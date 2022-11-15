Read full article on original website
‘Building Up’ a Collaboration between Reading Science Center, Habitat for Humanity Berks
The Reading Science Center is pleased to announce the “Building Up” fundraising campaign with Habitat for Humanity of Berks County. This is a one-of-a-kind fundraiser that will be held to the end of this year. The project is also partnered with Alvernia University Engineering Students and MG Architects to build the Ever Blockhouse, and the team is seeking public support to purchase blocks for the structure. The funds generated from this project will be invested to help Habitat Berks in building and renovating urban homes and neighborhoods and support educational opportunities through the Reading Science Center.
PA School Works to Attract More Students of Color to Higher Ed
A report on Black students in the community college system finds fewer are signing up to attend two-year colleges. One Pennsylvania school wants to change that. Dr. Darren Lipscomb, associate vice president for enrollment management for the Community College of Philadelphia said the two-year school has seen African American student enrollment drop by about one-third. But they are working on increasing enrollment overall, and particularly for Black male students.
REALTORS Support Housing Opportunities for Berks in Annual Run for Shelter 5K
On a perfect fall Saturday morning, 132 REALTORS, industry affiliated business professionals, community leaders, and local residents arrived at Gring’s Mill Recreation Area for the 3rd Annual Run for Shelter 5K, hosted by the Reading-Berks Association of REALTORS (R-BAR). “The turnout this year was the best we’ve ever had...
Berks County’s Legendary Healer Honored with Exhibition of Art and Artifacts
A new cultural exhibition entitled “Mountain Mary: Contemporary Visions of the Sainted Healer” explores the life and legend of Mountain Mary, Anna Maria Young (1744-1819), immigrant pioneer, farmer and sainted healer of the Oley Valley. The exhibition opens 4-7 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the newly-opened DeLight E. Breidegam Building, Headquarters of the Pennsylvania German Cultural Heritage Center at Kutztown University.
REALTORS Deliver Meals to Berks County Seniors for Thirty Seventh Year
For the 37th year, REALTORS will gather at West Lawn United Methodist Church on Thanksgiving morning to prepare, package, and deliver meals to seniors in need throughout Berks County. After learning that Berks Encore’s Meals on Wheels program took a break on Thanksgiving, the Reading-Berks Association of REALTORS® (known as...
Reading Public Library & Barrio Alegria Partner to “Conquer the Night”
Berks Ballet Theatre Conservatory of Dance Launches “Virtual Studio”. The Reading Public Library steps on South 5th Street are endowed with poetry snippets that were painted during a community event in 2018. Although the majority of the verses were power washed years ago, the words “rise above” remain proudly on one of the central risers. These words came alive with lights during the recent Conquer the Night annual dance performance.
City of Reading City Council Public Hearing 11-16-22
The City of Reading City Council held a public hearing on November 16, 2022 regarding the vacation of 1725 N 5th and 1704 N 6th Street.
Junior League of Reading Celebrates Thanksgiving at Olivet Oakbrook Club
The Junior League of Reading, PA, Inc. (JLR) will host a Thanksgiving celebration for the children and families served by Olivet Boys and Girls Club on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at Olivet Oakbrook Club at 1161 Pershing Blvd. JLR will host crafts and activities, a comedy magic show, and prepare a full Thanksgiving dinner. JLR expects to provide dinner for about 150 people including children ages 6 to 18 and their families.
City of Reading City Council Meeting 11-14-22
The City of Reading City Council held their biweekly meeting on November 14, 2022.
Healthy Holiday Eating 11-14-22
BCHC Registered Dietician, Dori Goulden discusses Healthy Holiday Eating with BCHC colleague & host Debbie Hartranft on Berks Community Health Center Presents.
Humane Pennsylvania Hosts A One-Day, Fee-Waived Adoption Event
Humane Pennsylvania is hosting a one-day, fee-waived adoption event. On Saturday, November 19th, Humane Pennsylvania is giving community members the opportunity to adopt a shelter dog, cat, or critter, and ALL adoption fees will be waived at the Berks and Lancaster County adoption centers thanks to our generous sponsors, Ty and Tina Shank.
City of Reading City Council Committee of the Whole Meeting – 2023 Budget 11-16-22
The City of Reading City Council held a special Committee of the Whole meeting regarding the 2023 City Budget on November 16, 2022.
2022 Reading Holiday Parade Participant List Announced
Mayor Eddie Moran welcomes all to the Reading Holiday Parade, Berks County’s premier holiday parade, on Penn Street on November 19. The parade steps off from 11th and Penn at 10am and features 7 area high school marching bands, the Woodland String Band, which performs annually in the Mummer’s Day Parade, floats, dance groups, and over 75 area organizations. This year’s parade is made possible by the support of the City of Reading, Reading Area Water Authority, Reading Area Community College, Greater Reading Chamber Alliance, County of Berks, WFMZ, and WEEU.
Pennsylvania Dutch Treats Coming Soon
Have you heard Pennsylvania Dutch Treats by Various Berks County Artists with friends? Decades in the making, the digital release has more than 147 minutes of music and the CD, coming in time for Christmas, sponsored by Dietrich’s Meats & Country Store in Krumsville, PA, has 80 minutes of music.
