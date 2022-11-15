There is a lot to do when storms roll in. But there's one thing, in particular that you need to remember to do for your safety and others. It's not abnormal for us to get a snow storm in New York where we get inches of snow per hour at a time. When it's coming in that fast, it can be hard to keep up with it. But there's one thing that you definitely need to put up high on your list of priorities.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO