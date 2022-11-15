The Reading Science Center is pleased to announce the “Building Up” fundraising campaign with Habitat for Humanity of Berks County. This is a one-of-a-kind fundraiser that will be held to the end of this year. The project is also partnered with Alvernia University Engineering Students and MG Architects to build the Ever Blockhouse, and the team is seeking public support to purchase blocks for the structure. The funds generated from this project will be invested to help Habitat Berks in building and renovating urban homes and neighborhoods and support educational opportunities through the Reading Science Center.

READING, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO