boones Ferry exit, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.
Klamath Falls News
Fatal crash claims life of Salem man on icy Willamette Pass
SALEM, Ore. - On November 11, at approximately, 10:12 PM, a silver Chevrolet Aveo, operated by Sabino Cuautenango-Zacualpa (25) of Salem, was traveling eastbound on Highway 58, near milepost 64 (near Odel Lake), during icy roadway conditions when he lost control of his vehicle. The Chevrolet Aveo crossed into the...
kezi.com
Deputies seeking help in finding suspected vehicle thief
LYONS, Ore. -- The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in finding a person suspected in several cases of stolen vehicles. According to the LCSO, Billy Raymond Edge, 32, of Lyons, is a person of interest in multiple stolen vehicle cases. The LCSO says Edge stands 6 feet tall and weighs about 180 pounds. Deputies say members of the public should not approach Edge. The LCSO says Edge has multiple warrants for his arrest, has recently cut off his GPS ankle monitor, and is suspected of recently evading law enforcement in a stolen vehicle in Lyons.
philomathnews.com
Fire destroys rural house southwest of Philomath
A fire in the early morning hours Thursday destroyed a house on Henderson Road about eight miles southwest of Philomath. The residents of the house, which is located on Starker Forests property, were not home at the time of the fire, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. Deputy Fire Chief Rich...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 20 Fatal, Linn Co., Nov. 16
On Monday, November 14, 2022 at approximately 6:36 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 20 near milepost 16. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound silver Toyota Yaris, operated by Kevin Gonzales (30) of Redmond, crossed over into oncoming traffic and collided with a red Freightliner, operated by Kyle Kemper (40) of Lebanon. The Freightliner truck is owned by the Lebanon Fire Department and is commonly known as a “pumper truck”. Prior to the collision the Toyota was reported to be driving erratically and impairment is being investigated as a contributing factor. Gonzales sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Kemper received minor injuries. Hwy 20 was affected for approximately 4 hours while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Lebanon Fire Department, Lebanon Police Department, Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Bend Police Department, Redmond Police Department and ODOT.
Arrest made in Brooks-Hopmere area
Marion County Sheriff's Office deploys SWAT squad at Quinaby Road residence southwest of BrooksThe Marion County Sheriff's Office activated its SWAT Team Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 16, at a Quinaby Road residence near River Road in the general area of the Hitchin' Post Bar & Grill. MCSO Sgt. Don Parise said the deployment was made to help arrest Zachariah Phillips who had a warrant for his arrest on a charge of attempted murder. Law enforcement personnel arrived around 3:20 p.m. and were on the scene until nearly midnight, as motorists were advised to avoid the area and residents were advised to...
3 dead, including suspect, in double homicide in Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double homicide that happened Wednesday night at a home in Hillsboro. Deputies arrived to the home, located at 23885 Southwest Scholls Ferry Road, around 8 p.m. Wednesday and found two people dead. Both had been shot. Deputies also found the suspect, who appeared to have shot himself. The suspect was taken to the hospital where he later died.
oregontoday.net
I-5 Fatal, Marion Co., Nov. 15
On November 13, at approximately 1:30AM, the Oregon State Police responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian crash on I5 near MP 259. The preliminary investigation indicated the deceased operator, Michael Ernest Summers (38) of Salem, was traveling northbound on I5 when he lost control and struck the jersey barrier for unknown reasons. Summer’s dog was freed and running in the lanes of travel. Summers was chasing his dog on the roadway when he was struck by a Toyota Camry, operated by Amy Biggins (83) of Salem, traveling north on Interstate 5. Summers was pronounced deceased at the scene. The operator of the Camry remained on scene. This is an ongoing investigation. Traffic was impacted for several hours during the course of the investigation.
kptv.com
Linn County deputies seek person of interest in multiple stolen vehicle cases
LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person of interest in multiple stolen vehicle cases. Billy Raymond Edge, 32, has multiple warrants for his arrest and is the suspect in numerous, recent stolen vehicle investigations. The sheriff’s office said he is also suspected of eluding deputies in a stolen vehicle in Lyons.
Man shot and killed in Vancouver drive-by identified
The identity of the man who was shot and killed in Vancouver on Nov. 6 after a car crash report has been identified by the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office, according to Clark County Communications.
kezi.com
One person dead, one injured after crash involving fire truck east of Lebanon
LINN COUNTY, Ore. -- Officials are investigating after one person died and others were injured in a crash that involved a fire truck. This happened two miles west of Sodaville-Waterloo Drive, at milepost 17, east of Lebanon. Officials with Oregon State Police said one person died, and several others were...
kptv.com
Attempted murder suspect found driving stolen car in Salem
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – The Salem Police Department has arrested a suspect in a stabbing investigation after they were found driving a stolen vehicle early Tuesday. According to the Salem P.D., officers were dispatched Nov. 5 to a bar parking lot in the 4900 block of Commercial ST SE. Arriving officers found a 27-year-old male who told police he and a friend were sleeping inside of his car when he woke up to a man stabbing him.
KATU.com
Vancouver police make arrest in deadly drive-by shooting
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Police have arrested a 24-year-old in the death of a man. Police were called to the 6500 block of Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard on Sunday, Nov. 6. There they found a vehicle with a bullet hole in the window and a 26-year-old man inside with a gunshot wound.
Man, 24, faces murder in Vancouver car crash shooting
An arrest has been made related to a shooting that occurred in Vancouver on Nov. 6, the Vancouver Police Department reported.
polkio.com
Salem man gets life sentence in West Salem deadly shooting
A Salem man received a life sentence Nov. 10 after a jury found him guilty of murder for a 2021 fatal shooting. According to Polk County District Attorney Aaron Felton, Jonathan Alexis Gonzales-Salcido, 25, was sentenced to a 25-year prison term, which he must serve in full before he can petition the state’s parole board to be considered for release.
Body found believed to be 21-year-old Miles Stanton: Officials
Officials recovered a body in Marion County that they believe is Miles Stanton, a 21-year-old man who was reported missing in October after moving to Tualatin.
Comments / 1